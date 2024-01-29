© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Kansas: From A to Z (Happy Kansas Day!)

Kansas Public Radio | By J. Schafer
Published January 29, 2024 at 11:08 AM CST
a stylized graphic stating "Happy Kansas Day" with a border of sunflowers across the bottom of the frame
Emily Fisher
/
Kansas Public Radio
Happy Kansas Day!

Happy Kansas Day!

It's Kansas Day. To celebrate, we've reached into the KPR news archives to bring you a report that first aired in 2011, during the state's 150th birthday. Move over other states, this is "Kansas: From A to Z." (Part 1 = Letters A to M / Top of page.)

Intermission...

It's gonna' take all the letters of the alphabet to give us a sense of how great this state is. Here are the next 13 letters of a report that hasn't aired on KPR since Kansas Day 2011.

(Part 2 = Letters N to Z)

JS-KS-PART2.mp3

Fellow Kansans: Remember that Kansas - the 34th star on the American flag - has less than 1% of the nation's population. And yet, our people have done so much for the world. So, just for this one day... Kansas Day... stand a little taller. And take pride in telling others that YOU are from Kansas, land of awesome people, places and things.

Happy Kansas Day!
~ J. Schafer, Fifth generation Kansan
Local News
J. Schafer
J. Schafer is the News Director of Kansas Public Radio. He’s also the Managing Editor of the Kansas Public Radio Network, which provides news and information to other public radio stations in Kansas and Missouri.
