© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music (Blog)

Looking Back On Live Day 2022 and KPR's 70th Anniversary

Kansas Public Radio
Published June 7, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT
Destiny Ann Mermagen performs at KPR's Live Day on Sept. 15, 2022. (Photo by Jake Jacobson)
Jake Jacobson
/
Kansas Public Radio
Destiny Ann Mermagen performs at KPR's Live Day on Sept. 15, 2022.

Join us as we take a look back at a very special day from last year; KPR's annual Live Day concert, featuring a special 70th Anniversary celebration for the station. The evening was highlighted with an unforgettable concert featuring Evening Classical host Destiny Ann Mermagen, along with pianist Tatiana Tessman and cellist Michael Mermagen. Join us as we take a look back at the big day.

Starting off that day was the Ad Astra Duo, comprised of pianist Melody Stroth and cellist Eman Chalshotori.

Ad Astra Duo

Kicking off the Lawrence Public Library's portion of the day was La Cucharada, comprised of flutist Guy Montes, guitarist Sean Mawhirter, bassist Johnny Hamil and violinist Adam Galblum.

La Cucharada

In the 11 o'clock hour, we were joined by K-State School of Music professor Sławomir Dobrzański who gifted us with an hour of classical piano music.

Sławomir Dobrzański

Back at the library, the St. Petersburg Quartet led us on a classical lunch break, including cellist Sascha Groschang, violaist Boris Vayner and violinists Alla Aranovskaya and Ned Kellenberger.

St Petersburg String Quartet

To wind down our big afternoon of music, trio Allégresse closed out at the KPR Live Performance Studio with oboist Margaret Marco, flutist Annie Gnojek and pianist Ellen Sommer.

Allégresse

Additional videos from the big day are available on KPR's YouTube channel.

Thank you to everyone who made last year's Live Day one to remember!

Music (Blog)
Related Content