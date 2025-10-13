Retro Cocktail Hour Is Going Nutty For Its 30th Anniversary
Retro Cocktail Hour is turning 30 in January, and we're whipping up an "incredibly strange" weekend to celebrate!
Join us in Lawrence, Kan. on Feb. 27 & 28 for mid-century music, space-age style, and plenty of cocktails.
Tickets and additional event details coming soon! Check out our full weekend line-up below.
Friday, February 27
Welcome Cocktail Party
We’re kicking off Retro Cocktail Hour’s 30th Anniversary weekend the only way we know how – with a cocktail party! Mingle with fellow fans and meet Darrell himself over an evening of appetizers and drinks, plus enjoy music from local group, Exotica Cocktail.
Saturday, February 28
Exotica 101 w/ Darrell Brogdon
Learn the history behind the music of the Retro Cocktail Hour with host Darrell Brogdon.
Mid-Century Mixology
Enjoy a taste of the space age with NYC mixologist Tyson Buhler.
Retro Cocktail Hour 30th Anniversary Concert with Nutty
Cap off the big weekend in style with Los Angeles-based music group, Nutty.
Featuring seamless classic rock/jazz arrangements that swing hard and boggle the mind. With irreverent humor, sass and spontaneity as heard on the Retro Cocktail Hour; simply put, Nutty is classic rock, all jazzed-up.
VIP and individual event tickets available soon. Watch this space for updates or follow the Retro Cocktail Hour on Facebook.