1,000+ Grade School Kids Given Free Shoes in Ottawa and Franklin County

Kansas Public Radio | By J. Schafer
Published February 23, 2024 at 11:22 AM CST
OTTAWA, Kan. (KPR) - More than 1,000 pairs of brand-new, name-brand shoe were given away Friday morning to elementary school students in Franklin County. A non-profit called Shoes That Fit teamed up with AdventHealth Ottawa to provide free shoes and five pairs of socks to each student at Lincoln Elementary. In addition, "students in need" at other Franklin County grade schools are also being given free shoes and socks. KPR's J. Schafer spoke with Shoes That Fit CEO Amy Fass Friday morning on KPR.

Learn more about ShoesThatFit.

Learn more about AdventHealth Ottawa.
Local News
J. Schafer
J. Schafer is the News Director of Kansas Public Radio. He’s also the Managing Editor of the Kansas Public Radio Network, which provides news and information to other public radio stations in Kansas and Missouri.
