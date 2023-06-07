Looking Back On Live Day 2022 and KPR's 70th Anniversary

Join us as we take a look back at a very special day from last year; KPR's annual Live Day concert, featuring a special 70th Anniversary celebration for the station. The evening was highlighted with an unforgettable concert featuring Evening Classical host Destiny Ann Mermagen, along with pianist Tatiana Tessman and cellist Michael Mermagen. Join us as we take a look back at the big day.

Starting off that day was the Ad Astra Duo, comprised of pianist Melody Stroth and cellist Eman Chalshotori.

Ad Astra Duo Listen • 54:58

Kicking off the Lawrence Public Library's portion of the day was La Cucharada, comprised of flutist Guy Montes, guitarist Sean Mawhirter, bassist Johnny Hamil and violinist Adam Galblum.

La Cucharada Listen • 53:43

In the 11 o'clock hour, we were joined by K-State School of Music professor Sławomir Dobrzański who gifted us with an hour of classical piano music.

Sławomir Dobrzański Listen • 57:10

Back at the library, the St. Petersburg Quartet led us on a classical lunch break, including cellist Sascha Groschang, violaist Boris Vayner and violinists Alla Aranovskaya and Ned Kellenberger.

St Petersburg String Quartet Listen • 54:43

To wind down our big afternoon of music, trio Allégresse closed out at the KPR Live Performance Studio with oboist Margaret Marco, flutist Annie Gnojek and pianist Ellen Sommer.

Allégresse Listen • 56:51

Additional videos from the big day are available on KPR's YouTube channel.

Thank you to everyone who made last year's Live Day one to remember!

