KPR Wins KAB Station of the Year Award for 22nd Time
Kansas Public Radio is honored to have been recognized as the top Medium Market Radio Station by the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for 2023. Alongside the top prize, several KPR staff members have also be recognized for their individual achievements in broadcast. This includes seven first place awards, six second place awards and one honorable mention.
The Station of the Year award was first presented in 1996. KPR won the prize that first year and has now earned the KAB’s highest honor more than any other radio or TV station in the state, a record 22 times.
A full list of KPR's 2023 KAB awards can be found below:
Complete Newscast by Local Station
1st - KANU FM, Lawrence - Weekend Edition News with Kaye McIntyre; Kaye McIntyre
Hard News Feature/Enterprise Story
1st - KANU FM, Lawrence - Finding Ways to Save Rural Kansas Hospitals; Jim McLean, J. Schafer/editor
2nd - KANU FM, Lawrence - Kansas Governor Set to Clash with GOP Lawmakers Over Tax Cuts, Private School Funding; Jim McLean, J. Schafer/editor
News Feature
1st - KANU FM, Lawrence - Kansas Gets Ready to Help Small Businesses Hurt by Pandemic Orders; Jim McLean, J. Schafer/editor
Spot News
2nd - KANU FM, Lawrence - Panasonic Deal Could Pave the Way for More Major Economic Investment in Kansas; Jim McLean, J. Schafer/editor
Sports Feature
1st - KANU FM, Lawrence - Granny Basketball in Kansas: Not a Tall Order; Greg Echlin, Laura Lorson/audio editor, J. Schafer/digital editor
Public Service Announcement
2nd - KANU FM, Lawrence - Organ Donors Needed… Now; Kaye McIntyre
Public Affairs Program
2nd - KANU FM, Lawrence - KPR Presents: White Hot Hate; Kaye McIntyre
Special Program
1st - KANU FM, Lawrence - KPR Presents Book Club: Disability Visibility Part 2; Kaye McIntyre
Editorial/Commentary
1st - KANU FM, Lawrence - Kansas Residents Resist Solar Farm Idea for Cheyenne Bottoms; Rex Buchanan, J. Schafer/editor & producer
2nd - KANU FM, Lawrence - Remembering Black Sunday: April 14, 1935; Katie Keckeisen, J. Schafer/editor & producer
Honorable Mention - KANU FM, Lawrence - Joys of an All-You-Can-Eat Buffet; Rex Buchanan, J. Schafer/editor & producer
Excellence In Diversity/Equity/Inclusion News
2nd - KANU FM, Lawrence - Conversations: ‘I Absolutely, Positively Love My Spots’; Dan Skinner
Station Excellence
1st - KANU FM, Lawrence - Kansas Public Radio -Serving You Since 1952; KPR Staff
