Headlines for Friday, July 26, 2024

UNDATED (KNS) – U.S. Congress members reviewed allegations of sexual assault, bullying and retaliation at Haskell Indian Nations University at a hearing this week. The Kansas News Service reports that the four-year university in Lawrence is the only one in the U.S. operated by the federal Bureau of Indian Education. A report from the bureau alleges the school did not act on sexual assault claims and is unresponsive to student complaints. Republican Representative Burgess Owens of Utah chairs the House Subcommittee on Education and Workforce Development. “We need to make sure that we have oversight that this never, ever happens again. We have too many good people who will never live the American dream ‘cause they don’t get an education. And it’s because of people who do not care,” Owens said. Haskell has seen a revolving door of leadership recently, with eight presidents across the past six years. A federal spokesperson says that has contributed to the school’s organizational problems.

U.S. Lawmakers Express Anger at the Way Haskell Indian Nations University Is Being Run

WASHINGTON (LJW) - A congressional panel is calling out a "toxic culture" at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence. Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury, a Democrat from New Mexico, said Tuesday “there’s a toxic culture at Haskell, period.” She was just one of many members of Congress raising questions and concerns about Haskell, which has faced withering criticism in recent years. The school has had six leaders in eight years. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that a bipartisan hearing was held Tuesday to discuss problems at the school.

The panel was sparked by a recent federal report detailing a university culture plagued by mismanagement and severely lacking in process and procedures. “This is a challenging situation to parse out,” Stansbury said, holding up the thick report. One of the concerns expressed Tuesday was the way in which sexual assault cases are handled at Haskell.

The Bureau of Indian Education oversees Haskell. It too was criticized by the congressional panel for failing to hold people accountable. While some lawmakers blamed Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and the Biden administration, others, like Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, a Democrat from Oregon, pointed out that the problems at Haskell go back many years under multiple administrations, both Republican and Democratic.

Officials Warn of Mail Delays as Elections Draw Near

UNDATED (KNS) – With state primaries coming up in Kansas and early voting already underway, top election officials are warning about mail delays in the voting process. Ballots must be postmarked by election day and received within three days after the election to be counted. The Kansas News Service reports that Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab says mail-in ballots can be delayed and sometimes arrive too late to be counted, adding that “...when you're dealing with ballots that are determining who the leaders are that are going to govern our nation and our state and our local offices and our counties, I just don't trust the post office with that big of a decision.”

Voters can send their mail-in ballots out early, or put them in local dropboxes as Schwab recommends. Find ballot drop boxes and advance voting locations at VoteKansas.gov.

Kansas Election Director Concerned About Post Office Handling of Mail-In Ballots

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Election Director Bryan Caskey is joining election officials from across the country in expressing concerns over the United States Postal Service’s ability to handle an expected crush of mail-in ballots ahead of the November election. KSNT TV reports that many election officials around the nation report concerns over the possibility of ballots not being delivered in time to be counted. An audit at the USPS Kansas City Processing and Distribution Center found problems with operations and procedure delivery. The audit indicates that most of the issues stem from employee shortages and lax oversight from supervisors and managers. Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said there’s always a risk with mailing in your ballot that the mail service won’t properly deliver the ballot. But, Howell said voters can visit the VoterView website to make sure their ballot was delivered. Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab says, if possible, it’s always better to deliver ballots directly to your county election office.

Kansas Hospital Among North Korean Hacker's Targets in 2021

UNDATED (KCUR) – A Kansas hospital is among the victims of a North Korean hacker indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice for ransomware attacks and cyber espionage. U.S. Attorney Kate Brubacher announced Thursday that Rim Jong Hyok was working for the North Korean government’s military agency when he allegedly targeted the unnamed Kansas hospital in May 2021. “They used a previously unseen malware tool called ‘Maui.’ The malware encrypted four of the hospital’s computer servers, affecting medical services and patient appointments,” Brubacher said. The FBI says the hackers used the ransom money to buy more Internet infrastructure so they could infiltrate sensitive defense and technology information systems.

Teen Charged in Chiefs Rally Shooting Sentenced to State Youth Facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCStar) — A Jackson County judge has ordered a 15-year-old boy charged with shooting a gun at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally in February to serve a term at a state facility for youths. The Kansas City Star reports that the decision was handed down Thursday by Jackson County Family Court Administrative Judge Jennifer Phillips. Earlier this month, the judge accepted the teen boy’s admission that he committed the charge of unlawful use of a weapon by knowingly discharging or firing a firearm at a person. Prosecutors then dismissed a second charge, armed criminal action. During Thursday’s hearing, the teenager read a statement apologizing for his actions and to all those who were hurt at the parade. The February 14 shooting at Kansas City’s Union Station killed 43-year-old Lisa Lopez Galvan of Kansas City and and injured at least 20 others. Three other Kansas City men, 23-year-old Lyndell Mays, 19-year-old Dominic Miller, and 21-year-old Terry Young face murder charges for their roles in the shooting. Two other teenagers have also been charged. Judge Phillips ruled last month that one of the teens will not face prosecution as an adult. The other teen was detained on gun-related charges that do not rise to the level of being tried as an adult.

Driverless Semi-Truck Crashes into House Near KU Campus

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — An idling semi-truck got away from its driver and rolled 300 feet through a residential area in Lawrence Thursday afternoon, striking power lines and crashing into the foundation of a home on Maine Street just north of the construction site for the new University of Kansas football stadium. A news release from Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical (LDCFM) says the incident caused only minor damage and no injuries were reported. Investigators say the truck was parked with its brakes engaged but it started rolling away and, despite the driver running to catch up, the semi traveled through a four-foot retaining wall and ended up wedged between two houses. The truck hit also several power lines which caused a small fire on the ground beneath the vehicle. Workers from the nearby stadium construction site used fire extinguishers to put out the fire. LDCFM investigators are looking into the cause of the trucks brake failure.

Former Potawatomi Nation Employee Charged with Embezzlement

Topeka, Kan. (Topeka Capital Journal) - A former nutritionist with the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation is accused of using his position to embezzle at least $5,000 in federal grant money. The Topeka Capital Journal reports that a U.S. District Court grand jury has indicted 39-year-old Matthew Waits of Topeka, on a charge of theft in the amount of $5,000 or more from a program receiving federal funds. Waits is accused of using his position as program manager of the tribe's diabetes prevention program to commit embezzlement between January 1 and December, 31, 2023. The FBI and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services are investigating the case.

Shawnee County DA Files Charges in City’s 10th Murder of 2024

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a Topeka man who is accused of killing a woman in a domestic violence incident. District Attorney Mike Kagay officially charged 32-year-old Demetris Gadson with second degree murder and other charges. KSNT TV reports that Topeka Police responded to a domestic disturbance call at the 1300 block of Southwest Western Avenue Friday, July 19. They found 38-year-old Dedra Simmons, suffering from life-threatening injuries. She died later at a local hospital. Gadson’s bond is set for $750,000. He is expected to appear in court on Sept. 12. The incident marks the 10th homicide of this year in the Capital City.

KBI Arrests Man in Connection with Officer-Involved Shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KPR) – Police in Wichita have arrested a suspect in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Ottawa County. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says Wichita officers arrested 46-year-old Artemas Thor Peck of Minneapolis Wednesday night for firing multiple gunshots in a public park in Minneapolis, Kansas. The man was shot during the incident by responding Kansas Highway Patrol troopers. He was arrested after being released from Wesley Medical Center on an Ottawa County warrant for attempted capital murder and attempted second-degree murder. He was transported to the Mitchell County Jail. The investigation is continuing. The Ottawa County Attorney will prosecute the case. Minneapolis is about 25 miles north of Salina.

Salina Man Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night in Salina. KWCH reports that 25-year-old Jesse D. Wray of Salina was pronounced dead at 8:45 p.m. following an incident in the 500 block of North 12th Street.

The Salina Police Department says its officers encountered several people at that address, including some with warrants, who were taken into custody. One of the people with a warrant barricaded himself and another person inside the building. The Salina SWAT team and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol also arrived to assist. Police said shots were fired by law enforcement, and a barricaded person was shot and killed. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case.

The KBI said that when Salina police officers arrived, they spoke with the homeowner, who reported that 44-year-old Larry J. Wray of Salina was in the detached garage adjacent to the home. Officers entered the garage and arrested Larry Wray for an outstanding warrant. After Larry Wray was taken into custody, an officer heard another person, who turned out to be Jesse Wray, inside the garage. A K9 officer commanded Jesse Wray to exit the garage, but he refused. The KBI said Jesse Wray was holding a gun and made threats to shoot if law enforcement entered the garage. While awaiting additional response, police saw a fire and smoke in the garage. The garage door opened and a woman exited, followed by Jesse Wray. The KBI added that gunfire was exchanged. Police officers and KHP troopers fired shots that hit Wray, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital but later released. The KBI said it continues to investigate the shooting and its circumstances. Once completed, the findings will be presented to the Saline County Attorney for review.

New Contract-for-Deed Regulation Takes Effect in Kansas

UNDATED (KMUW) – Contracts-for-deed offer a low-barrier pathway to homeownership. KMUW reports that a new law regulating these types of sale in Kansas went into effect this month. Contracts-for-deed are deals where a homebuyer makes monthly payments directly to a seller instead of to a bank or traditional lender. But lawmakers say such contracts can exploit buyers. The new law, passed in April, gives buyers more rights. Tara Roche is with Pew Charitable Trusts, a national organization which recently studied the risks of contracts-for-deed. Roche commended the Kansas law, especially a section focused on transparency that allows buyers or sellers to record the contracts with the county. "Calling for the ability to record these is absolutely a step in the right direction. And it will help us learn a bit more about the market," Roche said. The law also guarantees buyers at least 30 days to catch up on payments if they fall behind. (Read more.)

School Districts Prepare for New Students as Open Enrollment Law Goes into Effect

UNDATED (KNS) – Some school districts across Kansas are getting an influx of new students as part of a statewide open enrollment law. The Kansas News Service reports that the new law lets students enroll in any public school district as long as there’s space. Numbers are still coming in, but several suburban districts say they’ve accepted anywhere from dozens to hundreds of new students. Olathe Superintendent Brent Yeager says his district accepted 72 out-of-district students. But he doesn’t know how many Olathe students may leave. “The only way we will know for sure if a family of ours is going to another district is when they enroll in the other district and we get a records request from that district,” he explained. Districts with declining enrollments, including Wichita, say they’ll accept non-resident students past the June 30th application deadline.

New Crop Art Near Lawrence Features Kamala Harris

UNDATED (KCUR) – If you find yourself flying over Lawrence, Kansas, and look down, you just might see a half-acre crop portrait of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. KCUR reports that world renowned crop artist Stan Herd from Lawrence says he started working on the Harris about two weeks ago. He says he just had a feeling about what was going to happen. “I’m a political junkie, you know, so I follow this moment by moment. It just seemed like the writing was on the wall,” he said. The piece is near the Kansas River in north Lawrence and made of native prairie, compost and sand. Herd says the landowner doesn’t want to give an exact location because he’s nervous about people showing up. The piece will be completed after Harris names a running mate. (Read more.)

Group Planning World Cup Games for Kansas City Gets New Director of Transportation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) – KC2026, the group planning Kansas City’s World Cup games, hired a new Director of Transportation Thursday. KCUR reports that the director will be in charge of making sure hundreds of thousands of visitors can safely and efficiently navigate the city. Exactly which teams will be coming to Kansas City won't be known until 2025. In the meantime, Jason Sims, KC2026’s new director of transportation, and Julie Lorenz, the group's senior transportation adviser, are focused on how to transport fans from around the world – many of whom might not speak English. Lorenz says they plan on significantly increasing bus transit for the event. "There is the opportunity for legacy is to change the way we think about transit in our region. And I think that can set the plate for some long-term benefit," she explained. The team will also work to establish park and ride spots to the stadium and base camps.

Group Seeks to Boost Mental Health Services & Awareness in Clay County

UNDATED (KNS) – A nonprofit organization in Clay County, Kansas, wants to help its local agricultural community better deal with stress and depression. The Kansas News Service reports that financial uncertainty and isolation contribute to increased stress on farmers. The Clay Counts Coalition aims to increase awareness of mental health services for farmers. Other counties and groups have launched similar programs across the state. The organization credits a speech by Izzy Blackwood, a high school senior in Clay County, as the inspiration for the new program. Blackwood says her farming family was devastated when her oldest brother died by suicide. She says she made it her personal mission to raise awareness. “All the men in my life are in the ag community… I didn’t want to lose another man in my family,” she added. Research shows male farmers in the state are three times more likely to die by suicide than other male workers.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to connect with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

KPR Community Spotlight: After The Harvest KC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KPR) - When fruit and vegetable growers sell their produce to grocery stores, some of it is rejected because it's not aesthetically pleasing. So, what happens to all the rejected produce? An organization called After the Harvest KC takes the still-good produce and distributes it to KC area food pantries. This month's KPR Community Spotlight shines on After the Harvest KC. KPR News Director J. Schafer spoke Executive Director Michael Watson to learn more. (Incidentally, Watson is a former basketball star for UMKC and the Boston Celtics - wow!) (Learn more.)

Nine Current and Former KU Jayhawks to Compete in Paris Olympics

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Nine athletes with ties to the University of Kansas will be competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics. The opening ceremonies are taking place Friday. A press release from KU Athletics notes that the Jayhawks will be represented across multiple sports with Michael Joseph, Yoveinny Mota, Sharon Lokedi, Bryce Hoppel, Hussain Al Hizam and Alexandra Emilianov in the track and field competitions. Joseph was chosen to be the flag bearer for his home country of Saint Lucia in the opening ceremony. Former Jayhawk basketball stand-out Joel Embiid will be competing on Team USA for men's basketball. Embiid is making his USA Basketball debut at the 2024 Olympics. A native of Yaounde, Cameroon, Embiid became a U.S. citizen in September 2022. He now plays for the Philadelphia 76ers and was named the 2023 NBA Most Valuable Player. Embiid played at Kansas in the 2013-14 season. Embiid is the first Kansas men's basketball player since Sasha Kaun to participate in the Olympic Games. Kaun won a bronze medal while representing Russia in the 2012 Olympics in London. The last KU player to play for the USA National Team was Danny Manning in 1988. (Read More)

