KPR Presents Book Club: Disability Visibility Part 2

Thank you for joining us for the latest KPR Presents Book Club, featuring Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories from the Twenty-First Century, a galvanizing collection of contemporary essays by disabled people. Disability Visibility is edited by Alice Wong and is this year's University of Kansas Common Book.

For access to an audio version of the book provided by Audio-Reader, visit the link here.

In spirit of this month's book, which features a collection of individual stories, we bring you the second part of this program, highlighting discussions with people from our community sharing their personal experience with disability. Join Kaye McIntyre as she meets with these community members to capture their stories.

1 of 7 — louise krug.jpg Louise Krug with her children. 2 of 7 — Dot Nary in DC[14553].jpeg Dot Nary speaks at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. 3 of 7 — Ray White photo 1.jpeg Ray White (right) announces alongside "Voice of the Jayhawks" broadcaster Brian Hanni. 4 of 7 — Kimberly Morrow piano.jpg Kimberly Morrow at her piano. 5 of 7 — 2017 Marilyn Roy photo.png Marilyn Roy 6 of 7 — Susan Tabor and nephew Andy.jpeg Susan Tabor and her nephew, Andy. 7 of 7 — Duane Herrmann MLK poetry competition.jpeg Duane Herrmann (left) judging a poetry contest.

Louise Krug of Topeka, Kan. discovered a mass on her cerebellum at the age of 22 and had brain surgery to remove it, but after complications during the procedure, Krug began experiencing paralysis and double vision. She shares this experience through writing, including two published works, Louise: Amended and Tilted: The Post-Brain Surgery Journals.

Louise Krug Listen • 9:30

Dot Nary of Lawrence, Kan. shares her experience living with spina bifida and being a wheelchair user for over 37 years.

Dot Nary Listen • 4:00

Ray White of Lawrence, Kan. first began having difficulty walking when he was a child and was later diagnosed with Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia (HSP). After the uncertainty that came before his diagnosis, Ray describes the relief he later came to feel in finding a community of those with the same condition.

Ray White Listen • 8:30

Dr. Kimberly Morrow of Overland Park, Kan. shares with us her collection of sheet music in braille and her experience of playing the piano with a visual impairment.

Dr. Kimberly Morrow Listen • 14:00

Marilyn Roy of Topeka, Kan. recounts living with the challenges of sensory overload in her everyday that are the result of having autism, a diagnosis she didn't receive until the age of 65.

Marilyn Roy Listen • 6:00

Susan Tabor of Lawrence, Kan. was born two months prematurely, which resulted in the under-development of her eyes. She shares with us the story of her family advocating for support in public school and how their organized petition led to the creation of resources for those who are blind.

Susan Tabor Listen • 8:15

Duane Herrmann of Topeka, Kan. performs one of several poems written to convey his experience living with mental disabilities.

Duane Herrmann Listen • 9:30

Thank you for joining us for the two part series of KPR Presents Book Club: Disability Visibility! For access to Part 1 of this program, visit the link here.