Experience An Entire Day of Classical Music with KPR's Annual Live Day

Kansas Public Radio invites you to experience the joys of classical music with us and our community during Live Day! Join us on Wednesday, Oct. 25 for an entire day of classical music concerts, featuring performances by the talented musicians that call our community home.

Beginning at 10 a.m., we welcome you to the Lied Center of Kansas Pavilion for hour-long classical music concerts, free and open to the public, kicking off at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

And be sure to return at 7 p.m. for our capstone concert, featuring a collection of spooky sounds with KPR's own Destiny Ann Mermagen, host of Evening Classical, and her special guests. She's preparing a creepy, crawly night of Halloween-themed classical music that you won't want to miss. Tickets available soon.

Can’t make it to the Lied? Tune in to KPR from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. and at 7 p.m. for a live broadcast of the entire day’s concert schedule, including additional performances from the KPR Live Performance Studio.

Full concert schedule and additional details still to come.