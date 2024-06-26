Headlines for Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Thousands Lose Power After Storms Roll Through Eastern Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About 40,000 Evergy customers woke up Wednesday without power. Storms rolled across eastern Kansas overnight and into the early morning hours, leading to numerous outages. According to the Evergy power outage map, the number of Every customers without power had dropped to less than 16,000 by 8:30 am. Outages were reported across Shawnee County -- including in the city of Topeka, where thousands lost power. Manhattan and the Kansas City Metro area were also affected by outages, including the city of St. Joe.

WIBW TV reports that trees and power lines were knocked down in the Silver Lake, Rossville and Alma communities early Wednesday, as well as in locations just south of Topeka. Evergy issued a statement early Wednesday about the widespread power outage on its website, blaming a line of thunderstorms with 50-60 mph wind gusts.

Hundreds of Evergy customers in Osage, Wabaunsee and Douglas counties also lost power. FreeState Electric Cooperative customers were also without power in parts of Jackson, Jefferson and Pottawatomie counties.

==========

Boeing Reportedly Preparing Bid to Purchase Most of Spirit AeroSystems

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – Boeing is reportedly preparing a $4 billion dollar offer to buy most of Wichita-based Spirit Aerosystems. The Wall Street Journal reports that Boeing wants to use mostly company stock to buy Spirit, its largest supplier. It also reports that Spirit would sell plants in North Carolina and Northern Ireland that make parts for Airbus to the European plane maker. KMUW reports that Boeing has been in talks for months to buy Spirit. After a series of problems in its 737 program, Boeing wants tighter control of its supply chain. Spirit makes about 70% of the 737.

==========

Biden Administration to Appeal Federal Court Rulings on Student Debt Forgiveness

UNDATED (KNS) – The Biden administration plans to appeal rulings by federal judges in Kansas and Missouri that partially blocked President Biden's latest plan to forgive student loans. The Kansas News Service reports that two U.S district judges halted provisions to lower monthly student loan payments and fast-track debt forgiveness for certain borrowers. Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, a Republican, praised the ruling as a check on the executive branch.

==========

KHI to Host Event Addressing Hispanic Health Insurance Rates

UNDATED (KNS) – Nearly 9% of Kansans don’t have health insurance, according to census data. But for Hispanic Kansans, that percentage more than doubles. The Kansas News Service reports that the Kansas Health Institute will host an event Thursday in Topeka to discuss why the disparity exists. Linda Sheppard is a strategy team leader at KHI. She says the state has seen some slight gains in the number of people with health insurance. But the number of insured Hispanic Kansans isn't improving at the same rate, which she says negatively impacts health outcomes. “If people don't have health insurance, they're going to be less healthy. you know, they're not they're not out there getting the preventive care that they need. they probably don't have a relationship established with a primary care provider,” she explained.

Thursday’s event is open to the public and runs from 10 to 11:30 am. Sheppard says there will be Spanish translation available, and there are virtual and in-person options to attend. You can register online at KHI.org.

==========

Official Hopeful That Fire Crews Can Control Blaze at Wichita-Area Recycling Center

PARK CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas fire marshal said Tuesday he's hopeful that fire crews supported by water-dropping helicopters can control a wood pallet fire at a Kansas recycling center that has been raging for days. There have been no reports of injuries or damage to other buildings from the fire, which started Sunday night at Evergreen Recycle in suburban Wichita. Firefighters have been working to control its spread to a nearby business. The cause of the fire is under investigation. On Tuesday, Air National Guard helicopters began dropping up to 600 gallons of water on the blaze every 10 minutes. The guard stepped in after Sedgwick County officials declared a local disaster.

==========

Whatever Happened to the Plan to Create "West Kansas"?

WESTERN KANSAS (KPR) - More than 30 years ago, a group of southwest Kansas counties tried to secede from Kansas and form their own state called West Kansas. The movement is largely forgotten now, but it was prompted by cultural divisions and disagreements over tax and education policy - and many of those issues remain, diving eastern and western Kansas.

Secession movements in places like eastern Oregon continue to make headlines today, but back in the 1990s, parts of western Kansas made an effort to secede that previewed the political divisions that still cause people in the U.S. to consider cutting ties from their governments. In Kansas, the effort involving nine southwest Kansas counties all started with a disagreement over school funding policies.

So, whatever happened to the movement to create a 51st state and call it West Kansas? Find out here.

==========

KanCare to Cover Doula Services Beginning July 1

UNDATED (KNS) – The Kansas News Service reports that the Kansas Medicaid program, called KanCare, will cover doula services for pregnant women starting July 1. Sara Skiles is the owner of Wichita Doula. She says doulas bridge the gap between physicians and pregnant people by providing the parents-to-be with extra support and education, and by being present during birth. Skiles says even though doulas are not medical providers, their intervention can be lifesaving. She says she thinks expanding coverage to doula services will be good for patients, but she has some reservations. “We have heard in some other states the reimbursement rates were below market rate, which would make it really difficult to continue to make a living as a doula,” she explained. The National Health Law Program reports 12 other states have implemented Medicaid coverage of doula care as of January.

==========

"Tayvis" Romance Inspires New Football-Oriented Hallmark Film

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) – Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s love story inspired Hallmark to make a Chiefs-centered romance of their own. KCUR reports that the Kansas City Chiefs and Hallmark, which is also based in Kansas City, are partnering to produce “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story,” which depicts a Chiefs superfan and team staffer falling in love during its “Fan of the Year” contest. All of the buzz around Kelce and Swift’s relationship brought renewed worldwide attention to Kansas City, and even more attention to the Chiefs. The superstar lovers even inspired an earlier spoof of a football romcom with a trailer for the fake movie “Falling for Football.” Hallmark’s new sports-themed film will begin production in July and will be shot entirely on the Kansas City, Missouri, side of the metro – including at Arrowhead Stadium. The movie will premiere during Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas special sometime beginning in October.

==========

Free State Festival in Lawrence Continues Through Sunday

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - The Free State Festivalin Lawrence continues through Sunday. The six-day event celebrates film, music, art and ideas. The schedule of films and other events can be found online at FreeStateFestival.org.

==========

FDA Warns Maker of Sara Lee and Entenmann's Not to Claim Foods Contain Allergens When They Don't

UNDATED (AP) – Federal food safety regulators said Tuesday that they have warned a top U.S. bakery to stop using labels that say its products contain potentially dangerous allergens when they don't. U.S. Food and Drug Administration inspectors found that Bimbo Bakeries USA — which includes brands such as Sara Lee, Oroweat, Thomas', Entenmann's and Ball Park buns and rolls — listed ingredients such as sesame or tree nuts on labels even when they weren't in the foods. Under FDA regulations, such products are “misbranded," FDA officials said in a warning letter sent to officials at the company’s Horsham, Pennsylvania, headquarters earlier this month.

“Food labels must be truthful and not misleading,” officials said. The warning followed inspections late last year at Bimbo plants in Phoenix, Arizona, and Topeka, Kansas, that make Sara Lee and Brownberry breads. In addition, FDA officials indicated that allergen labeling is a “not a substitute” for preventing cross-contamination in factories.

Advocates with the nonprofit group FARE, Food Allergy Research & Education, said such labeling “does a disservice” to the estimated 33 million people in the U.S. with food allergies. Those consumers have to be constantly aware of foods that can cause potentially life-threatening allergic reactions, said Sung Poblete, FARE's chief executive. “Our community relies on accurate product labeling for their health and safety,” Poblette said in an email. “These findings about Bimbo Bakeries’ products undermine their trust and further limit their choices.”

Bimbo, a Mexico City-based food giant, bills its U.S. operations as the largest commercial baking company in the country. In an email, company officials said they “take their role in protecting consumers with allergen sensitivities very seriously” and that they are corresponding with FDA to resolve the issue.

Concerns over labels at Bimbo and other companies followed a law that took effect in 2022, which added sesame to the list of major allergens that must be listed on packaging.

Because it can be difficult and expensive to keep sesame in one part of a baking plant out of another, some companies began adding small amounts of sesame to products that didn't previously contain the ingredient to avoid liability and cost. FDA officials said that violated the spirit, but not the letter, of federal regulations. Some companies, including Bimbo, began listing allergens such as sesame on labels as a “precaution” in case of cross-contamination.

FDA officials acknowledged Tuesday that statements that a product “may contain” certain allergens “could be considered truthful and not misleading.” Bimbo officials have until July 8 to identify steps taken to remedy the issue — or to explain why the labeling doesn't violate FDA standards.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter,).