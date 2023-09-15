Looking Back on KPR's 70th Anniversary and What's to Come

On this day, Sept. 15, in 1952, Kansas Public Radio (formerly known as KANU) broadcast live for the very first time. To celebrate the conclusion of 70 years, and to welcome 71, KPR is excited to announce the arrival of a new logo and visual identity; still the same KPR you know and love, just with a new look.

Keep an eye on our website as we roll out our new line of logos, icons and other graphics in the coming weeks to usher in a new visual phase for the station.

KPR's 70th Anniversary year was one for the books: thanks to the support of our community of listeners, the station hosted more than a dozen events throughout the year to commemorate the special milestone.

Before the 70th year even began, Retro Cocktail Hour threw one of our biggest parties yet to celebrate it's own big year: 25 years of music!

Jake Jacobson / Kansas Public Radio Fans celebrate Retro Cocktail Hour's 25th Anniversary with the Waitiki 7 at Liberty Hall on April 30, 2022.

Kicking off our anniversary year on the very day the station began its first broadcast, Sept. 15, KPR celebrated the return of Live Day. Featuring a cast of local musicians and an unforgettable capstone concert with Evening Classical's Destiny Ann Mermagen.

Jake Jacobson / Tommie Photography Former Director Dan Skinner commemorates KPR's 70th Anniversary at Live Day on September 15, 2022.

In November of 2022, KPR invited listeners to experience the popular radio program The Moth live and in-person at the Lied Center of Kansas.

December of that year was packed full of special moments, including the much-anticipated holiday classic, Big Band Christmas, at Liberty Hall.

Jake Jacobson / Kansas Public Radio Dancers take to the floor at Lawrence's Liberty Hall for the return of Big Band Christmas in December of 2022, after the event took a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

A special year called for special guests; in February, KPR and the Dole Institute were proud to welcome NPR's Juana Summers to Lawrence for a night of conversation surrounding her experience in radio and politics.

Photo by Ann Dean, courtesy of Dole Institute of Politics Director of the Dole Institute of Politics, Audrey Coleman (left), speaks with NPR's Juana Summers during KPR and the Dole Institute's An Evening with Juana Summers event in February, 2023.

In May of 2023, Trail Mix welcomed award-winning folk artist duo Ordinary Elephant and special guest Joy Zimmerman to Lawrence to celebrate KPR's history of folk programming.

And all the months in between were filled with so many other great moments with KPR staff, celebrating the hard work and dedication that has kept the station thriving for the past seven decades.

Jake Jacobson / Kansas Public Radio Retro Cocktail Hour host Darrell Brogdon and former Evening Classical host Marcia Higginson celebrate 70 years of KPR with listeners at Maceli's during the station's annual ice cream social.

Thank you to everyone that has made our 70th Anniversary year one to remember! We couldn't have done it without you.