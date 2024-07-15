"Incredibly Strange" Music on Tap 24/7 with Retro Cocktail Radio

Kansas Public Radio brings you a new way to enjoy the Retro Cocktail Hour with a 24-hour streaming service, dedicated to everyone's favorite mid-century music and space-age pop.

Retro Cocktail Radio allows listeners to immerse themselves in the stylings of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Les Baxter and so many other vintage recordings, any hour, any day.

While you'll still have to wait until Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m. for a new episode of the Retro Cocktail Hour, host Darrell Brogdon invites you to his personal vault of archived episodes to tide you over until then. Available to stream online and on mobile devices, anywhere you may be.

Check out this new way to listen at the link above and at retrococktail.org.

And as an added bonus, join us at KPR's Cinema a Go-Go on July 19 to celebrate the release of Retro Cocktail Radio! Our first 30 guests will receive a commemorative prize at the door, so be sure to get your tickets early.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show will be begin at 7 p.m.