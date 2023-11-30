40 Years Later, Documentary Explores Impact of "The Day After"

Forty years after the made-for-TV movie "The Day After" shocked millions of Americans, Liberty Hall is screening a documentary about the film and its impact. "Television Event" director Jeff Daniels will join some of the cast and crew of "The Day After" at a Q-and-A panel discussion following the December 4th screening. This event is hosted in partnership with the Watkins Museum of History, KU Libraries, and the Free State Festival. More information is available at Liberty Hall's website.