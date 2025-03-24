Headlines for Monday, March 24, 2025

K-State Women Advance to Sweet 16 with Overtime Victory

LOUISVILLE, KY. (KPR) - The Kansas State women’s basketball team has advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2002. K-State defeated Kentucky in overtime, 80-79, in Lexington. In the final 16 seconds, the Kentucky Wildcats got three offensive rebounds and chances to hit the game-winning basket. But K-State held on. Head coach Jeff Mittie shares what he felt in those waning moments. "Great effort and obviously a lot of joy when that horn went off because Kentucky got the extra chances there. They just couldn’t convert," he said. Temira Poindexter, a transfer guard from Tulsa, led K-State in scoring with 24 points. After starting O-for-5 from 3-point range, she finished by making eight of 12 shots from beyond the arc.

K-State awaits the winner of the Monday's game between Mississippi State and Southern California, a No. 1 seed, in the Spokane, Washington, region.

Washburn Ichabods Ready for Elite Eight Action

UNDATED (KPR) - The Washburn University men’s basketball team is making its first appearance in the Elite Eight of NCAA Division II since 2001. The Ichabods will face Lenoir Rhyne in the national quarterfinals Tuesday at 8:30 pm in Evansville, Indiana.

Kansas Secretary State Announces Cancer Diagnoses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab will soon undergo surgery for cancer. Schwab says surgeons will remove a nodule in his lung that was discovered during a routine screening. He says doctors found the cancer very early and that it has not spread. WIBW TV reports that Schwab will take time to recover but will continue to serve in his elected position.

Kidnapping Suspect Arrested, Child Rescued

UNDATED (KPR) - We're learning more about the Kansas Highway Patrol's rescue of a 6-year-old child who had been kidnapped. Over the weekend, state troopers announced that an SUV was stopped for a traffic violation in February where officers discovered the passenger had an outstanding warrant for kidnapping a 6-year-old girl about a month earlier. A child matching her description was in the vehicle with two men, both in their 60s. The girl was safely rescued and the men taken into custody. Troopers say the driver has a criminal history that includes homicide.

10 Kansans Test Positive for Measles So Far this Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - State health officials say 10 Kansans have now tested positive for measles in western Kansas. There are confirmed measles cases located in three southwest Kansas counties. Eight of the cases occurred this month. Dr. Dana Hawkinson, with the University of Kansas Health System says the virus is highly contagious. It can linger in the air for up to two hours. He says in serious cases, measles can cause hospitalization, lasting complications or even death. “In the Texas outbreak, with 300 or so cases, we’ve already seen two deaths," he said. "So, this can be a very devastating disease.” Hawkinson says measles cases will likely continue to rise in Kansas because of declining vaccination rates. He urges people to fully vaccinate their children.

Scientists Raise Alarm Due to Drop in Butterfly Population

UNDATED (KNS) - Butterfly populations are falling in the Midwest and across the Great Plains. The biggest analysis so far of butterfly population data from across the country finds that the insects are struggling. And this includes most species that live in the Midwest, and the northern Great Plains and Rocky Mountains. The number of commonly seen species in these regions has dropped. The study in the journal Science says butterflies are suffering because of pesticides and climate change. And it says restoring native plants wherever possible would help - even scattered patches of habitat in hedgerows, roadsides and backyards.

Hundreds of Tires Pulled from Kansas River Near De Soto

DE SOTO, Kan. (KNS) - Volunteers have hauled several hundred more tires out of the Kansas River near De Soto. Over the past decade, the Nonprofit group "Friends of the Kaw" has pulled about 4,000 tires out of the river. Llynnann Luellen helps with the Kansas River cleanups. She digs under the tires and pops them out of sandbars one by one. “The first time that I felt a tire pop out - on my first river cleanup - it was just so satisfying to be like, ‘I’m the one that got that tire out. That tire is not there anymore," she said. Local firefighters, construction companies and others also pitch in during the cleanups. Most of the tires are decades old. They date back to a time when landowners tied them to the river bank to fight erosion. The strategy didn’t work. And storms washed thousands of tires into waterways like the Kansas River.

Pawnee County Feedlot Plans Draw Opposition

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) – Some Kansans are pushing back against a proposed mega-feedlot in Pawnee County. The critics say the large feedlots harm rural communities in central Kansas. The Kansas News Service reports that the part of Kansas including Pawnee County produces a fourth of the country’s beef. It’s spotted with feedlots, cattle ranches, and crop farms growing feed. The proposed feedlot would hold 88,000 heads of cattle. But Pawnee County residents say it would come with environmental concerns. Like groundwater depletion to grow the food for cattle. And polluting the drinking water with nitrates and livestock antibiotics. Supporters say the new feedlot will bring economic growth. Local resident Merrill Cauble says he’s not convinced. “They don't buy no fuel here. They don't buy no tires here locally, if they can save a penny a bushel on corn, they're going to do it," he said. Cauble and other residents plan to meet with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to discuss their concerns.

