Headlines for Tuesday, October 21, 2025

BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW-TV) — Coffey County is lobbying to be the site of a new nuclear reactor. The energy companies TerraPower and Evergy have expressed interest in building a reactor in Kansas . On Monday, Coffey County Commissioners passed a resolution supporting development of the reactor in their county. WIBW-TV reports the county will also send a letter of interest to TerraPower and Evergy. In the letter, the county says it is “the perfect fit” for the new reactor. Coffey County is already the site of Wolf Creek , a nuclear power plant located near Burlington.

Kansas Base To Host Pentagon Anti-Drone Initiative

WICHITA, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas will be the site of a new Defense Department initiative to combat drone attacks. U.S. Senator Roger Marshall and Representative Ron Estes say the new Point Defense Battle Lab will be based at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita. The lab will develop technologies to defend military bases and other strategic locations from drone attacks. It will be one of two such labs in the country, the other being based at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota. In a statement, Marshall says the initiative is a “major opportunity to bring jobs, advanced technology, and strategic significance to” Kansas.

Kansas Health Care Program Eyes Expanding Eligibility

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — More Kansans could soon become eligible for a health care program. Officials with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment told lawmakers on Monday they hope to expand eligibility for the state’s Charitable Healthcare Provider Program. KSNT reports the program offers free and discounted health care to low-income Kansans who are considered “medically indigent.” Currently the program is open to Kansans who earn two times the federal poverty level. Officials would like to expand eligibility to those earning three times the level. But some lawmakers question the move, saying it would cost the state too much money.

Kansas WIC To Stop Shipping Infant Formula

UNDATED (KSNT) — The Women, Infants and Children food-assistance program known as WIC is temporarily ending shipments of infant formula in Kansas, due to the federal government shutdown. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Monday that recipients will not be receiving formula to pick up at WIC clinics. KSNT reports recipients can still get formula through an authorized WIC vendor or at participating pharmacies. The health department has said funding for the WIC program could run out entirely next month if the shutdown continues.

Kansas Senate President: Royals Stadium Proposal Coming Soon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Royals are expected to soon make a pitch to Kansas lawmakers. The baseball team that currently plays in Kansas City, Missouri, is on the hunt for a place to build a new stadium. Republican Kansas state senate president Ty Masterson told WDAF the team is considering the site of the old Sprint campus in Overland Park. Masterson says he expects the team to make a formal proposal for a Kansas stadium in late November or early December. Masterson claims more Royals season ticket holders live in Kansas than in Missouri, though the team hasn’t confirmed that.

Kansas High School Booster Club’s Treasurer Allegedly Stole Its Money

EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) — The treasurer of the El Dorado High School’s booster club has allegedly stolen most of the club’s money. KWCH reports the El Dorado Police Department is investigating the alleged theft. The booster club helps pay for sports and other activities for the high school’s students. The school district is allocating some emergency funds to help the booster club cover expenses for now.

Federal Court Ruling Could Affect Request for Kansas SNAP Data

UNDATED (KNS) — A federal court ruling may protect Kansas from the Trump administration’s request for private data on food assistance recipients. Federal officials had threatened to withhold $10 million from the state. The Kansas News Service reports that a California judge temporarily blocked the U.S. Department of Agriculture from withholding food stamp funds from states that have refused to hand over the data. The Trump administration had requested things like names and addresses of recipients. Kansas is not part of the lawsuit challenging the request. But it is one of more than 20 states that have resisted handing over the information. State officials said providing it would violate recipient privacy.

Legislative Special Session Could Take up Issues in Addition to Redistricting

UNDATED (KNS) — Republican Kansas lawmakers are trying to organize a special session to redraw the state’s congressional map. The Kansas News Service reports that the original goal of the special session was to reshape the congressional map to oust the state’s only Democratic representative, Sharice Davids. But if proponents manage to call lawmakers back to the Statehouse, there’s no limit on what they can discuss. Republican leaders also want to ban gender marker changes on driver’s licenses, discuss ways to lower property taxes, and more. Redistricting proponents still need to convince a few more state House members to sign on to the special session.

Kansan Believed To Be Oldest Person To Hike to Everest Base Camp

OLATHE, Kan. (WDAF) — A man from Olathe is believed to be the oldest person ever to hike to the South Base Camp on Mt. Everest. David McClung is 82. He and his son Dennis made the trek in eight days, arriving on Sunday. The South Base Camp at 17,598 feet is the starting point for climbers attempting to summit the mountain. Just getting to the base camp requires one of the most demanding hikes in the world, through steep and rocky terrain and often in harsh weather conditions. WDAF reports David McClung is a Vietnam vet who has hiked on all seven continents.

Kansas Senator Wants U.S. to Send Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KPR) — Kansas Republican Senator Jerry Moran wants the U.S. to apply more pressure to Russian President Vladimir Putin and send more advanced weapons to Ukraine. "One recent and important development in this effort is the potential transfer of U.S. Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine," he said. "This weaponry will strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend its territory, deter further Russian aggression, and help level the battlefield as negotiations, hopefully, move forward." Moran spoke Thursday on the floor of the U.S. Senate.

Study: Many Kansas Voters Oppose Cuts to Federal Funding for Weather and Climate Research

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) — A new study shows most Kansas voters oppose federal funding cuts for weather and climate research, despite support from Republicans in Congress. The Kansas News Service reports that in Kansas, almost 80% of voters oppose staffing and funding cuts to programs like the National Weather Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Those programs are important for monitoring drought and severe weather like wildfires and tornadoes. Pamitha Weerasinghe is with Knowledge for a Competitive America, a group that conducted the study and advocates for funding scientific research. He says the survey was conducted in states with key industries like agriculture. “It provided a great measuring stick for understanding the level of importance for Americans across the political spectrum on funding for scientific research," he explained.

KPR Seeks New Kansas Statehouse Bureau Chief

