Headlines for Thursday, March 27, 2025

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas health data shows the number of measles cases in the state has more than doubled. The Kansas News Service reports that Kansas data now shows 23 people have tested positive for measles since the start of this year. And 21 of those cases are from this month. The outbreak has spread to six counties in southwest and south central Kansas. Measles is highly contagious and can lead to hospitalization or death. State health officials say the Kansas cases might be linked to outbreaks in Texas and New Mexico. The state and local health departments are notifying people who might have been exposed. Health officials urge people to vaccinate.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas lawmakers have proposed a slight boost in special education funding this year. But the measure still falls short of what’s needed. The Kansas News Service reports that last year, the Legislature added $75 million in new funding for special education. This year’s budget calls for $10 million in new money. But the total remains far less than what schools spend on special-education services. Democratic Senator Dinah Sykes of Lenexa says the shortage of funding for special education means school districts have to divert money from their general budgets to cover those costs. “For us not to put any money, in a Senate position, to fund special education is a disgrace,” she added. Kansas law requires the state to fund 92% of the extra costs for special education. The Legislature hasn’t met that requirement for more than a decade.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KPR) - Agents with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) were involved in a shooting while serving an arrest warrant Wednesday night in Kansas City, Kansas. The KBI says the shooting took place around 8:50 pm at the El Rio Bravo Supermarket (11 S. 10th Street). While attempting to make the arrest, the 25-year-old male suspect was shot and wounded. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to recover. No KBI agents were injured.

UNDATED (HPM) – Spring is here… so it's time for farmers and ranchers to prepare for planting. That means looking ahead at the weather for the months to come. Harvest Public Media reports that the latest forecast could indicate worse drought. Experts say some parts of the Midwest and Great Plains are currently experiencing warm temperatures and low precipitation, and that might increase drought severity. Farmers and ranchers need water to raise livestock or grow crops. But Greg Doering with the Kansas Farm Bureau says many of its members are concerned that drought might negatively impact their operations. “‘Rain makes grain,’ right? is the saying. And we're going to need some rain here in the coming days, coming weeks, as we move into planting season," Doering explained. Nearly half of the North Central U.S. region is experiencing moderate drought conditions or worse, according to the March briefing from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and its regional climate partners. (Read more.)

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW/Great Bend Tribune) - Turns out, sometime there really ARE monsters under the bed - at least in central Kansas. KSNW TV reports that a babysitter in Great Bend had quite the scare when she was checking under a child's bed and came face-to-face with a full-grown man.

According to the Barton County Sheriff's Office, the woman was putting children to sleep just outside of Great Bend Monday night when one of the kids complained about a monster in the room. The babysitter checked, and sure enough, a man was hiding under the child's bed. An altercation ensued and in the commotion, the man knocked over one of the children and fled the scene.

That man, identified by the Great Bend Tribune as 27-year-old Martin Villalobos Jr., was later apprehended. He used to live in the home but was banned from the property because of a protection from abuse order. He's being held on $500,000 bail.

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KNS) - The Leavenworth city commission has voted unanimously for a resolution saying a private prison operator must get permission before reopening a facility in the city. The Kansas News Service reports that the resolution doesn’t carry any legal weight, but it’s the first formal move by the city to place a check on CoreCivic. The private company has said it wants to use the facility to hold detainees for federal immigration authorities. Marcia Levering is a former CoreCivic employee. She says understaffing at the facility caused an assault in 2021 and that “...murders, assaults, poor living conditions, and some units almost half of their cell doors compromised” have all left her recovering from the experience. The facility has no inmates. Before it closed, CoreCivic said they allowed independent safety monitors inside. (Read more.)

SMITH COUNTY, Kan. (Hays Post) - Authorities are investigating a fatal fire at a western Kansas motel. The fire broke out early Tuesday morning at the Home on the Range Lodging Motel in Smith County. The Hays Post reports that first responders pulled an unresponsive person from the structure who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified. Investigators do not suspect foul play.

UNDATED (Johnson County Post) – A federal judge says a Johnson County school district “overreacted” when it banned a mother from entering district facilities after she sent pictures of a teacher’s classroom to a prominent far-right social media account. The Johnson County Post reports that Carrie Schmidt, a parent of two students at Gardner Edgerton High School, can now come back on school property following an injunction. She sued the district after it barred her from district facilities when she sent pictures of a teacher’s classroom to Libs of TikTok…a social media account known for its posts making fun of liberals and mocking LGBTQ people. Schmidt took issue with signs on the teacher’s door, including a rainbow-colored sticker saying “Safe Space for All.” She said it violated President Trump’s executive order directing K-12 schools to end “radical indoctrination.” The judge ruled the district violated Schmidt’s rights by blocking her from district facilities, but he also warned that the school could reimpose restrictions on Schmidt if she engages in future “disruptive conduct.”

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) - It's opening day at the K. The Royals take on the Guardians at 3:10 pm at Kauffman Stadium.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (KPR) - The Washburn Ichabods will tip off at 8:30 pm Thursday in the one of the national semifinal games of the NCAA Division II men’s basketball tournament in Evansville, Indiana. The fourth-seeded Ichabods will play the top-seeded Nova Southeastern Sharks from Davie, Florida. The Sharks are 32-1 and average more than 102 points a game to lead all Division II schools. The Sharks advanced by reaching their scoring average with 102 in their quarterfinal victory. Washburn enters the game with a 30-3 record and has never faced Nova Southeastern. The winner will advance to Saturday’s national championship game.

