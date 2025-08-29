KPR and KBIA Are Teaming Up For A Radio Rivalry

The highly-anticipated KU-MU Border Showdown football game is making a comeback on Saturday, Sept. 6, and there's a new kind of rivalry taking shape over the airwaves. The universities' public radio stations - Lawrence, Kansas's Kansas Public Radio and Columbia, Missouri's KBIA - are engaging in a friendly game of our own: a "Radio Rivals" fundraiser.

Starting Thursday, Sept. 4, both stations will compete to see who can rally the most donors for their station and their community by the end of the weekend, Sunday, Sept. 7.

Here’s how it works:



1 gift to KPR = 1 point

And a gift from a first-time donor is worth DOUBLE!

KU Football fans and public radio listeners unite: give a gift in support of the Jayhawks plus local journalism and music starting Thursday. Help us Go! Fight! Fund! for public radio!