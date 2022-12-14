© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"Meltdown - Discover Earth's Irreplaceable Glaciers" by Anita Sanchez

By Dan Skinner
Published January 2, 2023 at 2:00 AM AKST
On this edition of Conversations, Anita Sanchez talks with host Dan Skinner about “Meltdown – Discover Earths Irreplaceable Glaciers and Lean What You Can Do to Save Them.” Sanchez is an award-wining author whose books sing the praises of unloved plants and animals, and of the unusual, often ignored wild places of the world. Years of field work and teaching outdoor classes have given her firsthand experience introducing students to the wonders of nature.

Conversations BookNon-FictionClimage Change
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
