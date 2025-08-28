New Football Stadium, First Victory: Assessing the 2025 Kansas Jayhawks

The University of Kansas football team is coming off a big victory at home in a newly renovated stadium. The Jayhawks defeated Fresno State last Saturday in KU's home opener. It was the first chance fans had to see this year's team and get a look at the rebranded David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, nicknamed "The Booth." KPR's J. Schafer caught up with sports broadcaster Brian Hanni, the Voice of the Kansas Jayhawks, to get his take on this year's team and the new facility.

Emily DeMarchi / KPR / Kansas Public Radio Brian Hanni, the Voice of the Kansas Jayhawks, visits with KPR News Director J. Schafer (at right) in KPR's Studio E to talk about the new football season and the new stadium.

The KU football team will be back in action at home Friday against Wagner. Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm. You can hear Brian Hanni with the play-by-play action on the Jayhawk Radio Network.

