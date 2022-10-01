Cordelia BrownClassical Music Director/Classical Announcer
Hi there! I'm Cordelia Brown, one of your classical music friends here at KPR. I'm here for the music, and for the love. Yes, love. Just like a good cook shares love along with the tasty food she provides, hopefully, I'm showing and sharing love with the great classical music here each weeknight. Main reason for every piece of music we play? We hope you'll like it. That it'll add to your life, whether it makes you think, brings you a memory, relaxes your, or charges you up.
Classics Live 151: Governor Laura Kelly narrates Libby Larsen's The Supreme Four at Sunflower Music Festival 2021Listen for the last night of the 2021 Sunflower Music Festival in Topeka -- from Year of the Woman.
Listen to their Ruel Joyce Recital of Mozart and Beethoven that we recorded at Johnson County Community College's Midwest Trust Center.
A special encore broadcast of The Opus 76 Quartet playing Beethoven, including his 15th String Quartet, which includes his hymn of Thanksgiving after…
JoAnn Falletta, Conductor of the Buffalo Philharmonic, was the special guest conductor of 2021's Sunflower Music Festival when they celebrated Year of the…
Fun Classical music for three bassoons! With Kansas City bassoonists.
Kansas City pianist BEN HAVEY fills us in on Spectralism, Tristan Murail, Liszt, colors of sounds, and his free piano recital with reception afterwards,…
An "unknown journey" through some excellent songs. Our recording of Kristee's recent Ruel Joyce Recital at Johnson County Community College.
This is a fascinating improvisational piano recital from UMKC Piano Professor, Thomas Rosenkranz.
JoAnn Falletta was the special guest conductor of the Sunflower Music Festival 2021 in Topeka on the Washburn University campus. This Classics Live,…
