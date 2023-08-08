KPR Wins KAB Station of the Year Award for 22nd Time

Kansas Public Radio is honored to have been recognized as the top Medium Market Radio Station by the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for 2023. Alongside the top prize, several KPR staff members have also be recognized for their individual achievements in broadcast. This includes seven first place awards, six second place awards and one honorable mention.

The Station of the Year award was first presented in 1996. KPR won the prize that first year and has now earned the KAB’s highest honor more than any other radio or TV station in the state, a record 22 times.

A full list of KPR's 2023 KAB awards can be found below:

Complete Newscast by Local Station

1st - KANU FM, Lawrence - Weekend Edition News with Kaye McIntyre; Kaye McIntyre

Hard News Feature/Enterprise Story

1st - KANU FM, Lawrence - Finding Ways to Save Rural Kansas Hospitals; Jim McLean, J. Schafer/editor

2nd - KANU FM, Lawrence - Kansas Governor Set to Clash with GOP Lawmakers Over Tax Cuts, Private School Funding; Jim McLean, J. Schafer/editor

News Feature

1st - KANU FM, Lawrence - Kansas Gets Ready to Help Small Businesses Hurt by Pandemic Orders; Jim McLean, J. Schafer/editor

Spot News

2nd - KANU FM, Lawrence - Panasonic Deal Could Pave the Way for More Major Economic Investment in Kansas; Jim McLean, J. Schafer/editor

Sports Feature

1st - KANU FM, Lawrence - Granny Basketball in Kansas: Not a Tall Order; Greg Echlin, Laura Lorson/audio editor, J. Schafer/digital editor

Public Service Announcement

2nd - KANU FM, Lawrence - Organ Donors Needed… Now; Kaye McIntyre

Public Affairs Program

2nd - KANU FM, Lawrence - KPR Presents: White Hot Hate; Kaye McIntyre

Special Program

1st - KANU FM, Lawrence - KPR Presents Book Club: Disability Visibility Part 2; Kaye McIntyre

Editorial/Commentary

1st - KANU FM, Lawrence - Kansas Residents Resist Solar Farm Idea for Cheyenne Bottoms; Rex Buchanan, J. Schafer/editor & producer

2nd - KANU FM, Lawrence - Remembering Black Sunday: April 14, 1935; Katie Keckeisen, J. Schafer/editor & producer

Honorable Mention - KANU FM, Lawrence - Joys of an All-You-Can-Eat Buffet; Rex Buchanan, J. Schafer/editor & producer

Excellence In Diversity/Equity/Inclusion News

2nd - KANU FM, Lawrence - Conversations: ‘I Absolutely, Positively Love My Spots’; Dan Skinner

Station Excellence

1st - KANU FM, Lawrence - Kansas Public Radio -Serving You Since 1952; KPR Staff

Want to support award-winning radio? Become a member and help us continue bringing quality programming to our community at support.kansaspublicradio.org.