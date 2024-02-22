"Hot Times in the Heartland" - Climate Change Documentary Premiers in Topeka

As extreme weather events erupt around the globe, a new documentary focusing on the local impact of climate change is set to premiere. Local filmmaker Dave Kendall, of Prairie Hollow Productions, has been assisted by KPR commentator Rex Buchanan on this program. Their documentary, "Hot Times in the Heartland," will premiere at Grace Cathedral in Topeka on Sunday, February 25th. The Episcopal Bishop of Kansas, Cathleen Chittenden Bascom, who appears in the program, will host the event. She recently joined a national delegation at the international climate conference in Dubai called COP28. Speaking with documentary co-producer Laura Mead, the bishop describes her approach to climate discussions and talks about how she came to write an award-winning novel on the subject.

“Hot Times in the Heartland” premieres at Grace Cathedral in Topeka on Sunday, February 25th, starting at 2 pm. The event is free and open to the public.

Next month, the program will be screened at the Nelson-Atkins Art Museum in Kansas City and aired on KCPT, the PBS station in Kansas City.

In April, screenings will be held at Liberty Hall in Lawrence, the K-State Union in Manhattan and at Johnson County Community College. More information is available on the Prairie Hollow Productions website atPrairieHollow.net.

Learn more about this production through a Facebook group called “Hot Times in the Heartland.”

