© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Football Stadium, First Victory: Assessing the 2025 Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas Public Radio | By J. Schafer
Published August 28, 2025 at 7:05 AM CDT
J. Schafer / KPR News
/
Kansas Public Radio
The Booth, otherwise known as David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, during the KU vs. Fresno State game on Saturday, August 23, 2025 - the Jayhawk home season opener.

The University of Kansas football team is coming off a big victory at home in a newly renovated stadium. The Jayhawks defeated Fresno State last Saturday in KU's home opener. It was the first chance fans had to see this year's team and get a look at the rebranded David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, nicknamed "The Booth." KPR's J. Schafer caught up with sports broadcaster Brian Hanni, the Voice of the Kansas Jayhawks, to get his take on this year's team and the new facility.

Emily DeMarchi / KPR
/
Kansas Public Radio
Brian Hanni, the Voice of the Kansas Jayhawks, visits with KPR News Director J. Schafer (at right) in KPR's Studio E to talk about the new football season and the new stadium.

The KU football team will be back in action at home Friday against Wagner. Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm. You can hear Brian Hanni with the play-by-play action on the Jayhawk Radio Network.
Local News
J. Schafer
J. Schafer is the News Director of Kansas Public Radio. He’s also the Managing Editor of the Kansas Public Radio Network, which provides news and information to other public radio stations in Kansas and Missouri.
See stories by J. Schafer