Headlines for Monday, October 13, 2025

Kansas Senator: Aviation Safety Threatened by Federal Shutdown

UNDATED (KNS) — Kansas Senator Jerry Moran says the continued government shutdown could affect aviation safety. Moran is chair of the subcommittee that oversees aviation. He says efforts to upgrade aging air traffic control equipment and to train more air traffic controllers are being harmed by the shutdown. Controllers are not being paid, and some airports have experienced flight delays because of controllers calling in sick. "Our system is too fragile, and the stakes are too high for us to continue operating the national aviation system in the manner we are doing so," he said. "We will reach a breaking point, and this could result in the closing of our airspace or portions of it." Moran says the shutdown also puts the Essential Air Service program at risk. Airports in Hays, Dodge City, Garden City, Liberal and Salina receive federal subsidies to pay for commercial air service and a continued shutdown could shutter these airports.

Shutdown Threatens WIC Program Funding

UNDATED (HPM) — Funding for a national food aid program for pregnant women and children could run dry this fall depending how long the federal government shutdown lasts. Harvest Public Media reports that the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, hasn’t yet been funded in this new fiscal year. The potential funding shortfall for WIC would impact almost 7 million people. The program’s contingency fund has already been doled out and administering agencies vary on how long the money will last. Shelley Schneider, the WIC program director for the Citizen Potawatomi Nation in Oklahoma, says it still has benefits available. Some of the nation’s WIC funding was still left from the previous fiscal year. But she says that money will run out later this fall. “The delayed funding jeopardizes our most precious resources, which is our infants and our children because they are our future.” White House officials announced tariff revenue will be used to temporarily support the program, potentially through October.

Fire Kills Three People in Dodge City

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Three people have been killed in a fire in southwest Kansas. Shortly after 9:30 Sunday morning, the Dodge City Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire (between McArtor Road and Agnes Street). KSNW TV reports that fire crews found flames consuming two trailer homes and three vehicles. One of the homes was already fully engulfed when fire crews arrived. Three people were later found dead. The cause is not yet known but the state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

Two KC Area Men File Suit Against Monsanto, Bayer Following Cancer Diagnoses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Two Kansas City-area men are suing Monsanto and Bayer, alleging they developed cancer from using Roundup weed killer. The lawsuits were filed separately last week. WDAF TV reports that these are the latest in a string of lawsuits against Monsanto, the original maker of Roundup, and Bayer, which acquired Monsanto in 2018.

One of the lawsuits was filed in Jackson County on behalf of Christopher McClure, who claims he was exposed to chemicals in Roundup that led to his cancer. The other lawsuit was filed in Platte County on behalf of Kenneth Payton, who made similar claims. According to their lawsuits, both McClure and Payton have been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Their lawsuits claim that chemicals in the weed killer are known toxins and carcinogens. McClure and Payton argue that Monsanto was aware of potential cancer risks dating as far back as the 1980’s — but continued sell it without sufficient warning labels.

To date, Bayer has paid out roughly $11 billion in settlements to about 100,000 plaintiffs. Both McClure and Payton are seeking $10 million in damages and are demanding a jury trial.

KC Parade Draws Thousands to Support Terminal Toddler

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) — Thousands of people turned out in Kansas City over the weekend to put on a parade for a toddler with a terminal illness. The Kansas City Star reports that 3-year-old Tucker Langford had been in the hospital for 40 days battling a rare illness but when doctors said they had done everything they could, the family decided to put him in hospice care. The boy's mother, Chandler Langford looked out across the Northland parking lot Saturday as thousands of vehicles lined up to surprise her son with a parade.

The entourage included emergency rigs, construction trucks, Jeeps motorcycles and classic cars. Tucker's Parade on Saturday began as an idea among family members who wanted to do something for him when he was released from the hospital. According to his mother, Tucker is known for his love of construction vehicles and all other kinds of "cool cars." Doctors say Tucker could have weeks or months to live, but it's hard to know for sure.

Asian Longhorned Tick Found in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS/KPR) — Kansas health officials say an Asian longhorned tick has been found in the state for the first time. A surveillance program has been established to track the spread of the tick. The Asian longhorned tick was first seen in the U.S. in 2017 in New Jersey. It’s now in 21 states. It reached Missouri in 2021 and this month it turned up on a dog in Franklin County, Kansas. Kansas officials are notifying veterinarians around the state - and want the public to know that this tick can affect pets, livestock and humans. The species can transmit Bourbon virus and ehrlichiosis, both of which can hospitalize people. These illnesses had so far only been transmitted in Kansas by the Lone Star Tick.

K-State Gets Grant to Study Water Conservation in Feedlots

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) — A $6 million grant from the National Science Foundation will allow Kansas State University to study how to help the feedlot industry conserve water. Western Kansas is abundant in cattle, but lacks major resources like water. The K-State project may help. It works by taking water from feedlot lagoons and manure, and treating it for irrigation. That process also pulls out nutrients for fertilizer or carbon for tax credits. Matt Sanderson is a K-State sociologist working on the project. He says it will not solve the western Kansas water crisis, but it may inspire more conservation efforts. “I wouldn't underestimate the cultural effects of having a technology in place that demonstrates water conservation, no matter at what scale.” The researchers will test their findings at community colleges in southwest Kansas, including Seward County Community College in Liberal.

KPR Seeks New Kansas Statehouse Bureau Chief

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas Public Radio is seeking a new Statehouse Bureau Chief. This position works primarily at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka and is primarily responsible for reporting on state government. This includes, but is not limited to, covering the Kansas Legislature, the governor, attorney general, supreme court, the state's congressional delegation and statewide elections. (Click here for more details.) Must apply online.

Kansas School Districts Under Federal Scrutiny Deny Need for Investigation

UNDATED (KNS) — Four Kansas school districts say they have not received any formal complaints about their policies for accommodating transgender students. The Kansas News Service reports that the U.S. Department of Education is investigating them anyway.

The investigation began in August. A conservative nonprofit had accused the districts of allowing transgender students to use restrooms that match their gender identity and hiding their transgender status from parents. The districts are asking for clarification from the department, which has threatened to withhold federal funding. Rachel Perera, who studies education policy at the left-leaning Brookings Institution, says the combative nature of this type of investigation is unprecedented. “This idea that we're going to withhold federal funding if you don't give us this information is completely divorced from the way OCR is mandated to operate,” she argues. The districts have partially fulfilled a data request and asked to meet with federal officials. (Read more.)

When Will Peak Fall Colors Arrive in Kansas? Soon!

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Autumn is here and trees are starting to change colors to match the season. While Kansas is known for its wide open spaces and grasslands, it also has a fair number of trees that shift in color every year. KSNT reports that reds, golds and other impressive colors can be spotted across the Sunflower State to mark the arrival of autumn. According to the Kansas Forest Service, people in northeast Kansas should start heading out in late October and early November to catch sight of the trees before they shed their leaves.

Explore Fall is a website dedicated to fall foliage and maintains a map that displays when and where people can expect to see the best fall colors. According to the Explore Fall website, the majority of Kansas will reach its peak fall color season from around October 25 to October 28. By November 10, the entire state will be beyond the peak color season. Kansas Tourism also has some recommendations for places to visit.

Chiefs Beat Lions on Sunday Night Football, Improve Record to 3-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) — The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Detroit Lions, 30-17, on Sunday Night Football to even their record to 3-3. The Chiefs finished the first half with a touchdown to grab the lead and opened up the second half with a touchdown drive to extend their lead. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who threw three TD passes and ran for another score, says it’s a big lift to have healthier receivers six games into the season. "Now that we are adding those guys back, they all have the confidence they can win their matchups and know how to work within the offense," he said. " And so, it makes my job a lot easier when those guys are blocking up front like that I have weapons everywhere that I can throw the football." Hollywood Brown, who had an injury-marred season a year ago, caught two TD passes. This week, the Chiefs will have receiver Rashee Rice back after a six-week, league-imposed suspension.

