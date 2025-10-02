KU Theatre production highlights contributions of women to the field of astronomy

University Theatre at the University of Kansas is opening its new season Friday with a performance highlighting the sometimes-hidden contributions of women to the history of science. "Silent Sky" tells the story of an astronomer whose research led to a sea change in how scientists understand the universe. The play also marks an interesting collaboration between multiple KU departments and disciplines. Astronomy professor Allison Kirkpatrick and the play's director, Michelle Miller, spoke with KPR's Laura Lorson about the production.

Silent Sky opens Friday at the Crafton-Preyer Theatre on the KU campus and is playing through October 5th. The Saturday, October 4th matinee performance will feature ASL interpretation for the deaf and hard of hearing. Tickets are available at kutheatre.com. Tickets are also available at the box office in Murphy Hall.

Professor Kirkpatrick created a timeline of the history of women in astronomy as part of the material she provided to the KU Department of Theatre and Dance as the actors prepared for their roles; you can see it here.

