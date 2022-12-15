© 2022 Kansas Public Radio

"Inaugural Ballers" by Andrew Maraniss

By Dan Skinner
Published December 15, 2022 at 2:00 AM AKST
On this edition of Conversations, Andrew Maraniss talks with host Dan Skinner about “Inaugural Ballers – The True Story of the First US Women’s Olympic Basketball Team.” The book was inspired by a question from a child during a visit to a school in Kansas. Maraniss is an award-winning and New York Times bestselling author. He writes sports and history-related nonfiction, telling stories with a larger social message. His first book, “Strong Inside,” received the Lillian Smith Book Award for civil rights and the RFK Book Awards' Special Recognition Prize for social justice, becoming the first sports-related book ever to win either award.

