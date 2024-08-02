It's A Classical Celebration At KPR's Live Day 2024

Kansas Public Radio invites you to experience the joys of classical music with us and our community during Live Day! Join us on Friday, Oct. 25, for an entire day of classical music concerts, featuring performances by the talented musicians that call our community home.

Beginning at 10 a.m., we welcome you to the Lawrence Public Library Auditorium for hour-long classical music concerts, free and open to the public, kicking off at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

And to cap off the evening, join us back at the library at 7 p.m. for a haunting Halloween-themed concert with violinist, and host of KPR’s Evening Classical, Destiny Ann Mermagen and her special guests. Featuring a costume contest, tricks, treats and spooky sounds abound. Free and open to the public, as space allows.

Planning on attending the concerts? Let us know to expect you by filling out our RSVP form here.

Can’t make it to the library? Tune in to KPR from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. and at 7 p.m. for a live broadcast of the entire day’s concert schedule, including additional performances from the KPR Live Performance Studio.

Check out our full concert schedule below!

9 A.M., KPR LIVE STUDIO: Lucas Testin; french horn

10 A.M., LAWRENCE PUBLIC LIBRARY: The Washburn Wind Quintet

11 A.M., KPR: The St Petersburg String Quartet

12 P.M., LPL: Jopara; Paraguayan folk music

1 P.M., KPR: Dr. Lucy Tan; piano

2 P.M., LPL: The Lyric Arts Trio of Kansas City; piano, clarinet and voice

7 P.M., LPL: Destiny Ann Mermagen; violin, John Currey; percussion, Michael Mermagen; cello, Hyunsoon Whang; piano