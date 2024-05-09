© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What Can KPR Do for Your Business?

Kansas Public Radio | By J. Schafer
Published May 9, 2024 at 6:48 PM CDT
J. Schafer
A collection of tabletop radios, not unlike those housed at the KPR studios in Lawrence. You'll find them displayed in the first floor hallway, as well as inside Studios B & E , and in the office of News Director J. Schafer. Visit us and our little radio museum at 1120 West 11th Street in Lawrence.

Do you run a business the provides goods or services to people in Kansas or Missouri?

Want to let thousands of people know about it?

Consider underwriting a KPR program. It's a cost-effective way to let potential customers know who you are and what you do.

It also lets our listeners know you support the programs they already love.

With transmitters and translators scattered across the eastern third of the state, Kansas Public Radio reaches 100,000 listeners every week. Let us tell our loyal listeners about your business, but in a good way.

You can choose to underwrite news and public affairs programs like Morning Edition and All Things Considered... classical and jazz music shows... or specialty music programs like the Retro Cocktail Hour, Film Music Friday, Trail Mix or LIVE at Green Lady Lounge.

Interested?

Learn more by contacting Joanna Fewins or anyone else in our friendly KPR Development Department. Call (888) 577-5268

You owe it to your business to explore the possibilities of KPR underwriting.
Local News
J. Schafer
J. Schafer is the News Director of Kansas Public Radio. He’s also the Managing Editor of the Kansas Public Radio Network, which provides news and information to other public radio stations in Kansas and Missouri.
See stories by J. Schafer