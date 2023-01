Betty Soo, a Korean-American based in Austin, Texas, has won rave reviews for her Americana-folk-rock songwriting and performance. From No Depression magazine: "Her clear, evocative voice and poignant lyrics recall Patty Griffin and Joni Mitchell, and did I mention she’s a hell of a guitar player?” and from KUT Radio in Austin “Beautiful, heart-wrenching songwriting that is also edgy and unwavering.”