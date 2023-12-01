Headlines for Friday, December 1, 2023

Cyberattack on Kansas Judicial System Complicates Efforts to Run Background Checks on University Employees

UNDATED (KNS) – The recent foreign cyberattack on the Kansas Supreme Court has slowed down background checks in the state. But several Kansas universities say the company they use to conduct background checks helped them avoid hiring delays. The Kansas News Service reports that the court closed its online information system because of the hack, so Validity Screening Solutions sent a team to Topeka to go through files in person. Lori Scott Dreiling of Pittsburg State University says the company also used a Kansas Bureau of Investigation tool. “They were able to get alternative information that's required on our backgrounds through the KBI. So it's worked out for us,” Dreiling added. The court says it plans to restore most of its online systems by the end of the year.

Half a Dozen Close Contacts of a TB-Positive Olathe Student Also Test Positive for TB

UNDATED (KCUR) – Six close contacts of an Olathe Northwest High School student have now tested positive for tuberculosis, according to Kansas health officials. KCUR reports that Johnson County’s health department has tested 314 of about 450 identified close contacts over two testing periods in October and November. Charlie Hunt is the director of the health department. Hunt says all six cases are latent – meaning people are not contagious and do not have symptoms. However, about 5% to 10% of latent cases become active if left untreated. "There is some risk that transmission had occurred there. So, it's possible that those we have not yet tested, that some would be positive, although we don't expect that to be a large number," he said. The department will send letters to the remaining contacts, encouraging them to get tested.

KBI Announces Seizure of Large Quantity of Meth and Fentanyl

WICHITA, Kan. - (KPR) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has announced a major seizure of illegal drugs. The KBI, along with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and the DEA, executed five search warrants Thursday in Wichita, where they seized about 13 pounds of fentanyl and 59 pounds of methamphetamine. No suspects have been arrested. The cases will be presented to prosecutors for the consideration of charges.

New Documentary Explores Making of 'The Day After' in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Forty years ago, 100-million Americans watched in horror as Lawrence suffered the effects of a fictitious nuclear war. The made-for-TV movie "The Day After" was set and filmed in Lawrence, and hundreds of area residents played extras in the film. On Monday (December 4th), Liberty Hall is marking the 40th anniversary with "Television Event," a documentary about the making of "The Day After." Monday's screening of "Television Event" and the panel discussion are co-hosted by the Watkins Museum of History, the Free State Festival and KU Libraries.

Listen to KPR's Kaye McIntyre speak with award-winning filmmaker Jeff Daniels about why he wanted to make the documentary.

Learn more about the event at LibertyHall.net.

Democratic House Minority Leader Vic Miller Announces State Senate Run

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) — Longtime Topeka Democrat and current House Minority Leader Vic Miller has announced he will run for the Kansas Senate in a newly-drawn district. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Miller has filed paperwork to run for District 19. Republican Senator Rick Kloos, of Berryton, currently holds that seat but the new boundaries would place him in District 3, which now includes all of Osage County, and parts of Franklin, Douglas and Shawnee Counties. Miller has a long history of representing Topeka. He was first elected to the House in 1979 and served three terms. He also served 15 years on the Shawnee County Commission and eight years on the Topeka City Council.

Shawnee Mission South Students Walkout in Support of SME Student

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSHB) — Hundreds of students walked out of Shawnee Mission South High School Thursday in support of a student at another school, Shawnee Mission East in Prairie Village. KSHB TV reports that Brey'anna Brown, a Black sophomore at Shawnee Mission East was assaulted by another student who was shouting racial slurs. Brown’s nose was broken in the attack on November 15. A 15-year-old white male student has been charged with a felony in connection with attack. Many of the students participating in the walkout at Shawnee Mission South said they felt it was important to show support for the student at the neighboring school.

Prairie Village Police Chief Announces Run for Johnson County Sheriff

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KC Star) — Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden now has a challenger in next year’s general election. The Kansas City Star reports that Prairie Village Police Chief Byron Roberson has announced a bid for sheriff as a Democrat. Roberson became the first Black police chief in Prairie Village in 2021. Hayden is a Republican who says he plans to seek a third term. Hayden has spent 28 years in the sheriff’s office and ran unopposed in both 2016 and 2020. Some Johnson County residents have been critical of Hayden’s leadership following his investigation into the 2020 presidential election. Hayden has been conducting that investigation for more than two years but so far has not provided evidence of widespread election fraud. Prairie Village Chief Byron Roberson says he believes the sheriff of the county should focus on making the community safer instead of chasing theories of voter fraud.

Man Found Dead in Lawrence Apartment After Police Attempt to Serve Warrant

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — Lawrence police found a man dead in an apartment Wednesday night after officers attempted to serve a warrant. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that officers were at an apartment building (in the 1700 block of Ohio Street) around 6 pm while trying to serve a warrant when they heard a single gunshot from inside the building. Officers established a perimeter around the apartment building and evacuated nearby apartment units. A few hours later, police entered the apartment and found a man with an apparent fatal gunshot wound. The people who had been evacuated were allowed to return to their homes. Police have identified the man as 23-year-old Josiah Emmanuel Henderson, of Lawrence. Officers were attempting to serve a Kansas City, Kansas, warrant on Henderson for Rape, Aggravated Criminal Sodomy, Aggravated Indecent Liberties, Aggravated Domestic Battery, and Aggravated Child Endangerment.

ACLU Launches Voter Restoration Project for Those Who Have Completed Felony Sentences

UNDATED (KNS) – The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas has launched a voter registration campaign for people who have completed sentences for felony convictions. The group estimates as many as 30,000 Kansans may not realize state law restores their voting rights at the end of their sentence. The campaign will focus on educating the public and recruiting volunteers to directly help people register. Micah Kubic of the ACLU of Kansas told the Kansas News Service that American democracy is stronger when more people participate. “And we think that the decisions that will get made in our government are different when a more inclusive table is set,” Kubic said. Kubic went on to say that the ACLU's goal is to get as many people as possible registered to vote in time for the 2024 election.

Kansas Gets Nearly $5 Million from Feds to Address Abandoned Coal Mines

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – Kansas received nearly $5 million dollars in federal funding this year to help clean up the state's more than 350 abandoned coal mines. KMUW reports that most of the old mines are in the state's southeast corner. The money will address mines with dangerously high walls near highways that cause the land to sink. Kansas also received about $5 million dollars to clean up abandoned mines last year. The state is eligible to keep receiving these dollars for up to 13 years. The cost to reclaim all the mines in the state is more than $800 million dollars.

Kansas School Districts Updating High School Graduation Requirements

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas students will need a few different classes to earn their high school diploma, starting with this year’s eighth-graders. The Kansas News service reports that school districts across the state are updating their graduation requirements to match changes approved last fall by the state Board of Education. Starting with the class of 2028, graduates will need a half-credit each of health and financial literacy, and two credits earned outside the classroom, such as work experience or volunteer hours. They’ll also need a communications class such as speech, debate or journalism, according to Holly Ingram with Wichita schools. “I think we all know it’s more than just writing papers and reading literature, which is a skill we all need, but also having those communication skills both in the workplace and in college,” Ingram said. The changes to Kansas graduation requirements are the first in about 20 years.

Kansas Statehouse Reporter

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas Public Radio is seeking a new Statehouse Bureau Chief to manage all aspects of the station's capital news bureau. This position works primarily at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka and is responsible for reporting on state government. This position is part of a regional reporting collaboration called the Kansas News Service. Candidates must apply online at https://employment.ku.edu/jobs/staff/kansas-statehouse-bureau-chief/26495br. Application review continues until a pool of qualified applicants is identified. KU is an EO/AAE. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy), age, national origin, disability, genetic information or protected veteran status.

KPR Membership Director

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas Public Radio is seeking a new Membership Director to serve on its Development team. This position oversees various campaigns to raise funds that support KPR operations. To be considered, one must apply online at https://employment.ku.edu/jobs/staff/membership-director/26505br. Application review continues until a pool of qualified applicants is identified. KU is an EO/AAE. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy), age, national origin, disability, genetic information or protected veteran status.

Kansas Man Helped Save Bison from Extinction

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — The American bison was adopted as the official state animal of Kansas in 1955. It's often called the American buffalo, but bison is the preferred scientific term. A recent PBS documentary tells the story of the bison, which once numbered in the millions across the Great Plains. The animal was nearly killed off by government decree, but KPR Commentator Rex Buchanan says a Kansas man helped save the animal from extinction. "Charles 'Buffalo' Jones was, in the 1870s, a buffalo hunter. But he moved to Finney County in southwestern Kansas, gave up hunting, and began collecting bison," Buchanan said. Jones eventually sold his Kansas herd but continued his interest in bison, buying and breeding the animals in New Mexico and eventually in Yellowstone. "He’s at least part of the reason bison are still around today," Buchanan said. (Hear the whole story and learn where you can see buffalo herds in Kansas.)

KU Volleyball Team Wins NCAA First Round Match

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — The 15th ranked Kansas Jayhawks volleyball team won its first-round match in the NCAA women's tournament. The Hawks defeated the Omaha Mavericks Thursday night in a 3-nothing sweep. It was KU’s second sweep of the Mavericks this year. They also beat them in three sets in Omaha in August. KU junior Caroline Bien, an outside hitter from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park, says earning the chance to host as a top-16 seed was important, and it drew some notable fans like KU’s head football coach. "Lance Leipold was there tonight. It’s just really special to have everyone on your side, especially when you’re at home," she said. The Jayhawks advanced to play Penn State in the second round Friday at 5:30 pm.

No. 4 UConn Heads to No. 5 Kansas for Rare Matchup of the Past Two National Champions

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Thousands of students were lounging inside Allen Fieldhouse by Wednesday afternoon, two full days before fifth-ranked Kansas was due to take the court again, dutifully announcing their presence every time someone barked out for roll call. Getting in line that early is what it takes to snag a prime seat for one of the biggest college basketball games of the regular season.

In a throwback to an increasingly bygone era, when high-profile showdowns were less often lured to neutral floors by TV and sponsorship dollars, the Jayhawks will get a visit from fourth-ranked UConn on Friday night. It will be only the fifth time in the past decade that the past two national champions have played, and only the second nonconference game on a campus.

“I'm telling you from this standpoint right now, playing the defending national champions that are on a roll right now, it's as big a game as I could ever remember in early December," Jayhawks coach Bill Self said Thursday. “I'm not going to say it's the biggest game we've ever played. That's not fair to anyone,” Self clarified, “and I don't think they would say it was either, because there's been a lot of big games when they were playing Villanova or whatever. But I think both teams would agree it's about as big as it can be on December 1.”

There have been 13 previous games involving the past two national champs since 2000, and the Jayhawks and Huskies have been involved in five of them. Two came just last year, when the Jayhawks split games with Big 12 rival Baylor, and three came in 2005, when UConn and Syracuse met twice in the regular season and again in the Big East Tournament.

In fact, most games over the past two decades involved conference foes in the regular season or their league tournament. In two cases, the past two national champs met in the NCAA Tournament, when it was inevitable that the best would play the best.

But a true nonconference game? The previous time that happened 2013, when Kentucky defeated Louisville.

More often, blueblood programs such as UConn and Kansas meet far from home. The Jayhawks beat No. 12 Kentucky in the Champions Classic in Chicago earlier this season, and split games against third-ranked Marquette and No. 10 Tennessee at the Maui Invitational. UConn has a game upcoming against No. 17 North Carolina in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden.

So when these high-profile games are on campus, such as the Huskies and Jayhawks will be Friday night? You get students camping out for seats, even if it means starting their vigil more than 48 hours before tipoff.

“Seeing them camp out pretty much after the last game, it's just like fuel to our fire,” Kansas guard Elmarko Jackson said. “It just makes us want to get out there even harder, you know? When the lights turn on, we're just going to go super hard.”

Indeed, on-campus games carry with them a different weight and feel for players. UConn guard Tristen Newton admitted that “taking the joy of winning out of somebody else's team is just a great feeling,” and Kansas center Hunter Dickinson said that he thinks about — on an almost daily basis — the sterling record that the Jayhawks have compiled in the Phog.

“So that's something that, you know, I definitely take pride in, trying to defend this home court,” said Dickinson, who will go toe-to-toe with UConn center Donovan Clingan in what should be one of the best matchups of big men all season.

“This is the mecca of college basketball,” Dickinson said. “We know we're going to have our fans behind us. They're going to give us every ounce of energy they can possibly give us. So it's up to us to try to channel that.”

This isn't the only power conference opponent that the Jayhawks are playing on campus this season. They have longtime and bitter rival Missouri in a couple of weeks, then head to Indiana in the return game of that series.

It will almost assuredly be the best, though.

“I think it's important for your fanbase to play two good national powers a year at home, for your season-ticket schedule,” Self said. “In today's world, if you're not playing those home-and-homes, you're playing a ‘buy game’ (against a lesser opponent), and I don't think that excites the fanbase nearly as much as what this does.”

AFC West-Leading Chiefs Visit Green Bay as Packers Seek 3rd Straight Win

UNDATED (AP) — The AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs head to Green Bay on Sunday night to play a regular-season game at Lambeau Field for the first time since 2015. The Chiefs are coming off a 31-17 victory at Las Vegas in which they rallied after falling behind 14-0. The Packers have won two straight games and just beat the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions 29-22 on the road. The Packers now face a major test against a Chiefs defense that hasn't allowed more than 24 points in a game all season. Here are the basics on the upcoming game.

KANSAS CITY (8-3) at GREEN BAY (5-6)

WHEN: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC

OPENING LINE: Chiefs by 6, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chiefs 7-4; Packers 6-5

SERIES RECORD: Chiefs lead 8-5-1

LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat Packers 13-7, in Kansas City on Nov. 7, 2021.

LAST WEEK: Chiefs won 31-17 at Las Vegas; Packers won 29-22 at Detroit

KEY MATCHUP: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes vs. Packers pass defense: Mahomes was the AFC offensive player of the week after going 27 of 34 for 298 yards with two touchdown passes against the Raiders. The Packers have withstood multiple injuries to their secondary and have played solid pass defense this season. Gary has provided the pass rush, while rookie seventh-round pick Carrington Valentine has emerged as a quality cornerback.

KEY INJURIES: Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon (groin) didn't play against the Raiders. Chiefs LB Nick Bolton (wrist) has missed four straight games but was practicing on a limited basis this week. Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman (thumb) went on injured reserve last week. Packers RB Aaron Jones (knee) missed the Lions game and hasn’t been practicing this week. Packers CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) has missed three straight games but is practicing on a limited basis this week. Packers S Darnell Savage (calf) is expected to return Sunday after missing five straight games. Packers S Rudy Ford (biceps) has missed two straight games.Packers TE Josiah Deguara (hip) missed the Lions game. Packers TE Luke Musgrave (abdomen) went on injured reserve last week.

SERIES NOTES: The previous matchup between these two teams was Packers QB Jordan Love’s first career start. Love started the Packers' 13-7 loss at Kansas City in 2021 because a positive COVID-19 test had sidelined Aaron Rodgers. This represents the Chiefs’ first regular-season game at Lambeau Field since 2015, when they lost 38-28. That was the Packers’ first regular-season home victory over the Chiefs, who have a 3-1-1 record at Lambeau Field. Packers coach Matt LaFleur has a 1-1 record against Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

STATS AND SO FORTH: The Chiefs haven't allowed more than 24 points in a game all season. Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce have connected on 51 touchdowns. That puts them in a tie for third place among all NFL quarterback/tight end combinations with former New Orleans teammates Drew Brees and Jimmy Graham. Chiefs K Harrison Butker is 20 of 20 on field goals and 28 of 28 on extra-point attempts this season. He has made 21 straight field-goal attempts overall, going back to last season. The Packers have a 15-0 December record during LaFleur’s coaching tenure. That’s the second-longest December winning streak in NFL history, behind the San Diego Chargers’ 18 straight December victories from 2006-09. The Chiefs outscored the Raiders 17-3 in the second half to end a string of three straight games in which they failed to score after halftime. Packers rookies have played a combined 136 games this season to lead all NFL teams. Packers CB/KR Keisean Nixon has an NFL-leading 26.8 yards per kickoff return. Packers QB Jordan Love has an NFL-leading 19 completions of 30-plus yards this season. Love has thrown for 590 yards with five touchdown passes and no interceptions during the Packers’ two-game win streak. Packers S Jonathan Owens had 12 tackles and scored his first career touchdown on a 27-yard fumble return against the Lions. Packers K Anders Carlson has missed an extra-point attempt in three straight games, including one kick that got blocked. Packers WR Romeo Doubs has seven touchdown catches, putting him in a tie for fifth place in the NFL.

