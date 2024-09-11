© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Trail Mix Turns 30! A Look Back At Three Decades of Folk on KPR

Kansas Public Radio
Published September 11, 2024 at 11:45 AM CDT
Bob McWilliams has hosted Trail Mix for 30 years, and has been a driving force in the area's folk and bluegrass scene for decades.
Courtesy of Bob McWilliams
Bob McWilliams has hosted Trail Mix for 30 years, and has been a driving force in the area's folk and bluegrass scene for decades.

KPR is thrilled to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Trail Mix and congratulate host Bob McWilliams on bringing folk, bluegrass and Americana to listeners across the state - and beyond - for over three decades!

You can celebrate with us in person on Nov. 11 at the Lied Center of Kansas Pavilion when we welcome singer-songwriter Dar Williams to Lawrence. Grab your tickets to our Trail Mix 30th Anniversary concert here.

Take a look back through Trail Mix history in the photos below:

Trail Mix announces debut in the Lawrence Journal World, 1994.
Kansas Public Radio
Bob McWilliams first joined KPR (formerly KANU) as a host of jazz programs in 1983, later becoming the station's jazz director and Jazz in the Night’s host in 1996: a role he continues to this day. He also completed graduate work in jazz history with the late Dick Wright.

Bob McWilliams on the air with Angela Elam.
Courtesy of Bob McWilliams
Singer Ashley Davis performs in celebration of Trail Mix's 20th Anniversary, 2014.
Kansas Public Radio
Singer Ashley Davis performs in celebration of Trail Mix's 20th Anniversary, 2014.

For many years, Bob also co-hosted the Flint Hills Special, until creating his own folk and bluegrass program, Trail Mix, on September 11, 1994.

Bob would continue to welcome the best in local, national and even international talent to Lawrence, Kan. to feature their work on Trail Mix's broadcast, as well as in KPR's own Live Performance Studio, over the course of three decades.

Bob McWilliams accepts Folk Alliance Award in Kansas City, Mo., 2014
Kansas Public Radio
Bob McWilliams accepts Folk Alliance Award in Kansas City, Mo., 2014.
American folk artist Ellis Paul performs at Trail Mix 25th Anniversary concert, 2019.
Jake Jacobson
/
Kansas Public Radio
American folk artist Ellis Paul performs at Trail Mix 25th Anniversary concert, 2019.

Trail Mix continues to highlight the heart and soul of Americana, alternative country, folk-rock, bluegrass, traditional folk, Celtic music and much more every Saturday and Sunday, 1 - 4 p.m.
