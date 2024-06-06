Remembering Ike, the Kansas Architect of the D-Day Invasion

Dwight D. Eisenhower grew up in Abilene, Kansas. He also grew up to become a five-star general, supreme commander of all Allied forces in Europe and America's 34th president. On this 80th anniversary of D-Day, we remember the inspirational speech he delivered to the troops before the invasion of Normandy, France.

Learn more about Dwight Eisenhower and his legacy by visiting his presidential museum and library in Abilene.

Full text of general Dwight D. Eisenhower's speech, delivered to Allied troops just before the D-Day invasion of Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944:

SUPREME HEADQUARTERS ALLIED EXPEDITIONARY FORCE

"Soldiers, Sailors, and Airmen of the Allied Expeditionary Force!

You are about to embark upon the Great Crusade, toward which we have striven these many months. The eyes of the world are upon you. The hope and prayers of liberty-loving people everywhere march with you.

In company with our brave Allies and brothers-in-arms on other Fronts, you will bring about the destruction of the German war machine, the elimination of Nazi tyranny over the oppressed peoples of Europe, and security for ourselves in a free world.

Your task will not be an easy one. Your enemy is well trained, well equipped and battle-hardened. He will fight savagely.

But this is the year 1944! Much has happened since the Nazi triumphs of 1940-41. The United Nations have inflicted upon the Germans great defeats, in open battle, man-to-man. Our air offensive has seriously reduced their strength in the air and their capacity to wage war on the ground. Our Home Fronts have given us an overwhelming superiority in weapons and munitions of war, and placed at our disposal great reserves of trained fighting men.

The tide has turned! The free men of the world are marching together to Victory!

I have full confidence in your courage, devotion to duty and skill in battle. We will accept nothing less than full Victory!

Good luck! And let us beseech the blessing of Almighty God upon this great and noble undertaking."

- Courtesy of the National Archives.

