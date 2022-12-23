© 2022 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversations-3000x3000.jpg
Conversations

Leslie Iwerks discusses Disney's History and "The Imagineering Story"

By Dan Skinner
Published December 23, 2022 at 7:55 AM AKST
The Imagineering Storyu_Grove.jpg

On this edition of Conversations, Leslie Iwerks talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Imagineering Story – The Official Biography of Walt Disney Imagineering.” Leslie Iwerks is an Academy Award and Emmy nominated director and producer. For over a decade, she has produced, directed, and edited award-winning feature and short documentaries, television specials and more. Her many clients include Disney, Pixar, Starz, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, just to name a few. She also directed the documentary film series, “The Imagineering Story.”

Tags
Conversations BookNon-FictionDisney
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes