Headlines for Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Lawrence Schools Stop Using Controversial AI Software

LAWRENCE, Kan. (Lawrence Times) — The Lawrence school district has stopped using a controversial software that monitored usage of district-issued computers. The software Gaggle is at the center of a lawsuit filed by students who say the district used it to illegally search and seize students’ digital files. The district started using Gaggle in 2023, saying it would protect students against “self-harm, bullying, and threats of violence.” But the nine students suing the district say the software was being misused. Citing court documents, the Lawrence Times reports the district has stopped using Gaggle. The lawsuit is ongoing

Kansas Sheriff Warns Door-Kicking TikTokkers

MEADE, Kan. (KSN) — The latest TikTok trend of kicking down the doors of people’s homes is not only pointless and destructive, a sheriff in southwestern Kansas is warning it’s also very dangerous. Meade County Sheriff Douglas Ritter says his office is investigating several reports of the “door kick challenge” that occurred over the weekend. The sheriff says the incidents “resulted in damage to the homeowner’s screen doors and front entry doors, some of which are possible felonies due to the extent of damage.” Ritter also warns that some homeowners might perceive the door-kicking as a threat and respond accordingly. KSN reports the sheriff pointed out that deadly force can be legally justified to stop someone from entering a home.

Campaign Seeks to Undo Salina’s Pit Bull Ban

SALINA, Kan. (KSN) — A petition asking Salina officials to repeal the city’s ban on pit bulls was presented to the city manager on Monday. Supporters say the city’s decades-long ban is ineffective and causes overcrowding in local animal shelters. KSNW reports the signatures were gathered by a group called Salinans Against Breed Specific Legislation. If the group has collected enough valid signatures, the city commission would either be required to end the ban or hold a special election for residents to vote on the proposal.

USWNT to Play New Zealand in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KPR) — For the first time since the construction of CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, the U.S. women’s national soccer team (USWNT) will play a friendly match at that venue. The U.S. will face the national team from New Zealand Wednesday at 7 p.m. There are four players from the first-place Kansas City Current of the National Women’s Soccer League on the national team: Lo’eau LaBonta, Michelle Cooper, Ally Sentnor, and Claire Hutton. USWNT head coach Emma Hayes says there’s a reason the Current are so well represented on the national team. "I think the quartet have been driving the standards here (for) this club,” Hayes said. “It’s why they are the outstanding team in the NWSL this year." After the U.S. failed to win a medal at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, Hayes is molding a younger team as they prepare for next year’s qualifying matches for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Kansas Governor Joins Lawsuit as State Response to SNAP Food Assistance Crisis Still Uncertain

UNDATED (KNS) — Hundreds of thousands of Kansans stand to lose food assistance this weekend due to the government shutdown. On November 1, nearly 190,000 Kansans will stop receiving benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, unless policymakers find a temporary solution. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and other Democratic leaders are suing the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend benefits using emergency funds. Kelly says state money could not make up for the loss of federal assistance. Meanwhile, some Republicans in Congress have proposed legislation to keep SNAP afloat using federal reserves. Kansas Representative Derek Schmidt and Missouri Senator Josh Hawley support that. (Read more.)

(–Related–)

Food Banks Brace for Halt in SNAP Funding

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) — Kansas food pantries are preparing for increased need as tens of thousands of people in the state will not receive their SNAP benefits in November. Congress missed a deadline to end the government shutdown before money for SNAP ran dry. KMUW reports that Brian Walker, president of the Kansas Food Bank, said “COVID scared the heck out of us. And this is right up there with that level.” He went on to say that without food assistance programs, food banks would have to double their output to meet community demand. He said people can help by volunteering, or donating money or food items.

Rachel Zielke, the community services manager for United Methodist Open Door in Wichita, says her staff has talked about buying additional food for the organization’s food bank, but they are hoping it doesn’t come to that. "Our finances are limited, of course, and so you kind of hate to spend that money before you actually maybe need to," she explained.

Fort Hays State's Docking Institute Releases 2025 Kansas Speaks Survey

HAYS, Kan. (KPR) — The Docking Institute at Fort Hays State University has released its 2025 "Kansas Speaks" survey. The annual survey of public opinion covers various topics of interest to Kansans. Among this year's findings:



About 80% support raising the state's minimum wage. It's currently at $7.25 an hour, which has remained unchanged for the past 15 years (since 2010).

Support for Medicaid expansion in Kansas remains high at around 70%.

About 70% support legalizing medical marijuana. About 59% support legalizing recreational marijuana. The support level is similar to last year’s survey.

The Kansas Speaks survey also found that about two-thirds of respondents agree that legal immigrants contribute to the nation's economic growth. Regarding illegal immigration, about 42% agree that illegal immigrants contribute more to society than they take in terms of resources. About 39% disagree with that statement. More than half of the respondents — about 52% — are very or moderately concerned the state might be running out of water. And nearly half (48%) were concerned about Kansas water quality.

A complete copy of the 2025 Kansas Speaks Survey results and results from previous years can be found here.

Kansas Lawmakers Skeptical of Rural Opportunity Zone Benefits

UNDATED (KNS) — Kansas lawmakers want to find new ways to incentivize people moving to rural parts of the state. The Kansas News Service reports that some legislators say current tax breaks do not work. Rural Opportunity Zones offer student loan repayments and tax credits for professionals who move to work in rural areas. The program kicked off during Republican Governor Sam Brownback’s tenure and is meant to reverse population decline in those areas. But a state audit showed the program had little effect on most rural populations. Republican Representative Sean Tarwater says the state needs to try other strategies, saying “I’d like to see these dollars redirected for something that really works to bring people to the rural areas.” The Kansas Chamber suggests business tax credits for job creation in small towns.

Possible New Clue in Amelia Earhart Mystery Found

UNDATED (CNN) — There may be a new clue in the search for famed aviator and Kansas native Amelia Earhart. Earhart went missing in 1937 while attempting to fly around the world. CNN reports researchers using satellite images have spotted an elongated object in a lagoon near a South Pacific island. Some say it resembles the wing of an airplane. An expedition team hopes to visit the site next year.

KPR Seeks New Kansas Statehouse Bureau Chief

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas Public Radio is seeking a new Statehouse Bureau Chief. This position works primarily at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka and is primarily responsible for reporting on state government. This includes, but is not limited to, covering the Kansas Legislature, the governor, attorney general, supreme court, the state's congressional delegation and statewide elections. (Click here for more details.) Must apply online.

