"Meltdown - Discover Earth's Irreplaceable Glaciers" by Anita Sanchez

On this edition of Conversations, Anita Sanchez talks with host Dan Skinner about “Meltdown – Discover Earths Irreplaceable Glaciers and Lean What You Can Do to Save Them.” Sanchez is an award-wining author whose books sing the praises of unloved plants and animals, and of the unusual, often ignored wild places of the world. Years of field work and teaching outdoor classes have given her firsthand experience introducing students to the wonders of nature.

