"Incredibly Strange" Retro Cocktail Hour Reaches Incredible Milestone

Since its inception in January of 1996, Retro Cocktail Hour has gifted listeners with "incredibly strange" music and has nearly reached a very incredible milestone: 1,000 episodes aired! Help us commemorate this special moment on September 2, as host Darrell Brogdon premieres the Retro Cocktail Hour's 1,000th episode from 7-9 p.m.

Jake Jacobson / Kansas Public Radio Fans celebrate Retro Cocktail Hour's 25th Anniversary with the Waitiki 7 at Liberty Hall on April 30, 2022.

﻿And stay tuned for a special encore at the Lei Away Festival in Kansas City on September 3, where Darrell will DJ the 1,000th episode live. Join us at Tiki Huna in Kansas City's Iron District from 1-3 p.m. for tropical libations and a live DJ session with Darrell. Be one of the first guests to arrive and you'll receive a special item to commemorate RCH's big day.

A ticket is not required to attend this part of the festival, but you may RSVP in advance here.

This celebration is sponsored in part by Dr. Stephen H. Chronister, Healing Smiles of Topeka.

Visit retrococktail.org to stay up to date with all things RCH.

