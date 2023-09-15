Looking Back on KPR's 70th Anniversary and What's to Come
On this day, Sept. 15, in 1952, Kansas Public Radio (formerly known as KANU) broadcast live for the very first time. To celebrate the conclusion of 70 years, and to welcome 71, KPR is excited to announce the arrival of a new logo and visual identity; still the same KPR you know and love, just with a new look.
Keep an eye on our website as we roll out our new line of logos, icons and other graphics in the coming weeks to usher in a new visual phase for the station.
KPR's 70th Anniversary year was one for the books: thanks to the support of our community of listeners, the station hosted more than a dozen events throughout the year to commemorate the special milestone.
Before the 70th year even began, Retro Cocktail Hour threw one of our biggest parties yet to celebrate it's own big year: 25 years of music!
Kicking off our anniversary year on the very day the station began its first broadcast, Sept. 15, KPR celebrated the return of Live Day. Featuring a cast of local musicians and an unforgettable capstone concert with Evening Classical's Destiny Ann Mermagen.
In November of 2022, KPR invited listeners to experience the popular radio program The Moth live and in-person at the Lied Center of Kansas.
December of that year was packed full of special moments, including the much-anticipated holiday classic, Big Band Christmas, at Liberty Hall.
A special year called for special guests; in February, KPR and the Dole Institute were proud to welcome NPR's Juana Summers to Lawrence for a night of conversation surrounding her experience in radio and politics.
In May of 2023, Trail Mix welcomed award-winning folk artist duo Ordinary Elephant and special guest Joy Zimmerman to Lawrence to celebrate KPR's history of folk programming.
And all the months in between were filled with so many other great moments with KPR staff, celebrating the hard work and dedication that has kept the station thriving for the past seven decades.
Thank you to everyone that has made our 70th Anniversary year one to remember! We couldn't have done it without you.