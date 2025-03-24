Washburn Ichabods Ready for Elite Eight Action Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – The Washburn University men’s basketball team is making its first appearance in the Elite Eight of NCAA Division II since 2001. They'll face Lenoir Rhyne in the national quarterfinals Tuesday night. The Ichabods have been on fire this season, winning 22 games straight to start the season. Greg Echlin reports.

The Ichabods play at 8:30 pm Tuesday in Evansville, Indiana. If they win, their national semifinal game will be two days later on Thursday. The championship game will be held on Saturday.