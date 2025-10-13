Retro Cocktail Hour Is Going Nutty For Its 30th Anniversary

Retro Cocktail Hour is turning 30 in January, and we're whipping up an "incredibly strange" weekend to celebrate!

Join us in Lawrence, Kan. on Feb. 27 & 28 for mid-century music, space-age style, and plenty of cocktails.

Tickets and additional event details coming soon! Check out our full weekend line-up below.

Photo courtesy of Nutty Los Angeles-based group, Nutty, presents classic rock and jazz arrangements that swing hard and boggle the mind.

Friday, February 27

Welcome Cocktail Party

We’re kicking off Retro Cocktail Hour’s 30th Anniversary weekend the only way we know how – with a cocktail party! Mingle with fellow fans and meet Darrell himself over an evening of appetizers and drinks, plus enjoy music from local group, Exotica Cocktail.

Saturday, February 28

Exotica 101 w/ Darrell Brogdon

Learn the history behind the music of the Retro Cocktail Hour with host Darrell Brogdon.

Mid-Century Mixology

Enjoy a taste of the space age with NYC mixologist Tyson Buhler.

Retro Cocktail Hour 30th Anniversary Concert with Nutty

Cap off the big weekend in style with Los Angeles-based music group, Nutty.

Featuring seamless classic rock/jazz arrangements that swing hard and boggle the mind. With irreverent humor, sass and spontaneity as heard on the Retro Cocktail Hour; simply put, Nutty is classic rock, all jazzed-up.

VIP and individual event tickets available soon. Watch this space for updates or follow the Retro Cocktail Hour on Facebook.