1,000+ Grade School Kids Given Free Shoes in Ottawa and Franklin County

OTTAWA, Kan. (KPR) - More than 1,000 pairs of brand-new, name-brand shoe were given away Friday morning to elementary school students in Franklin County. A non-profit called Shoes That Fit teamed up with AdventHealth Ottawa to provide free shoes and five pairs of socks to each student at Lincoln Elementary. In addition, "students in need" at other Franklin County grade schools are also being given free shoes and socks. KPR's J. Schafer spoke with Shoes That Fit CEO Amy Fass Friday morning on KPR.

Learn more about ShoesThatFit.

Learn more about AdventHealth Ottawa.