Hi there! I'm Cordelia Brown, one of your classical music friends here at KPR. I'm here for the music, and for the love. Yes, love. Just like a good cook shares love along with the tasty food she provides, hopefully, I'm showing and sharing love with the great classical music here each weeknight. Main reason for every piece of music we play? We hope you'll like it. That it'll add to your life, whether it makes you think, brings you a memory, relaxes your, or charges you up.