Headlines for Friday, January 31, 2025

Kansans Grieving After Devastating Plane Crash Leaves No Survivors

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wichita community continues to grieve after the crash of a commercial flight from Wichita to Washington, D.C. Wednesday night. WIBW TV reports that 64 people were aboard the American Airlines flight that collided with a U.S. Army helicopter carrying three people. Federal transportation officials say there were no survivors.

Wichita is considered the Air Capital of the World and many companies and employees have ties to the aviation industry in Wichita. Sedgwick County Commissioner Pete Meitzner said “Aviation is in our DNA, we are a tight community although we are the 50th largest city in the country.” The flight to D.C. from Wichita has been operating for a little over a year.

Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport launched its Family Incident Support Team Wednesday night and Wichita city and airport leaders said they will continue to assist those affected by this devastation. American Airlines also sent out additional care staff to help with crews and those affected by this crash.

Wichita Residents Gather for Prayer Service at City Hall in Wake of Plane Crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Hundreds of Wichita residents gathered Thursday to pray for the victims and others affected by the crash of American Airlines Flight 5342 in Washington, D.C. The Kansas News Service reports that inside Wichita City Hall, Rabbi Shmulik Greenberg delivered a Jewish prayer, as one of several religious leaders who tried to offer comfort to those grieving a tragedy that’s still unfolding. Ben Sauceda with the Wichita Aviation Museum distributed Wichita flag pins to those attending the prayer service. He says he felt compelled to gather with colleagues and neighbors. “To be out here and try to support our community however, through this time that we’re just trying to make sense of what’s happening,” he explained. Wichita leaders say it will take time to realize the full impact of Wednesday night’s crash. In the meantime, they urged patience and unity.

Wichita Civil Rights Attorney Among Victims of Deadly Plane Crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – A Wichita native who achieved her dream of becoming a civil rights attorney was among the victims who died aboard American Airlines Flight 5342. The Kansas News Service reports that Kiah Duggins graduated from the International Baccalaureate program at Wichita East High and went on to Wichita State and Harvard Law School. She worked as a civil rights attorney for the Civil Rights Corps in Washington, D.C. Friends describe her as a high-achieving, friendly and caring person who loved to travel. She recently celebrated her 30th birthday by sharing a trip with her mother, who was celebrating her 60th. Annie Montgomery, a minister at Tabernacle Bible Church in Wichita, says Kiah was a bright star. "She was just an absolutely beautiful person. I don't even know any other way to express it," she added. Montgomery says Duggins was returning home to D.C. Wednesday after spending time with her mother during a medical procedure.

Wichita Mourns Along with Ice Skating Community

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – Wichita recently hosted athletes for the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and the National Development Camp. Now the city is mourning with that community as skaters were among those killed in Wednesday's plane crash. KMUW reports that more than 150 young figure skaters came to Wichita to continue their training. As the Championships ended last week, they spent three days at the Wichita Ice Arena working with coaches. The camp ended Wednesday. Now two skaters, two coaches and two family members from the Skating Club of Boston have been identified as victims of the crash in Washington, D.C. Susie Santo is with Visit Wichita. She says after working with U.S. Figure Skating, Wichita is feeling the losses deeply. “Working with them for the last year, they feel like family…our heart is breaking today for that organization and all the families, not only of figure skating, again the community who lost loved ones and friends. It’s just a tough day," Sisto said. U.S. Figure Skating says it will release more information when available.

Kansas House Gives Initial Approval to Gender-Affirming Care Ban for Minors

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – The Kansas House gave initial approval Thursday for a bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors. The Kansas News Service reports that Democrats introduced amendment after amendment to limit the bill’s scope. They argued it would not just prohibit surgeries for trans children, but could also hold teachers and caregivers liable for using a child’s preferred pronouns. All those proposals failed. Votes mostly followed party lines. Democratic Representative Susan Ruiz lamented that the bill came up so early in the session. “People are hurting because of property taxes...yet this is the first bill the legislature chose to hear and debate. This is just unbelievable,” Ruiz added. Supporters of the bill say it’s to prevent children from undergoing treatments they cannot easily reverse.

Legislature Considering Bill to Accelerate Court Hearing Deadlines for Kids in State Custody

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas lawmakers are considering a bill that would speed up the deadline for court hearings about children in the state’s custody. The Kansas News Service reports that the bill could help reduce the amount of time children are in foster care. Currently state law requires a permanency hearing every 12 months for a child in foster care. The bill would move up the date to every nine months. A permanency hearing reviews efforts to find a permanent living situation for foster children. That could mean reunification with the biological family or adoption. Tanya Keys of the Department for Children and Families says the state wants to get children out of foster care faster. “The purpose of the bill is to reduce the time that a child is separated from their family,” she added. Some lawmakers question whether the state’s court system would be able to accommodate the faster schedule. They say they’ll reach out to court officials to respond.

National Assessment Test Scores Show Declines for Kansas Students in Reading and Math

UNDATED (KNS) – New test scores released Wednesday show continued declines for Kansas students in both reading and math. The Kansas News Service reports that the National Assessment of Educational Progress tested a sample of fourth- and eighth-grade students last spring. Average scores were down in most areas nationwide, continuing a slide that started well before the COVID pandemic. Martin West with the National Assessment Governing Board says the results are sobering because most scores are at or below where they were 30 years ago. “We might be in a moment in American education where we need to think, ‘Let’s look backward at what we might have been doing at that time,’ and find out if there are any lessons from the past rather than the next new thing,” he said. Only 29% of Kansas fourth-graders scored at or above proficient in reading last year, down from 34% in 1998.

Attorney General Kris Kobach Joins Multi-State Effort to Change Census Count Policy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (The Beacon) – Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach wants to stop counting noncitizens in the U.S. Census. Opponents say that’s a bad idea that will hurt communities. The Beacon reports that Kansas is suing the federal government because the U.S. Census counts noncitizens. That could cost the state an electoral college vote and congressional representation in 2030. But Xan Wedel with the University of Kansas notes the lawsuit could ultimately strip away resources from communities. Census population data is used to allocate federal funds for things like school lunches, water, sewage and highway planning programs. Cities get less money if the population declines. “Those are probably under the radar, and you don't really realize that your community might be receiving funding from these federal programs that are still based on census data,” Wedel clarified. Kansas, Ohio, West Virginia and Louisiana have all signed onto the lawsuit.

City Plans Parade, but No Rally, if Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) – Kansas City will not hold a rally if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl. KCUR reports that Kansas City will host a parade like they’ve done in years past if they beat the Philadelphia Eagles, but they will not host a rally at Union Station, a source confirmed to KCUR. The high insurance cost for large gatherings was a factor in the decision. At least 24 people were injured and local DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan died at a mass shooting at the rally celebrating the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win last year. This year, the team and their families, as well as Mayor Quinton Lucas and Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe, will celebrate at an exclusive gathering at Arrowhead Stadium. Then, the team will begin its parade through the city. The city has plans for entertainment throughout the route for fans to enjoy while they wait to see the team.

Washburn Undefeated After Win Over Fort Hays State

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) — The Washburn Ichabods are still undefeated after another big win Thursday night for the No. 1 ranked team. The Topeka Capital Journal reports that Washburn in now 20-0 after defeating in-state rival Fort Hays State 74-65. The victory broke another school record for the Ichabods. They have 20 wins to start the season, the most in program history. The record was set by the 1992-1993 team that started their campaign with 19 wins.

Washburn's Jack Bachelor led the team in scoring with 20 points. Fort Hays State (13-6, 6-4) and Washburn were tied 23-23 with four minutes to play in the first half. The Ichabods peeled off a 13-4 run to close out the half. Washburn never relinquished their lead in the second half en route to the historic victory.

Washburn is one of two remaining undefeated teams in the nation. Four of the Ichabods’ next six games are at home inside Lee Arena at the Washburn campus in Topeka. They will host Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday at 3 p.m.

KPR Community Spotlight Shines on SENT, Inc. - a Nonprofit in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - This month, the KPR Community Spotlight shines on SENT, Inc. in Topeka. SENT is an acronym that stands for Strengthening and Equipping Neighborhoods Together. At its core, SENT tries to improve three areas of life in Shawnee County: education, health and housing. The non-profit is headquartered inside a former school in the Hi Crest neighborhood of southeast Topeka. "When we first started, Hi Crest was a mental health desert, a food desert, a transportation desert, a child care desert, an affordable housing desert - all those different things," said Jonathan Sublet, the organization's founder and executive director. But things are changing for the better, thanks to SENT's food pantry, wellness center, addiction treatment and housing resources. (Learn more.)

