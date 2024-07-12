It's "Cormania" at KPR's Cinema a Go-Go!

B-movie mogul Roger Corman passed away earlier this year, and our next Cinema a Go-Go pays tribute to the King of Cult with a couple of "Cormaniac" epics from 1956. Head on over to Liberty Hall on Friday, July 19, at 7 p.m. for our double feature.

In Attack of the Crab Monsters (1956), a group of giant radiation-enhanced crustaceans with the gift of gab and a taste for human flesh. It's like a night at Red Lobster gone horribly wrong!

With a budget of $70,000, director Corman and screenwriter Charles B. Griffith actually manage to work up some eerie scenes...that is, until the unconvincing crab monsters start crawling around and constantly prattling on about how they're going to take over the world.

Swamp Women (1956)

Our second feature is Corman's Swamp Women (1956), in which three female convicts escape the slammer and go on the hunt for stolen diamonds, buried somewhere in the swamps of Louisiana.

Marie Windsor, Beverly Garland and Mike Connors head the cast in this snake and alligator-infested thriller. The film was financed by a group of New Orleans drive-in movie operators, and Corman delivers a sweaty, genre-defying thriller that'll make you avoid swamps for the rest of your life.

Doors open 6:30pm, tickets will be available at the door. Show starts 7:00pm.