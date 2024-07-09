Headlines for Tuesday, July 9, 2024

KPR Frequencies in Lawrence Fall Silent

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Kansas Public Radio's transmitter in Lawrence will be off the air today (TUE) and all day Wednesday, as crews perform maintenance work. Tower crews are trying to fix the station's antenna, located high atop the 800 foot broadcast tower on the west campus of the University of Kansas. This means FM 91.5 and FM 96.1 in Lawrence will fall silent. Affected communities include, but are not limited to, Lawrence, Topeka and parts of the Kansas City metro. Other KPR stations - the FM frequencies serving Emporia, Manhattan, Junction City and Chanute - will not be affected.

Listeners can still listen to KPR and KPR-2 online at KansasPublicRadio.org and by using the free KPR app.

==========

Chiefs & Royals: Will They Stay or Will They Go?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) - Kansas and Missouri are engaged in another "Border War." This time, it's over the home of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals. The state of Kansas is offering to build new stadiums for the pro sports teams on the Kansas side of the state line. The plan was put together after voters in Jackson County, Missouri, rejected a stadium sales tax to support the two franchises.

The Kansas City Star reports that a top Missouri lawmaker is hoping to keep the teams in the Show Me State. Missouri House Majority Leader Jonathan Patterson, a Lee's Summit Republican, says he expects voters in Jackson County, Missouri, to vote again on another stadium tax that would keep the teams in Missouri. It remains unclear when that vote would take place and whether the stadium tax would be designed to keep both teams in Missouri.

==========

Medicaid Grant to Aid School Health Services in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - A federal grant will help the Kansas Department of Health and Environment expand health services in schools - including mental health services. Kansas is one of nine states to receive thefederal grant. Bobbie Graff-Hendrixson, the state’s deputy Medicaid director, says they are in the early phases of planning and deciding what services they will offer. But one of the priorities will be to expand mental health care. “A child's coping skills need to be addressed when they occur, and many times those triggers occur during the school day," she said. By addressing mental health issues at school, emergency room visits could be reduced, Graff-Hendrixson said.

==========

Missouri Fire Official Drowns in Flash Flood After Performing Water Rescue

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — An assistant fire chief in central Missouri has died after the boat he was in capsized during a water rescue in a flash flood. The Boone County Fire Protection District said Monday that Matthew Tobben and another firefighter had just rescued two people from flooded Bear Creek in Columbia when the boat overturned. The other firefighter and the two rescued people were OK after being pulled from the water, but Tobben drowned. Heavy rain led to several water rescues in the Columbia area. More rain is expected through Tuesday as the remnant of Tropical Storm Beryl makes it into Missouri. Tobben’s death was the second blamed on flash flooding in Boone County in about a week.

==========

What's Happening in the Kansas 2nd Congressional District?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/KNS) - Just two years after Kansas lawmakers reshaped the state’s four congressional districts, there’s an open seat in the 2nd District. Now, there’s a scramble on both sides of the aisle to secure that seat as the two major parties compete for control of the U.S. House.

Learn more in this report from KPR and the Kansas News Service.

==========

John Deere Announces More Layoffs in the Midwest

UNDATED (HPM) - Major farm equipment company John Deere is planning mass layoffs across two Midwest states, Iowa and Illinois. Harvest Public Media reports that more than 800 John Deere employees will be out of a job by September. According to recent layoff filings, the affected workers are employed at two factories in Iowa and a plant in East Moline, Illinois, close to where the farming equipment manufacturer is based. John Deere has already laid off about 800 other employees in Iowa this year. This follows recent sales declines for the company, as farmers who are navigating income crunches are buying fewer tractors and other equipment. John Deere employs more than 80,000 people worldwide.

==========

Sporting KC Players Will Head to Olympics on Team USA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) - The USA men’s soccer team will play in the Summer Olympics for the first time since 2008, and Team USA will have a Sporting Kansas City flavor. Two players from Sporting KC will be traveling to Paris later this month - midfielder Jake Davis and goalkeeper John Pulskamp. They are two of the four alternates for Team USA. They could see action if any of the 18 players on the men’s team suffers an injury. Former Sporting Kansas City forward Gianluca Busio was also named to the USA team. He plays professionally these days in Italy. The U.S. team will open against France in the Olympics on July 24th and three days later will take on New Zealand.

==========

U.S. Adaptive Golf Underway in Kansas

NEWTON, Kan. (KPR) - The U.S. Adaptive Open golf championship continues in south-central Kansas. Nearly 100 men and women golfers from 32 states, including Kansas, are taking part - as well as players from 11 different countries. The Adaptive Open, held at the Sand Creek Station course in Newton, is for golfers with disabilities. For the first time in the three years of the event, there were qualifying rounds to even get into the championship field. Colton Dean, of the USGA, says the event’s growth has made qualifying rounds necessary. "We expected it to eventually get there with the U.S. Adaptive Open, but honestly the growth has been tremendous," he said. "We got there in Year Three, which we definitely weren’t expecting, but are super happy to see." The only Kansan who qualified is Kirk Holmberg of Hutchinson, who’s in the neurological impairment category.

==========

KC Fire Department Rescues Couple Lost in Cave 2,000 Feet Underground

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) - Two people wandered into a cave system in Kansas City Saturday night. They became disoriented and got lost more than 2,000 feet underground. WDAF TV reports that the man and woman had trouble calling for help but eventually found a spot where they could get cell phone signal. Around 4 am Sunday, they were able to 911. The Kansas City Fire Department responded and used ropes to rescue the 30-year-old man and 22-year-old woman. They were unharmed and refused medical treatment.

==========

Kansas Launches New Program Aimed at Attracting Residents Back to the State

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - A new Kansas initiative is aimed at attracting workers by highlighting job opportunities and more affordable housing compared to other states. The state is trying to reverse so-called "brain drain" by bringing people back to their home state. The Kansas Department of Commerce campaign known as “Love, Kansas”will focus on people who already have ties to the state but left to work elsewhere. State officials are especially interested in attracting younger people back to the state.

The Kansas population is aging, suggesting young people are leaving for opportunities in other states. Bridgette Jobe, tourism director for the department, says bringing back former Kansans will help boost the economy. “We have many high-paying, high-quality jobs, and we need people to fill them.” Jobe says the Kansas Legislature provided $2 million for the program. And a majority of that funding will go to nationwide marketing.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter,).

