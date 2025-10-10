Headlines for Friday, October 10, 2025

Report: Cyberattacks in Agricultural Sector on the Rise

UNDATED (HPM) — Technology has made agriculture and food production more efficient in recent years. But according to Harvest Public Media, cyberattacks are on the rise. Cybersecurity giant Check Point estimates that the agri-food sectors in the U.S. saw a 38% increase in cyberattacks in the past year. Many of the attacks that garner national attention target large production or distribution companies. But Doug Jacobson, who runs the Center for Cybersecurity Innovation and Outreach at Iowa State University, says farmers are already a target. "An adversary steals $5,000 from a farmer. Doesn't make the news. An adversary steals $5 million from a meat processing factory. That makes the news. So our farm sector is already under attack," Jacobson said, adding that more education and outreach about cyber threats is needed. (Read more.)

Exotic Asian Longhorned Tick Found in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The first sighting of the Asian longhorned tick in Kansas has been reported. State health officials say the tick was found on a dog in Franklin County. KSNW TV reports that the invasive tick species was first identified in the U.S. in 2017. It's now spread to 21 states, including Kansas. It poses a health risk to both humans and animals. The tick can reproduce without a male. It's been linked to diseases like Bourbon virus. A tick surveillance program has been launched to track the tick.

Federal Government Shutdown Jeopardizes Flights at Kansas Airports

UNDATED (KSN) — The government shutdown is threatening to put an end to service at at least five Kansas airports. KSN reports the federally-funded Essential Air Service program is expected to run out of money in early November. The program subsidizes service at small airports, including airports in Dodge City, Garden City, Hays, Liberal, and Salina. Supporters of the program say it’s essential for communities located far from major airports. Salina, for example, is more than 80 miles from the nearest major airport.

Shutdown Affects Midwestern Farmers, Restricting Federal Loans and Important Data

UNDATED (HPM) — The government shutdown comes at a terrible time for Midwestern farmers. Harvest Public Media reports that farmers are finding themselves shut off from federal loans and vital information. Corn and soybean farmers have been losing money for years. They’re expecting huge harvests this year, but weak demand thanks to the trade war with China. Normally, they’d be able to tap U.S. Department of Agriculture loans to help cover costs. But USDA is mostly shutdown, and Iowa State University economist Chad Hart says USDA reports that help farmers decide how to sell their grain are missing as well. “This is one of the worst times within the year to shut down USDA. You combine that with you’re shutting it down at a time when you know the ag economy is in a recession, so it’s sort of a double barrel hit there,” Hart added. President Trump has promised a bailout for farmers, but that’s stalled, in part because the USDA employees aren’t on the job to help distribute the money.

U.S. Representative Sharice Davids Wants Bipartisan Negotiation on Federal Shutdown

UNDATED (KNS) — Kansas Representative Sharice Davids is asking Republicans to negotiate to end the government shutdown. Before Democrats sign off on the funding bill to reopen the government, they want to ensure the extension of health care tax credits. The Kansas News Service reports that Davids says her top priority is reopening the government, but she said Kansans can not handle rising health care costs. “If Congress doesn't act, premiums could rise for folks by as much as 70% that's seven zero, 70% that is unacceptable,” she said, adding that more than 160,000 Kansans relied on those health care tax credits last year. Republican Kansas Senator Roger Marshall has said the government funding extension shouldn’t have other issues attached to it.

Kansas School Districts Under Federal Scrutiny Deny Need for Investigation

UNDATED (KNS) — Four Kansas school districts say they have not received any formal complaints about their policies for accommodating transgender students. The Kansas News Service reports that the U.S. Department of Education is investigating them anyway.

The investigation began in August. A conservative nonprofit had accused the districts of allowing transgender students to use restrooms that match their gender identity and hiding their transgender status from parents. The districts are asking for clarification from the department, which has threatened to withhold federal funding. Rachel Perera, who studies education policy at the left-leaning Brookings Institution, says the combative nature of this type of investigation is unprecedented. “This idea that we're going to withhold federal funding if you don't give us this information is completely divorced from the way OCR is mandated to operate,” she argues. The districts have partially fulfilled a data request and asked to meet with federal officials.

Court Documents Establish Timeline in Death of Wyandotte County Detention Center Inmate

UNDATED (KNS) — Court documents say a Wyandotte County Sheriff’s deputy kept his knee on an inmate’s back for about a minute and a half before the man died. The Kansas News Service reports that the documents offer a timeline leading to Charles Adair’s death. The affidavit says deputy Richard Fatherley kept his knee on Adair’s back while other deputies tried to subdue him in his cell. Adair was facedown on the cell’s bunk and eventually moved his hands toward a deputy who removed his handcuffs. Fatherley then kept his weight on Adair’s back as the other deputies left the cell. The affidavit says Adair did not move again and was pronounced dead after a nurse checked on him. Prosecutors have charged Fatherley with second-degree murder. (Read more.)

Rate of Child Deaths in Kansas Remains Above National Average

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — A new report says the death rate for Kansas children remains above the national average. The annual report by the Kansas State Child Death Review Board found that 361 Kansas children died before their 18th birthday in 2023. That’s a rate of 52 deaths per 100,000 population. The national average is 49.8. It’s the fifth straight year Kansas has exceeded the national average. Most of the deaths were attributed to natural causes. The second leading cause of death was unintentional injury. Homicide accounted for 8% of the deaths, suicide 7%.

Women Face Intrusive Entry Requirements at Wyandotte County Courthouse

UNDATED (KCUR) — Women entering the Wyandotte County Courthouse say their underwire bras are triggering hyper-sensitive metal detectors. KCUR reports that it’s being called “Bra-gate 2.” Not only are the bras triggering security, but women are allowed into the building only after a female deputy does an aggressive pat down. Attorney Nicole Forsythe says she noticed that change starting in the fall of 2023. She calls the thorough patdowns “humiliating.” “So if you’re female – lawyer, witness, any sort of professional coming into this building to work -- you have to get felt up, basically,” Forsythe said. Forsythe is calling this “Bra-gate 2” because there was a similar situation in Jackson County in 2019. The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s office defends the security, saying they are trying to keep the courthouse safe.

Abilene Makes HGTV's List of Charming Small-Town Downtowns

ABILENE, Kan. (TCJ) — Abilene, hometown of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, is in the news once again for being a fantastic small town. This time, HGTV, the home improvement network, has named Abilene as having one of the 40 most charming small-town downtowns in the U.S. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Abilene is the only Kansas downtown to be included on the list. Abilene, with a population of about 6,400 people, has received a boatload of accolades over the years, from coolest small town to most beautiful small town.

FBI: Topeka Strip Club Had $1 Million in Cash Hidden Behind Wall

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) — After a Topeka strip club was raided earlier this year, federal agents found about $1 million in cash in vacuum-sealed packages hidden behind a wall. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the details of the hidden cash are included in recently released court documents. The owner of Topeka Sports Cabaret, Leonard Rrapaj, has been indicted in federal court on one count of illegally possessing a machine gun. That charge stems from an FBI raid in June.

New court filings show investigators were searching for — and seized — far more than a single gun with a conversion device. Such details have been made public through court filings over the past month. An attorney representing the owner of the strip club is asking the court to return all property not associated with the machine gun charge. The attorney claims that in addition to the cash, the FBI has been holding on to the owner's guns, ammunition, surveillance equipment, watches and jewelry.

When Will Peak Fall Colors Arrive in Kansas? Soon!

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Autumn is here and trees are starting to change colors to match the season. While Kansas is known for its wide open spaces and grasslands, it also has a fair number of trees that shift in color every year. KSNT reports that reds, golds and other impressive colors can be spotted across the Sunflower State to mark the arrival of autumn. According to the Kansas Forest Service, people in northeast Kansas should start heading out in late October and early November to catch sight of the trees before they shed their leaves.

Explore Fall is a website dedicated to fall foliage and maintains a map that displays when and where people can expect to see the best fall colors. According to the Explore Fall website, the majority of Kansas will reach its peak fall color season from around October 25 to October 28. By November 10, the entire state will be beyond the peak color season. Kansas Tourism also has some recommendations for places to visit.

