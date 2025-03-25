Headlines for Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Kansas Legislature Overrides Governor's Veto of Mail-In Ballot Deadline Bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas lawmakers Tuesday voted to override a veto by Democratic Governor Laura Kelly on a bill targeting mail-in ballots. The Kansas News Service reports that current law gives mail-in ballots up to three days after an election to arrive, as long as they are postmarked by Election Day. The new law will instead require all mail-in ballots to be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Republicans successfully overrode the governor’s veto with a two-thirds majority in both chambers. They say the change will make voters more confident in election results. But Democratic Representative Kirk Haskins says it will disenfranchise voters, especially seniors and members of the military who serve out of state. “Let me be clear: Senate Bill 4, no matter how you slice it, is voter suppression – just plain and simple,” he said. The law takes effect next year.

(–Earlier Reporting–)

Kansas Governor Vetoes Bill Repealing Mailed Ballot Grace Period

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has vetoed a bill that would repeal the three-day grace period for mailed ballots. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Kelly called the bill an "attack on rural Kansans" participating in elections, and said she will reject any bill that "deprives Kansans from having their vote counted." As it stands now, the state of Kansas can tally mailed ballots that arrive up to three days after Election Day if they have a postmark showing that the Post Office received it on or before Election Day. That policy was adopted to accommodate longer wait-times for deliveries, which have not improved over the past eight years. The Legislature's bill would remove the grace period, meaning any mailed ballot must arrive by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. House Republican leaders called Kelly's veto reckless and vowed to override it. The bill passed with a super-majority, so a veto override is possible.

==========

Kansas Supreme Court Justice to Resign in July Due to ALS Diagnosis

UNDATED (KNS) – A Kansas Supreme Court justice will resign from the bench this summer because of health issues. The Kansas News Service reports that Democratic Governor Laura Kelly will pick a replacement. Justice Evelyn Wilson plans to leave the bench in July. Wilson said in a letter to the governor that she was recently diagnosed with ALS, a nervous system disease. An independent commission will nominate three candidates as a replacement, and Kelly will make the final selection. Voters will decide next year whether to approve a state constitutional amendment requiring justices to be elected.

==========

Kansas Governor Says State Officials Monitoring Measles Outbreak

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says officials are closely monitoring the state’s measles outbreak. The 10 confirmed measles cases are in Southwest Kansas. The Kansas News Service reports that Governor Kelly spoke at a public health conference in Wichita. She said officials are doing everything they legally can to track measles cases and ensure infected people are isolated. She also urged Kansans to get a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. “They are safe and effective. You know, I have two kids. They were both vaccinated. They are alive and well,” she added. All 10 confirmed cases in Kansas are in children who were unvaccinated or under-vaccinated. Kelly also denounced potential federal cuts to state Medicaid funding, and called on Kansas lawmakers to expand Medicaid. The bill has little chance of advancing.

==========

Kansas Community Colleges Seek Consolidation

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (MCC) - A shake-up COULD be coming to the world of Kansas community colleges. The Montgomery County Chronicle reports that two community colleges are now considering consolidation. Coffeyville Community College and nearby Independence Community College are exploring the framework of merging together. The two schools are located in the same county, about 18 miles apart. The proposed consolidation would need the approval of the Kansas Board of Regents, followed by a public vote in both communities. Trustees from both schools voted unanimously Monday night to pursue consolidation talks. They cite multiple reasons, including lower enrollments and the prospects of declining revenue from the state legislature, as well as competition from four-year schools that offer trade and technical programs that were once reserved for two-year schools.

==========

New State Budget Could Eliminate Kansas Arts Commission Funding

UNDATED (KCUR) – The Kansas Arts Commission could be on the chopping block as legislators in Topeka try to balance the state budget. KCUR Radio reports that the Kansas State Senate has approved a proposed budget that would eliminate all the Kansas Arts Commission’s funding, compared to the 3 percent cut proposed for most other state agencies. The Commission supports artists, nonprofits and community organizations — bringing concerts, festivals and exhibits to every corner of the state. Local nonprofit ArtsKC says the cut would threaten a sector that contributes significantly to the state's economy, and impacts rural communities. The Republican-led Legislature has until March 28 to reach a deal on the budget. It will then be sent to the Governor’s office for review.

==========

Vaccine Advocates Alarmed at Provision Embedded in Child Care Access Bill

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas vaccine advocates say a bill aimed at improving access to child care has a provision that could lower vaccination rates. The Kansas News Service reports that the bill aims to lower fees and training requirements for child care facilities. But Rabbi Moti Rieber of Kansas Interfaith Action says lawmakers added moral and ethical opposition to the definition of religious exemptions for vaccines required at daycares. He says that will put kids at risk and potentially open the door to weaken vaccine requirements at K-12 public schools, adding that “...it lowers herd immunity. And it also affects people who might not be eligible for vaccines for health reasons or because they’re too young.” The bill received bipartisan support in the House and is now in the Kansas Senate.

==========

UPS Confirms Closure of Lawrence and Dodge City Facilities

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Delivery company UPS is closing two of its facilities in Kansas this year. KSNT reports that the U.S. media relations manager for UPS confirmed that the company will be closing facilities in Dodge City and Lawrence in 2025. The Dodge City operation is scheduled to close in May, and the Lawrence facility in June. The manager said the moves are part of a company-wide evaluation that was begun in January.

It's not clear how many employees will be affected by the closures. UPS is encouraging those individuals to seek work in positions within the company at other UPS facilities in Kansas.

==========

Remains Found in Southeast Kansas Likely Those of Missing Teen

COLUMBUS, Kan. (KSNF) - Human remains discovered in southeast Kansas over the weekend are believed to be those of a missing teenager. KSNF TV in Joplin, Missouri, reports that the remains were discovered Sunday in a wooded area west of Columbus, Kansas. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says evidence at the scene leads investigators to believe they belong to a teenager who disappeared in 2023. Jaden Santini was 19-years-old when he disappeared from his home in Columbus. The sheriff says foul play is NOT suspected.

==========

Rallies Held for USPS in Kansas and Missouri

UNDATED (KCUR) – The National Association of Letter Carriers held rallies around the U.S. Sunday, including at branches in Kansas and Missouri. The union is protesting reports that the Trump administration wants to fold the United States Postal Service under the Department of Commerce. Union president Brian Renfroe told KCUR Radio that would be bad for all Americans. “Regardless of who anyone voted for in the election in November, regardless of what their political views may be, what they did not vote for was dismantling the postal services,” he added. Renfroe’s organization represents more than 295,000 active and retired postal workers in the U.S. They’re among the latest postal workers to push back against privatization.

==========

Scientists Raise Alarm Due to Drop in Butterfly Population

UNDATED (KNS) - Butterfly populations are falling in the Midwest and across the Great Plains. The biggest analysis so far of butterfly population data from across the country finds that the insects are struggling. And this includes most species that live in the Midwest, and the northern Great Plains and Rocky Mountains. The number of commonly seen species in these regions has dropped. The study in the journal Science says butterflies are suffering because of pesticides and climate change. And it says restoring native plants wherever possible would help - even scattered patches of habitat in hedgerows, roadsides and backyards.

==========

Washburn Ichabods Ready for Elite Eight Action

UNDATED (KPR) - The Washburn University men’s basketball team is making its first appearance in the Elite Eight of NCAA Division II since 2001. The Ichabods will face Lenoir Rhyne in the national quarterfinals Tuesday at 8:30 pm in Evansville, Indiana. (Read more.)

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter).

