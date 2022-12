It's #MyKPR's Holiday Socktacular!

Get KPR 70th anniversary socks with a $15 monthly pledge.

Plus, we'll send a pair of warm socks to community shelters in Topeka, Manhattan, Emporia, Kansas City and Lawrence.

Your pledge will also be matched dollar-for-dollar, thanks to the Harrison Family Fund of the Douglas County Community Foundation.

Call (888) 577-5268 / Click here for more information.

Thanks and Merry Holidays!