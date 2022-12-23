Leslie Iwerks discusses Disney's History and "The Imagineering Story"

On this edition of Conversations, Leslie Iwerks talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Imagineering Story – The Official Biography of Walt Disney Imagineering.” Leslie Iwerks is an Academy Award and Emmy nominated director and producer. For over a decade, she has produced, directed, and edited award-winning feature and short documentaries, television specials and more. Her many clients include Disney, Pixar, Starz, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, just to name a few. She also directed the documentary film series, “The Imagineering Story.”

