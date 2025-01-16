Headlines for Thursday, January 16, 2025

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly Delivers State of the State Address

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR / KNS) - Democratic Kansas Governor Laura Kelly outlined her priorities for the coming year in the annual State of the State address Wednesday night. During the GOP response, Republican leaders staked out their positions foreshadowing numerous political debates during this year's legislative session.

Governor Kelly says she is focused on the state’s long-term prosperity during her final years in office. The governor says that will mean investing in child care, preserving water resources and keeping a balanced budget. Kelly says she opposes tax cuts that would reduce funding for public services like schools and roads.

While many Republican lawmakers are pushing for new tax cuts, Governor Kelly says she wants to hold off until next year. During her speech Wednesday night, she said the Legislature should wait until Kansas can assess the full impact of last year's tax cuts. Instead, Kelly urged lawmakers to turn their attention to something else: childhood hunger. The governor says her budget proposal provides free school lunches to more than 35,000 Kansas students, many of them in rural areas.

Kelly also said one of her priorities will be finding a way to streamline child care for parents. She is proposing a one-stop-shop for parents and child care providers, consolidating the functions of various state agencies to the Office of Early Childcare. She pointed out that several states that have already done so, including Missouri, Arkansas and North Dakota.

In the Republican response to Kelly’s address, Senate President Ty Masterson said he wants property taxes on the chopping block. “Property taxes can drive our seniors from their homes and brilliant younger Kansans from enjoying the dream of home ownership,” Masterson said. The senate president said he also wants to pass an amendment to limit the rise of property valuations.

==========

Governor Urges Caution with New Spending in 2026 State Budget Process

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Democratic Governor Laura Kelly is asking Kansas lawmakers to be cautious with new spending as they craft the state’s multibillion-dollar budget for 2026. The Kansas News Service reports that Kelly is proposing a state budget that fully funds public schools, protects the state’s water supply and further invests in early childhood care. “Children born today will live to see the 22nd century. How we invest in those children now will determine our state’s trajectory for the rest of the century,” she said in Wednesday night's State of the State address. Kelly’s also asking lawmakers to expand eligibility for Medicaid. That's something she’s been trying to pass since she took office. Republican leaders remain opposed to Medicaid expansion, and it’s likely the two parties will clash on other budget priorities. Republicans have asked some agencies to prepare for possible budget cuts this year as they look to pass more tax cuts.

==========

State of the Judiciary Address Highlights Shortage of Legal Services in Rural Kansas

UNDATED (KNS) – The chief justice of the Kansas Supreme Court says the state needs to fix a growing justice gap across the state’s rural counties. The Kansas News Service reports that in the State of the Judiciary address, Marla Luckert said Kansans in rural counties are facing a critical shortage of legal services. That’s because of difficulty training, and retaining, lawyers in Kansas. “There are more active attorneys with a Kansas law license in Kansas City, Missouri, than in all of our Kansas rural communities combined,” she warned. Luckert proposed several solutions, like establishing rural attorney training programs and tuition reimbursement incentives for Kansas law graduates who practice in rural counties.

==========

Republican Group of Lawmakers Introduces Bills to Ban Abortion in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – A group of Republican lawmakers in Kansas has introduced two bills that would ban abortion in the state. One bill would prohibit abortion except when necessary to save the life of the pregnant person. It would also allow private citizens to sue people who help women obtain abortions. The other bill would make it a crime to provide abortions and to destroy fertilized embryos, potentially threatening access to in vitro fertilization. Neither is likely to progress due to the state's constitutional protection of abortion rights. Republican Representative Brett Fairchild introduced the bills, saying that he “...ran on a platform that I would introduce strong pro-life legislation that would basically ban abortion or come close to it. And so I’m just trying to fulfill that campaign promise.” Fairchild says he hopes the Legislature holds a hearing on the bills.

==========

Growing Number of Kansans Seeking Treatment for Respiratory Illnesses

UNDATED (KNS) – Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a rising number of Kansans are seeking medical care for respiratory illnesses. Dr. Shawn Sood, a pediatrician at the University of Kansas Health System, told the Kansas News Service that recently, they’ve been inundated with a high number of child flu patients. “I really feel that, in 2025, and in this respiratory season, mid to late January, spilling into early February is going to end up being the peak,” he added. Sood says they haven’t seen as many COVID-19 or RSV admissions, but the CDC says both viruses are circulating in Kansas. Sood says things like keeping kids hydrated, especially if they are sick, and frequent hand washing can help protect them from severe illness.

===============

Shawnee Mission School District Approves Restrictions on Student Cellphone Use

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCUR/JoCo Post) – Another school district in Johnson County is cracking down on student cellphone use. The Johnson County Post reports that after months of discussions, the Shawnee Mission school board this week approved a policy requiring students to generally keep phones stowed away during class time. Middle and high school students, to varying degrees, can use devices at lunch and during passing periods. The new policy doesn’t go as far as a total ban on phones, which a vocal group of parents have been calling for. Other districts, including Blue Valley and Olathe, have also instituted cellphone restrictions this year, citing research that shows the devices can distract from learning during the school day.

==========

Northeast Kansas Still Facing Mail Delivery Delays Weeks After Blizzard

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly two weeks after a major blizzard, some Kansans are still reporting problems with mail delivery. WIBW reports the United States Postal Services requested that northeast Kansas residents clear snow and ice from sidewalks, stairs, and mailboxes to provide carriers with clear pathways for postal carriers. But many residents are still expressing concerns about not receiving mail despite there being no obstructions to any pathways. The postal service released a statement saying that the safety of employees is their top priority and that they are making every effort to deliver as much mail as safely as possible. The statement said that service may be delayed when streets or walkways present hazardous conditions.

==========

Report: Services for Douglas County Homeless Cost Millions

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) - The homeless population in Douglas County is costing taxpayers millions of dollars. That's according to a report the county compiled for the Kansas Housing Advocacy Network. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that shelter stays, jail beds, ambulance rides and visits to the emergency room by homeless people totaled more than $5 million in 2023, making the average per-person cost about $7,000.

City officials say it's difficult to measure the financial impact of homelessness on a community, so there's some imprecision in those cost estimates. According to the county's report, released in October, the range of costs for all emergency services used by homeless residents in Douglas County in 2023 was between $5 million and $6 million.

==========

New Kansas Board of Education Member Questions Benefit of Full-Time Preschool

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - A new member of the Kansas State Board of Education says public preschool may be bad for children. Republican Debby Potter, of Garden Plain, was elected in November as part of a new conservative majority on the state board. During her first meeting, she referenced a Tennessee study that found negative long-term outcomes for students in a state-run pre-K program. Potter, who homeschooled her children, urged educators to reconsider full-time preschool programs. “Maybe one day a week or two days a week wouldn’t be so damaging. But when you’re having pre-K as their primary weekly experience, I could see personally how that would be damaging," she said.

Potter says public preschool may not be the best setting for young children. “Our licensed teachers can’t say, ‘Ohh, you’re having a bad day. Come sit on my lap, let me give you some cuddles, and you’ll be OK.’ That’s not necessarily appropriate for licensed teachers. But 3 and 4-year-olds need that," she said. Kansas does not fund preschool for every child. Some research shows that pre-K improves children’s academic and social development.

==========

Some Derby Teachers Protesting District's Rejection of Social Studies Curriculum

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Some teachers at Derby High School near Wichita are protesting a district decision to reject a social studies textbook over concerns about anti-Trump bias. The Kansas News Service reports that the school board’s conservative majority voted down a proposed contract last month with Boston-based publisher HMH. Members said the company’s textbook did not fairly reflect Republican Donald Trump’s first presidency. Several teachers say that decision insulted educators who spent months testing programs and offering a recommendation. James Hanford has children at Derby High and urged board members to reconsider. “There’s always time to remedy a mistake. There’s always time to send a message that you do trust the teachers, that you do care about the students,” Hanford said. Board member Mark Boline supported the proposed contract and urged a re-vote. He withdrew the request when it was clear the board majority would not change their votes.

==========

Kansas Proposal Would Release Bond Funding to Greeley County Schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – A bill in Kansas would release bond funds to one of the smallest school districts in the state after the money was blocked by the attorney general. The Kansas News Service reports that in May, voters in the Greeley County school district approved a $4.6 million bond for upgrades and renovations. But Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach blocked the funds, citing a law that requires counties to publicize bond proposals on their website. Greeley County doesn’t have a website. But it shares information online through other channels, like social media. Republican Senator Bill Clifford says the law should reflect changing technology. “I mean, you would have to have been under a rock to not know about this, so they certainly met the spirit of the law,” he argued. Kobach supports the bill. He says his ruling was about the letter of the law, not the merits of the bond project.

==========

Kansas Wildlife Officials Report Increasing Populations for Some Threatened Species

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas wildlife officials are sharing some good news as they report three of the state’s native species are showing signs of increasing population numbers. KSNT TV reports that the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) said in a press release that three native species are showing signs of major improvements. These include the northern map turtle, shoal chub and broad-headed skink, all of which are currently listed as threatened species in Kansas. The KDWP began a review process for these three species in July 2023 under the Kansas Nongame and Endangered Species Conservation Act which requires the department to review its lists of endangered or threatened and species in need of conservation every five years. Some wildlife species listed as being in need of conservation are still facing threats to their respective populations but are recognized as being in less danger of extinction than those which are considered endangered or threatened.

==========

New Rules Sideline Journalists Trying to Cover the Kansas Legislature

UNDATED (KNS) – New rules in the Kansas House of Representatives will put journalists farther away from the legislative process. Reporters usually have a spot on the chamber floor to see and hear lawmakers in action. But the Kansas News Service reports that this year, Republican House Speaker Dan Hawkins issued rules that limit reporters to an upstairs gallery. A spokesperson for Hawkins says the change is intended to make the floor less crowded for lawmakers and staffers. But Emily Bradbury, executive director of the Kansas Press Association, says press access should be a priority. “I feel that there's really no better use of space than on the very people who are reporting on the public's work that is being done in the public's house,” Bradbury added. Reporters can still take photos from the chamber floor.

==========

Kansas Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Adult Website Operator

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is suing an adult website operator under a new state law. The Kansas News Service reports that the law, which took effect July 1st, requires age verification on sites where 25% or more of the pages contain content deemed harmful to minors. Kobach’s is the first such lawsuit in Kansas since the rule took effect. Kobach’s office accuses SARJ, LLC of operating 13 porn sites that users in Kansas can access without having to verify their age. The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, comes a day before the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on a similar law in Texas.

==========

Aviation Company Investing Up to $9.5 Million to Expand Operations in Wellington

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - An aviation company says it will invest up to $9.5 million to expand its operations in south-central Kansas. Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland announced Wednesday that the aiviation services company AAR CORP. plans to expand operations at its facility in Wellington. The company is a leading supplier of aviation services such as maintenance, repair and equipment for commercial and governmental aviation companies,

Once completed, AAR will expand its workforce with up to 100 new job opportunities. The company will add 100,000 square feet to its facility in Sumner County. The existing facility has been operating for nearly 60 years, providing services to military and commercial aircraft operators around the globe.

==========

Wichita Man Serving Time for Murder Dies in Lansing Prison

LANSING, Kan. (WIBW) - Lansing Correctional Facility inmate 25-year-old Angel Pedro Lara died Wednesday morning. Lara was found ill inside the facility's clinic Tuesday afternoon. Attempts to save his life were unsuccessful and Lara died after being taken to a local hospital. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy.

WIBW reports that Lara was serving a 12-and-half year sentence after being convicted of second-degree murder in Wichita. He was arrested in May 2023 in the shooting death of 31-year-old Chance Martin of Wichita during a fight in the city’s Planeview neighborhood. The death is being investigating by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

==========

Farmers to Receive Billions in Federal Economic & Disaster Relief Funding

UNDATED (HPM) – Farmers will get $31 billion in economic and disaster relief from the US government. Harvest Public Media reports that the payments could offer short term support as many farmers face challenges like less income… and extreme weather. Lawmakers passed the funding in December alongside another extension of the 2018 Farm Bill, which funds programs like crop insurance and food benefits. Ryan Whitehouse with the Illinois Farm Bureau, says the payments will help farmers get through the next year, but they need an updated farm bill in the long term. “A modernized farm bill with higher reference prices, with a stronger safety net might have alleviated the need to pass in the economic assistance payment may have, might not have, but there's clearly other policies within the farm bill that need to be modernized,” Whitehouse explained. The one-time payments can help farmers to pay down loans… or invest in new equipment. The government must distribute the economic relief funding by the end of March. (Read more.)

==========

Ex-KCK Police Officer Target of Federal Lawsuit

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCUR) – A former Kansas City, Kansas, police officer who shot two people before resigning from the department has been sued in federal court. KCUR reports that the lawsuit alleges Collin Ward acted, quote "maliciously and wantonly" when he killed 50-year-old John Anderton in 2023. The lawsuit was filed by Anderton’s brother. It says he left a house where two people overdosed. Ward tracked him down and tried to arrest him for an old misdemeanor trespassing warrant. Anderton fled. The officer fired 12 times, hitting Anderton five times in the back and head. A gun was found near Anderton’s body, but body cam footage showed he never pointed it at Ward. Ward was cleared of criminal charges by Wyandotte County D-A Mark Dupree and resigned from the KCK police department two weeks later, and shortly thereafter became a Clay County deputy. Ward also shot and wounded a man in 2020 according to another federal lawsuit.

==========

Kansas Jayhawks Outmatched at Iowa State

AMES, Iowa (KPR) - In men’s basketball, the second-ranked Iowa State Cyclones blew away the ninth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks Wednesday night, 74-57. Kansas guard Zeke Mayo led the Jayhawks in scoring with 17 points. Mayo has received a double-dose of bad medicine against Iowa State. When he played at South Dakota State last year, the Cyclones ended the Jackrabbits season in the NCAA tournament. Mayo shared what caused problems for Kansas Wednesday night against the Cyclones. “We weren’t good on defense at all,” Mayo said. “They got whatever they wanted.” KU dropped to 3-2 in the Big 12. Iowa State pulled into a three-way tie for the league lead with Arizona and Houston, all with 5-0 league records.

==========

Top Ranked NCAA Division II Washburn Defeats Emporia State

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/WIBW) - The Washburn men's basketball team survived its first challenge since the Ichabods were elevated this week to becoming the nation's top-ranked team in the NCAA Division 2. They defeated Emporia State Wednesday night, 83-72 for their 16th straight victory. Washburn had four players reach double-digit scoring opposite Emporia. Senior Andrew Orr had a game-high 21 points and sophomore Arhman Lewis scored a team-high 19 points. Ichabods coach Brett Ballard says he was concerned when the Hornets remained within striking distance in the final minutes of the game. Washburn will host Newman University on Saturday at 3 p.m.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter).

