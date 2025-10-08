Headlines for Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Shutdown Could Affect Food Assistance Programs in Kansas

UNDATED (KSN) — Kansans who receive food assistance through the WIC and SNAP programs could soon begin feeling the effects of the government shutdown. Experts say WIC, the program that helps pay for food for low-income women, infants, and children, could soon run out of money. Same goes for SNAP, the broader Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

In Sedgwick County, officials say funding for the staff who administer the WIC program could run out by the end of the week. KSN reports the Sedgwick County WIC program serves about 5,000 families, using about $170,000 in federal funds each month to administer it.

Kansas Congressional Delegation Members Stick to Party Lines in Shutdown Fight

UNDATED (KNS) — One week into the government shutdown fight, the Kansas federal delegation is sticking to party lines. The state’s two U.S. senators, and three out of four representatives, are Republicans. None of them have called on party leaders to negotiate with Democrats to end the shutdown. At a press conference with Kansas media, Republican Senator Roger Marshall said Democrats are making unreasonable demands to extend tax credits that make health care more affordable for some people. “So I'm very willing to try to fix healthcare...that’s really what we should be focused on. But when there's a shutdown, we can't do it.”

The Kansas News Service reports that Democratic Representative Sharice Davids says she supports her party’s push to extend the tax credits. She also backs legislation to keep the Federal Aviation Administration operating while the shutdown persists.

Student Journalists in Lawrence Say District Officials Pressured Them

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KC Star) — Students who recently filed a lawsuit against the Lawrence School District say district officials are pressuring school newspapers to not report on the suit. The lawsuit alleges the software the district uses to monitor usage of district-issued computers is illegally searching and seizing students’ digital files. Court documents obtained by the Kansas City Star allege district staff intimated that a student journalism advisor might be fired if students reported on the lawsuit. The student journalists are seeking an injunction blocking the advisor’s firing. In its own filing, the district says students have been told they can report on the suit and no “adverse action” will be taken against the advisor.

Coffeyville Leads Kansas Community Colleges in Growth

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (KOAM) — Coffeyville Community College has recorded the highest enrollment growth among Kansas’s 19 community colleges. That’s according to data from the Kansas Board of Regents . Coffeyville’s enrollment grew by 11.4% over the past year. KOAM reports it’s the largest one-year gain the school has seen in more than a decade. Administrators credit the rise to a new Commercial Driver’s License training program, as well as facility improvements and equipment upgrades.

Gov. Plans Tour for Input on “People’s Budget”

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas governor Laura Kelly will embark on an eight-city tour to hear what Kansans’ priorities are for the next state budget. The Democratic governor will hold the town halls over the next two months. She is term-limited and cannot seek re-election. On Monday, Kelly said she wants feedback from Kansans to come up with what she calls “The People’s Budget” ahead of next year’s legislative session. Kelly has cautioned Republican lawmakers against tax cuts that she says would jeopardize the state’s financial well-being.

State Commerce Funds to Provide Rural Main-Street Housing Opportunities

UNDATED (KNS) — Many upper-floor spaces on main streets in rural Kansas towns are unused. But newly available funds will provide the opportunity to revitalize them… and help address affordable housing shortages. The Kansas News Service reports that the Kansas Department of Commerce has $250,000 available to support new upper-floor housing in commercial buildings. Assistant Secretary Matt Godinez said this will enhance the overall functionality of downtowns in small communities. “Now we're getting people living downtown, shopping locally, restaurants, retail, might be down there as well,” he added. The funds are available to designated Kansas communities working to preserve historic main streets and downtown districts. Some new housing units will be ready within a year.

Lawrence Transit Proposes $3 Fare for On-Demand Service

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — With federal grant money drying up, Lawrence Transit is proposing a new $3 fare for its on-demand service, which is currently free. The agency says buses on regular routes would still be free to ride. Lawrence Transit says about 8% of its scheduled on-demand trips are no-shows. By imposing a $3 fare, the agency says there would be fewer no-shows, leading to more reliable service and better availability. The Lawrence Transit Advisory Board will hear a presentation on the proposal later this month. The new fare would take effect next year.

Emporia Hospital Announces New Tele-Health Initiative

EMPORIA, Kan. (Emporia Gazette) — An Emporia hospital has announced plans to significantly increase tele-health services. Newman Regional Health says the program will target emergency room visits, outpatient clinics, primary care, cardiology, and OB/GYN services. The Emporia Gazette reports it will be funded by a half-million-dollar grant from the Patterson Family Foundation. Patients will be able to meet with doctors over the internet. Newman Regional says the initiative will help close gaps left by a lack of healthcare services in rural areas.

Geary County School Superintendent Named Best in State

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) — The Geary County School District superintendent has been named the 2026 Kansas Superintendent of the Year by the Kansas School Superintendents Association. Reginald Eggleston was announced as the winner on Monday. The Junction City Post reports Eggleston’s name will now be submitted to the National School Superintendents Association for consideration as the 2026 National Superintendent of the Year. Eggleston has served as Geary County’s superintendent since 2019. During his tenure, he has promoted financial planning and community partnerships. Eggleston is also a colonel in the Army Reserve.

K-State, Dodge City Community College Collaborate to Offer 4-Year Degree Access

UNDATED (KNS) — Kansas State University is teaming up with a southwest Kansas community college to help more rural students earn bachelor’s degrees. The Kansas News Service reports that’s an area without a local four-year college. The initiative will allow students to spend the first two years of their four-year degree programs at Dodge City Community College. They will then finish the remaining two years by taking K-State courses remotely at the community college. The K-State degrees are offered in agriculture and education. Mechele Hailey is the vice president of academic affairs for Dodge City Community College. She says the program could help produce more teachers for the region. “There’s a huge educational need out here. We’re losing teachers faster than we can replace them,” she explained. K-State leaders say the effort is part of the university’s mission to provide educational opportunities throughout the state.

