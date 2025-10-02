Headlines for Thursday, October 2, 2025

Extended Federal Shutdown Could Spark Uncertainty in Agricultural Industry

UNDATED (KNS) — Kansas farmers are facing uncertainties if the federal government shutdown drags on. The Kansas News Service reports that many farmers are focused on harvesting, but the agencies that support them are closed. Nearly half of all U.S. Department of Agriculture employees will be furloughed. During the last two shutdowns, the agency didn't publish a monthly crop report. Jennifer Ifft, an agricultural economist for Kansas State University, said that the situation "...could really sort of snowball. Maybe your local Farm Services Agency is closed. Maybe they need to be processing payments, different types of reporting need to happen. There’s the loan office at the Farm Services Agencies.” Ifft said farmers won’t be able to keep waiting for those services if the shutdown lasts beyond a week or two. (More about the federal government shutdown from NPR.)

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran Says Federal Shutdown Sends Wrong Message to the World

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) — Kansas Senator Jerry Moran says that the government shutdown sends a bad message to the rest of the world. KMUW reports Moran said in a visit to Wichita ahead of the shutdown that allowing federal funding to run out would tarnish the United States' image. “It’s a message to the world — our adversaries as well as our friends — that there is dysfunction in the United States. That is a national security issue that I hope my colleagues take into account as we decide next week whether to vote to keep government operating,” he added. Moran and fellow Kansas senator Roger Marshall both voted in support of a failed Republican plan to fund the government at its current levels into November. Both voted against a Democratic proposal to fund the government through October while reversing Medicaid cuts. It's the first government shutdown since 2019.

Kansas Senators Ask U.S. Senate to Honor Fallen Hays Police Officer

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) — Kansas Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall are asking the chamber to honor a Hays police officer killed in the line of duty. The officer, Scott Heimann, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call over the weekend. Senator Moran took the floor to say law enforcement officers are well-known in towns the size of Hays, and communities mourn their loss. “I ask the United States Senate to join me and my family and my hometown, expressing our sympathy and gratitude, our respect for this officer,” he said. Governor Laura Kelly directed flags to be flown at half-staff on October 3. The officer’s burial will take place Friday.

KU Theatre Production Highlights Contributions of Women to the Field of Astronomy

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — University Theatre season kicks off Friday at the University of Kansas with a production about an astronomer whose research changed how we think about the universe. The production, called Silent Sky, tells the story of Henrietta Swan Leavitt and highlights the sometimes hidden contributions of women to the history of science. (See and hear more.)

Silent Sky opens Friday at the Crafton-Preyer Theatre on the KU campus and is playing through October 5th. The Saturday, October 4th matinee performance will feature ASL interpretation for the deaf and hard of hearing. Tickets are available at kutheatre.com. Tickets are also available at the box office in Murphy Hall.

University of Kansas Reports Record Enrollment Numbers

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Enrollment numbers have increased at the University of Kansas. For the second straight year, KU has achieved its highest overall enrollment in history. That's according to annual data released by the Kansas Board of Regents. KU’s enrollment has grown 1.3% to 31,169 students, eclipsing the previous all-time mark of 30,770 set last year. This year’s record-setting enrollment includes the third-largest freshman class in KU history. (Read KU's full announcement to learn more.) KU officials have invited future and prospective students to its annual Crimson & Blue Day on October 17.

Enrollment Surges to Historic High at Wichita State with More than 25,000 Students

WICHITA, Kan. (KPR) — Wichita State University and WSU Tech are celebrating record-breaking enrollment this fall. Over the past 10 years, WSU has grown 27.3% and WSU Tech 101.5%. That momentum is reflected in this fall’s historic headcount of 25,147 students — the highest in university history. (Read the entire report from WSU.)

GM Places 900 Workers on Indefinite Layoff at Kansas Plant

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (Detroit Free Press) — General Motors is placing 900 workers on indefinite layoff at its Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas City, Kansas. That's according to company officials who spoke to the Detroit Free Press Wednesday. GM says it needs to retool the plant for production of the gas-powered Equinox. Those employees were placed on temporary layoff in early September.

KU Professors Develop Guide for Teachers Interested in Using AI in the Classroom

UNDATED (KNS) — Two Kansas professors are urging teachers to learn more about artificial intelligence and think about its limitations before using AI tools in the classroom. The Kansas News Service reports that University of Kansas English professors Sean Kamperman and Katie Conrad held the first AI & Digital Literacy Institute for Kansas City-area teachers last year. Now they’re developing a guide for educators devoted to the topic. Conrad says AI can be helpful in the classroom. But she says teachers need to keep overall goals in mind and be aware of what AI can and cannot do. “What are the things that we hope students will come away from our courses with, and how do we get there, regardless of technology? And then, is this technology helping us get there?” she asked. The KU project focuses on professional development for teachers, and also advocating for teacher input about tech and AI policies.

Kansas Doctors Express Concern over Mental Health Effects of AI Tech Use

UNDATED (KNS) — Some Kansas doctors are wary about how artificial intelligence technology might further harm youth mental health. Major concerns include the possible loss of social skills and AI replacing human interactions. Dr. Mitchell Douglas of the University of Kansas Health System says he is especially concerned about young people using AI chat bots during a mental health crisis. “It’s going to be telling you that you’re good, that everything’s fine and provide general, vague support, as opposed to making some challenging statements. Like wow, you need help. You need to go talk to a parent right now,” he explained. Douglas encourages parents to talk with their kids at an early age about what AI is, and the possible risks.

Kansas City Woman Gets 11 Years in Prison for Covid-19 Fraud and Identity Theft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) — A Kansas City area woman has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for fraud and identity theft. Federal prosecutors say 29-year-old Briauna Adams, of Raymore, had a leadership role in two cases that resulted in more than $500,000 in fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans being issued under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. They also say she had more than $3 million in stolen U.S. Treasury checks.

Adams was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to wire fraud, money laundering and theft of government funds related to a counterfeit check scheme and stolen U.S. Treasury checks. The defendant also pleaded guilty to other charges. (Read more.)

Kansas Ranks Among Most Affordable States in Which to Retire Comfortably

UNDATED (TCJ) — A new study finds Kansas is the third most affordable state for a comfortable retirement. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the annual cost for a comfortable retirement in Kansas is roughly $61,000, which includes essentials like housing and healthcare. Only Oklahoma and West Virginia have lower annual retirement costs than Kansas. Retiring comfortably in Kansas costs less annually than in all other states but two. The study was published last week by the senior living advice website caring.com.

KU Football Heads to London Next Season

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — It's official: the Kansas Jayhawks will be playing a football game in England next season. With a reduced capacity because of east-side stadium renovations, the Jayhawks will play one of its home games in London next year. In Week 3 of the college football season, the Jayhawks will square off against Arizona State at Wembley Stadium. KU Athletics Director Travis Goff says he likes how the NFL has paved the way for college football abroad. "We’re certainly grateful to have the foundation that the NFL has established," Goff said. The game is set for September 19, 2026. It will be called the “Union Jack Classic.” Earlier this season, the Kansas State Wildcats opened against Iowa State in Dublin, Ireland. The K-State /Iowa State game has been called "Farmageddon" in recent years, but in Ireland, it was known as the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

