Headlines for Thursday, October 30, 2025

Lawrence Schools Switch to New Monitoring Software

LAWRENCE, Kan. (Lawrence Times) — On Wednesday, we reported the Lawrence School District had stopped using a controversial software called Gaggle that monitors the usage of district-owned computers. Turns out the district has started using a different software that does much the same thing. The Lawrence Times reports the district has replaced Gaggle with a different surveillance software called Managed Methods. Gaggle is at the center of a lawsuit filed by a group of Lawrence students who say it violated their right to privacy.

==========

Defense Contractor Opening Facility in Harvey County

NEWTON, Kan. (Hays Post) — A company that makes artificial intelligence-powered drones is opening a facility in Harvey County. Shield AI is a defense contractor that specializes in using advanced technology to protect military facilities. The company has reached an agreement with the Newton City Commission to lease a site at Newton City/County Airport. The Hays Post reports the company will pay $90,000 a year for the site. No word yet on how many jobs the new facility might bring to the area.

==========

NE Kansas Community Leaders Prep for End of Snap Benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW-TV) — Community leaders met in Topeka on Wednesday to prepare for the impending end of the federal food assistance program known as SNAP. About 186,000 Kansans receive SNAP benefits. The USDA says those benefits will end on Saturday due to the government shutdown. WIBW-TV reports about 50 people attended Wednesday’s meeting. They stressed the fact that “hunger has no single face and affects all communities.” And they’re asking Kansans to donate all they can to their local food banks.

==========

K-State Program Addresses Shortage of Special Education Teachers

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas State University is starting a new online program to help the state meet the need for more special education teachers. The new Special Education Master of Arts and Teaching program can be completed online in sixteen months. KSNT reports graduates will earn a master’s degree, as well as a Kansas teaching license for both elementary and special education. The program begins in January and is open to anyone with a bachelor’s degree. Program director Lotta Larson says it’s a great option for Kansans looking for a career change.

==========

Shawnee County Court Officials Warn of Jury Duty Scam

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Shawnee County District Court is warning residents of a scam that fools people into believing there’s a warrant out for their arrest for missing jury duty. The caller pretends to be a sheriff’s deputy and says a fee must be paid to settle the warrant. People who receive the call are told they will be arrested if they hang up. The Shawnee County District Court told KSNT it will never call people to announce a warrant or ask for payments. People who receive such a call are asked to report it to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

==========

Kansas Supreme Court Hears Case on Extent of Second Amendment Rights

UNDATED (KMUW) — The Kansas Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday about whether the Second Amendment provides protection to gun owners in all circumstances. KMUW reports that a Wichita man was charged in 2024 under a state law that makes it illegal to have a loaded firearm while under the influence. But a Sedgwick County District Court dismissed the case. Assistant District Attorney Lance Gillett argued there are exceptions to what the Second Amendment protects, saying that "blood alcohol content was nearly twice the legal limit for driving a vehicle. And yet we’re supposed to just believe that this is an individual that could operate a firearm? He can’t operate a vehicle.”

Kelley Reynolds represents the man arrested. He says his client was able to make sound decisions when police stopped him. “He still had the good sense to immediately identify that there was a firearm there, that he had conceal and carry. So he had judgment to do that and judgment enough not to drive,” Reynolds argued.

The Supreme Court will decide whether to overturn or uphold the district court’s ruling.

==========

Survey Shows Majority of Kansans Value High-Quality, Affordable Child Care

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) — An overwhelming majority of Kansans think high-quality, affordable child care is important for families and the economy. The Kansas News Service reports that the annual Kansas Speaks survey published by Fort Hays State University also showed that more than three-fourths of Kansans think the government should pass laws to expand access to child care. Christi Smith with Child Care Aware of Kansas says a new law increased the number of child care slots by raising the ratio of children to adult providers. But she says that isn’t a perfect solution. “But then you have the other side, which are the ones that are doing the work, that are like, ‘You can give me as many slots as you want, but I don’t have the people to help me out to be able to take care of those children,’” she explained. Earlier this year, state lawmakers also consolidated more than 20 early childhood programs under the new Office of Early Childhood, which will start operations next summer.

==========

Kansas Lawmakers Skeptical of Rural Opportunity Zone Benefits

UNDATED (KNS) — Kansas lawmakers want to find new ways to incentivize people moving to rural parts of the state. The Kansas News Service reports that some legislators say current tax breaks do not work. Rural Opportunity Zones offer student loan repayments and tax credits for professionals who move to work in rural areas. The program kicked off during Republican Governor Sam Brownback’s tenure and is meant to reverse population decline in those areas. But a state audit showed the program had little effect on most rural populations. Republican Representative Sean Tarwater says the state needs to try other strategies, saying “I’d like to see these dollars redirected for something that really works to bring people to the rural areas.” The Kansas Chamber suggests business tax credits for job creation in small towns.

==========

Kansas Zoo Mourns Death of Long-Lived Chimp

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KPR) — A Riley County zoo is mourning the loss of a beloved chimpanzee. The chimp, named Susie, was 71. She was believed to be the oldest female chimpanzee in captivity. The Sunset Zoo in Manhattan says the difficult decision to euthanize Susie was made after she was diagnosed with several illnesses related to old age. The zoo notes that Susie lived more than three decades beyond the average chimpanzee lifespan in the wild, which is typically around 40 years. Susie is survived by two daughters, Sesa, now at an Alabama zoo, and Siri, at a New Mexico zoo. Susie was 56 when she had Siri, making her the oldest chimpanzee in captivity to give birth.

==========

==========

