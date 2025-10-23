Headlines for Thursday, October 23, 2025

Trump: U.S. Cattle Ranchers Need to Work Harder to Lower Beef Prices

UNDATED (AP/WIBW-TV) — President Trump is escalating his beef with Republican lawmakers over his proposal to purchase beef from Argentina. Some Republicans, including Kansas Senator Jerry Moran and Representative Tracey Mann say the move would hurt U.S. producers. But in a post on his social media site Truth Social, Trump suggested American cattle ranchers need to work harder to get the price of beef down for consumers. Trump said Wednesday the only reason U.S. cattle ranchers are doing so well is because of the tariffs he’s imposed on imported beef. In response, the Associated Press reports, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association said “the reality is that ranchers’ success is driven by their own hard work,” and asked the government “not to undercut them by importing more Argentinian beef.”

Kansas Supreme Court Rules Against Bank in Overdraft Fees Case

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled in favor of two plaintiffs who claim a Topeka bank unfairly charged them overdraft fees. The plaintiffs argued Capitol Federal Savings Bank ’s policy on assessing overdraft fees was unfair and ambiguous. In a unanimous decision, the state’s high court agreed, and sent the case back to a lower court that had dismissed it. The Kansas Reflector reports one plaintiff said the bank charged her a $32 overdraft three times on a single transaction.

National Spotlight Shines on Abilene Friday Morning

ABILENE, Kan. (KPR) — A national TV news program will broadcast live from downtown Abilene Friday morning. Beginning at 6 am Central Time, the Fox News Channel program Fox and Friends will highlight why Abilene is recognized as one of America’s Best Small Towns to Visit. According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, the segment will feature local businesses, community organizations and Made-in-Abilene products. The on-air team will include former Abilene resident Steve Doocy, one of the hosts of Fox and Friends.

Among those taking part in Friday's show: the Abilene High School Marching Band, Russell Stover Chocolates and the National Greyhound Association.

Kansas Lawmakers Mull New Cryptocurrency Regulations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIW-TV) — Kansas lawmakers are considering new regulations on cryptocurrency. Currently the state has relatively few laws regulating the virtual money. At a meeting on Wednesday, some lawmakers said the state needs to make it safer for people to use the technology by implementing “guardrails.” WIBW-TV reports Kansas lags behind many other states in implementing cryptocurrency regulations.

Douglas County OKs Testing at Solar Farm Site but Judge Must Rule First

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — Douglas County commissioners have approved geological testing at the site of a proposed solar farm, but a judge will decide whether the testing can proceed. The company developing the solar farm near Lawrence wants to begin preliminary work on the project, which has been suspended pending a lawsuit. The Lawrence Journal-World reports the developers of the Kansas Sky Energy Center in northern Douglas County want to begin testing soil at the site, anticipating they will eventually win the case. Now that the County Commission has given the OK, it will be up to a Douglas County judge to decide whether the testing violates the existing court order banning work on the project.

Gov. Kelly Announces $442M in New Highway Projects

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas governor Laura Kelly has announced another round of highway construction projects. The nine projects Kelly announced on Wednesday total more than $442 million. They include reconstruction and repair work on roads and bridges in a dozen counties. The work is being undertaken through a bi-partisan initiative known as the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program. In total, that program has so far funded $2.7 billion dollars in road projects statewide.

Animal Control Officials Warn of Sick Raccoons in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Officials in Manhattan, Kansas, are warning residents to be on the lookout for sick raccoons that may be carrying a contagious disease. The city’s animal control division posted a warning on social media Wednesday saying some raccoons in the area are showing signs of canine distemper. Humans cannot get canine distemper but unvaccinated dogs are highly susceptible to the disease, which can be fatal. Cats can become infected as well but are less likely to become sick. Signs that a raccoon may be infected include disorientation and twitching. KSNT reports residents are asked to report any sick raccoons to Manhattan animal control.

Broken Rule Abruptly Ends Season for Kansas High School’s Girls Volleyball Team

ARGONIA, Kan. (KSN) — A south central Kansas high school girls volleyball team has been forced to cut its season short after school officials inadvertently broke a rule. The Argonia High School team had qualified for the state playoffs. But the Kansas State High School Activities Association has ruled the team ineligible because it has already played the maximum allowed number of matches this season. KSN reports school officials say the scheduling snafu was a misunderstanding and appealed the ruling. But the state association isn’t budging and the girls won’t get to go to the playoffs.

Kansas Below Average in Medicare Rankings (But Ahead of Missouri)

UNDATED (KPR) — Kansas ranks below average when it comes to the cost and quality of Medicare coverage. That’s according to the Commonwealth Fund , an independent group that researches health care issues. The group assessed how seniors are faring under the government health care program in each state. The group ranks Kansas 27th in the nation. Missouri came in 34th. Vermont, Utah, and Minnesota were the top-ranked states. Coming in last: Louisiana.

Lawmakers Plan to Scrutinize State University Fee Increases

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) — Some Kansas lawmakers are raising questions about increases to student fees at state universities. Universities say fees are needed to cover expenses that are not financed by state funding or tuition. The Kansas News Service reports that members of a legislative committee on efficiency now say they plan to scrutinize how fees are spent and whether universities are charging students too much. Elaine Frisbie, vice president of finance for the Kansas Board of Regents, says that Regents weigh both sides before approving any fee hikes, adding that they are "...ensuring that the university has the revenue available to ensure they can still deliver the kind of education that they expect." Fees for a full-time undergraduate student this year range from less than $500 at Kansas State University, to more than $1,000 at Wichita State.

KU Leaders Meet with Feds to Discuss Preferential Funding Access

UNDATED (KNS) — University of Kansas leaders met with federal officials Monday to discuss an offer to provide preferential access to federal funds to some schools. The Kansas News Service reports that KU Chancellor Doug Girod discussed the Trump Administration’s demands that include freezing tuition rates and barring university staff from sharing political views. The American Council on Education expressed concerns about tying funding to university freedoms. Girod helps lead that council. KU officials said Girod was asked to provide feedback and described the discussion as productive. KU was not one of the nine institutions initially offered the deal. So far, seven have rejected it.

Advocates Warn Thousands of Kansans Could Lose Food Assistance Benefits

UNDATED (KNS) — Welfare advocates are warning over 185,000 Kansans using federal food assistance that they could soon lose their benefits. The Kansas News Service reports that federal officials say if the government shutdown continues, November food stamp funding will be put on hold. Hailey Kottler of Kansas Appleseed says many families will need to stretch their October budget to prepare. “They may be dipping into their rent or to their car payment or other bills and then when December comes around, those bills are still going to be due,” she cautioned. Kottler also says a new work requirement for food assistance goes into effect November 1. That will affect about 8,000 Kansans.

