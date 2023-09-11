Headlines for Monday, September 11, 2023

JM Smucker Acquiring Hostess in Deal Valued at $5.6 Billion

UNDATED (AP) — Hostess, the maker of snack classics like Twinkies and HoHos, is being sold to J.M. Smucker in a cash-and-stock deal worth about $5.6 billion. Smucker, which makes everything from coffee to peanut butter and jelly, will pay $34.25 per share in cash and stock, and it will also pick up approximately $900 million in net debt. Hostess Brands Inc. shareholders will receive $30 in cash and 0.03002 shares of The J.M. Smucker Co. stock for each share of stock that they own.

"We believe this is the right partnership to accelerate growth and create meaningful value for consumers, customers and shareholders. Our companies share highly complementary go-to market strategies, and we are very similar in our core business principles and operations," Hostess President and CEO Andy Callahan said in a prepared statement Monday.

Twinkies went big when Hostess put them on shelves in 1930, and it followed up with a string of sweet concoctions like DingDongs, Zingers and Sno Balls.

In an interview with The Associated Press this year, Hostess CEO XX talked about how the company managed some of the most well-known brands in America, and also how balance was needed as Americans' tastes changed.

The company motored along for decades, but its struggles began to grow in this century, with workers blaming mismanagement and a failure to invest in brands to keep up with changing tastes. The Lenexa, Kansas, company said that it was weighed down by higher pension and medical costs than its competitors, whose employees weren't unionized.

By 2012, the company with roots dating back to 1925, began selling off its brands in chunks to different buyers. Wonder was sold to Flowers Foods. McKee Foods, which makes Little Debbie snack cakes, snapped up Drake's Cake, which includes Devil Dogs and Yodels.

The rest, including Twinkies and other Hostess cakes, was acquired by Metropoulos & Co. and Apollo, for $410 million.

Apollo Global Management, founded by Leon Black, buys troubled brands and tries to turn them around before selling them. It's done so with fast-food chains Carl's Jr. and Hardee's. Metropoulos & Co., which has revamped then sold off brands including Chef Boyardee and Bumble Bee, also owns Pabst Brewing Co.

Hostess reemerged in 2013 with a far less costly operating structure than its predecessor company and was no longer unionized.

Morgan Stanley's Pam Kaufman said that Hostess offered attractive revenue growth through its U.S. sweet snacks business and opportunities for international expansion. She anticipates merger and acquisition activity ramping up in the packaged food sector due to slowing revenue growth and strong balance sheets.

The boards of The J.M. Smucker Co. and Hostess have both approved the deal, which is expected to close in Smucker's fiscal third quarter.

Smucker's stock dropped 8% at the opening bell, while shares of Hostess surged 19%.

==========

KU Researchers Study Long Waitlists for State Disability Services

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Researchers at the University of Kansas are studying ways to shorten years-long waitlists for state disability services. People can wait up to a decade for intellectual and developmental disability services like overnight care or residential treatment. Some people are on the waitlist so long that their needs change once they are on it. So, researchers at KU will survey people on the waitlist and see what help they need. They’ll then take that information back to the state. Researchers at KU, like Jean Hall, hope this tells policymakers what resources to invest in to shorten future waitlists. “These are people that we're talking about, not just numbers," she said. "And they have stories and needs and concerns.” The study is scheduled to last a year but could be extended.

==========

KDHE Receives Grant to Establish Alzheimer's Disease Coalition

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment will receive almost $1.2 million to support Kansans with Alzheimer's disease and dementia. Governor Laura Kelly has announced that Kansas is one of 43 recipients of funds from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Kansas will use those funds to establish a Alzheimer's disease coalition. An estimated 55,000 Kansans live with Alzheimer's or some other form of dementia.

==========

Lawrence School Board to Vote on Annual Budget

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — The Lawrence school board has been working for months to hammer out agreements on numerous issues ahead of tonight's (MON) vote on the 2023-24 budget. The Lawrence Journal World reports that the discussions among board members and residents have included school closures, staffing reductions, and contract negotiations for employees. The district is expecting to see millions of dollars in new revenue including nearly $8 million due to budget-cutting measures in the past year that included a reduction of 48 secondary teaching positions and the closure of two elementary schools. The district is also expecting a $4 million increase over last year in K-12 education funding from the state. The school board is set to meet at 6:00 pm.

==========

Kansas City Has Nation's Highest Spike in Rent Rates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — Rental rates have skyrocketed across the country and the Kansas City Metro is feeling it more than most. KCTV reports that the metro has seen the nation's most significant yearly rate increase. According to research from Rent.com, monthly rental costs in Kansas City have jumped nearly 17 percent in the past year.

==========

Kansas Senator Roger Marshall Would Consider Government Shutdown

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) — Kansas GOP Senator Roger Marshall says he would consider a government shutdown this fall unless cuts are made to federal spending. Funding for the federal government will run out September 30th. Congress is unlikely to have enough time after it returns next week to pass a full-year funding bill. Instead, a short-term funding measure will have to pass to avoid a government shutdown. But Marshall says he’s not sure whether he’ll support that. "I’m willing to shut the government down if they’re not willing to work on our federal deficit," he said. Marshall, like other Republicans, wants to see major decreases in federal spending. He says he’d like a 20% cut across the board. Funding to Ukraine is one of the areas he’d like to see go. He also wants the stopgap funding measure to include money to secure the Southern border.

======

Kansas Big-12 Football Weekend Wrap-Up

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Both Big 12 teams in Kansas are off to 2-and-0 starts after the second weekend of college football. After the University of Kansas beat Illinois 34-23 Friday night, Coach Lance Leipold said it was the best opening half of football in this three years as the Jayhawks head coach. A lot of it was on the shoulders of quarterback Jalen Daniels, who sat out the season opener a week earlier after off-season back issues. "I thought Jalen didn’t show any rust. It was a good day," Leipold said. Daniels threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 41 yards. Next up for KU is a road game at Nevada this Saturday night. K-State plays at Missouri this Saturday after a weekend win over Troy, 42-13.

==========

