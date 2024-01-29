Kansas: From A to Z (Happy Kansas Day!)

Happy Kansas Day!

It's Kansas Day. To celebrate, we've reached into the KPR news archives to bring you a report that first aired in 2011, during the state's 150th birthday. Move over other states, this is "Kansas: From A to Z." (Part 1 = Letters A to M / Top of page.)

Intermission...

It's gonna' take all the letters of the alphabet to give us a sense of how great this state is. Here are the next 13 letters of a report that hasn't aired on KPR since Kansas Day 2011.

(Part 2 = Letters N to Z)

JS-KS-PART2.mp3 Listen • 8:20

Fellow Kansans: Remember that Kansas - the 34th star on the American flag - has less than 1% of the nation's population. And yet, our people have done so much for the world. So, just for this one day... Kansas Day... stand a little taller. And take pride in telling others that YOU are from Kansas, land of awesome people, places and things.

~ J. Schafer, Fifth generation Kansan