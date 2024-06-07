Headlines for Friday, June 7, 2024

500+ Injured in Work Zone Accidents on Kansas Roadways

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – More than 500 people were injured in work zone crashes last year. That's according to data from the Kansas Department of Transportation. New statistics from KDOT show an increase in the number of crashes taking place in designated work zones. Six deadly crashes last year led to nine people being killed. KSNT reports that the leading causes of work zone crashes in Kansas are: inattention, following too closely, improper lane changes and speeding. State officials are asking motorists to slow down and pay attention, especially in designated work zones.

KBI Casts Doubt on Reported Kidnapping in Northwest Kansas

DECATUR COUNTY, Kan. (KPR) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is casting doubt on an alleged kidnapping and sexual assault reported in northwest Kansas. A man claimed he had been abducted from a bar in Oklahoma by two men but was able to escape his captors last Saturday near Oberlin. After investigating, KBI agents determined the man's story contained several inconsistencies. The KBI also issued a statement saying there was no threat to the community related to this incident. The investigation continues.

KBI: Man Bites Officer During Search of Home in Rossville

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KPR) - A Shawnee County man has been arrested for biting a law enforcement officer during a search of a home for child pornography. The officer suffered minor injuries Thursday morning while searching a home in Rossville. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says 55-year-old John Ross became combative while being detained and allegedly bit an officer, breaking the skin. Ross was arrested for aggravated battery. Authorities say methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found inside the home. The investigation into child sexual abuse material continues.

Kansas Secretary of State Invalidates Unwanted Third-Party Nomination

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas state Senator Marci Francisco is praising a decision to cancel her nomination as a candidate representing a minor third party. The Kansas News Service reports that Francisco, a Democrat from Lawrence, was blindsided this week when the party "No Labels Kansas" nominated her to run for her own seat. The Kansas secretary of state's office quickly invalidated Francisco’s nomination. Francisco says she never heard from the No Labels party before they put her name down. “I think it's an indication of what some people are willing to do to make the process less transparent, less understandable,” she added. Kris Van Meteren is a conservative consultant who filed for Francisco to run with the No Labels party. He said the Secretary of State was wrong to cancel the nomination.

Two Semi-Trucks Collide and Catch Fire Near Kansas-Nebraska Border

SABETHA, Kan. (KPR) - A fiery crash near the Kansas-Nebraska border destroyed two semi-tractor trailers... but no one was seriously injured. Authorities say the two semis collided and caught fire early Thursday morning on U.S. 75 about five miles north of Sabetha. It's not yet known what caused the crash. The drivers of the semis were able to escape before their rigs burst into flames, shutting down the highway for most of the day.

Special Session: Kansas Lawmakers Consider Tax Cuts, Luring Chiefs Across State Line

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCUR/KPR) - A special legislative session on tax cuts will begin in Topeka June 18th. But Republican leaders have more on their minds than just tax relief. They want to craft a plan to lure the Kansas City Chiefs across the state line. Lawmakers will use the special session to create special incentives to attract the Super Bowl champs to Kansas. The plan, so far, is to use state bonds to finance construction of a new stadium. Speaker of the House Dan Hawkins says lawmakers can tackle both topics at the same time. “I would say that this is just a golden opportunity," he said. "When you look at it from the standpoint of having an NFL team in Kansas... that brings things to the state that we would never have the opportunity for.” Hawkins says lawmakers will consider a proposal to use STAR Bonds to help finance construction of a new sports stadium in Kansas, presumably for the Chiefs.

State Commission Approves Full Coverage of Breast Imaging Tests for State Employees

UNDATED (The Beacon) – Kansas state employees will get full coverage of more advanced breast cancer screenings. The Beacon reports that some lawmakers want the same benefit for all Kansans. Kansas lawmakers tried to shift the cost of the cancer screenings from patients to insurance companies. The bill would make insurance plans cover mammography, sonograms and other breast-image screenings. But leaders in the Legislature were reluctant to mandate the terms of insurance plans. However, a state commission recently approved the coverage for state employees. Molly Guthrie with the Susan G. Komen Foundation says that’s a welcome step, but she wants to see this coverage for all Kansas women. “Coverage of these things exist. They're included in almost all health plans, but they come with significant out of pocket costs for patients,” she added. Almost two dozen states, including Missouri, require coverage of all the tests.

Kansas Selected to Join Federal Program Covering More Mental Health Services

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KNS) – More Kansas residents may soon be able to get mental health and substance abuse services from the state. The Kansas News Service reports that the state has been added to a federal program that provides more money to cover those services. The program supplies Kansas with federal funding to cover a larger portion of Medicaid costs associated with behavioral health treatment. Those services are provided at 26 community clinics across Kansas. Drew Adkins of the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services says the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to more people suffering from mental health issues. “It has also highlighted the need for more mental and behavioral health services.” Kansas is one of 18 states selected for the program. Missouri and Oklahoma were already participating.

K-State Hopes To Advance to College World Series

UNDATED (KPR) - The K-State baseball team is trying to get to the College World Series in Omaha. But first, the Wildcats will have to make it through the NCAA Super Regional at the University of Virginia. The Cats will play at 6 pm Friday in the best-of-three contest. K-State’s record is 35-24. This is the second time in K-State baseball history the Wildcats have reached a super regional. The only other year the Cats got that far was in 2013, when K-State fell one victory short of making it to Omaha.

KU WBB Coach Brandon Schneider Gets Two-Year Extension

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - The women's basketball coach at the University of Kansas has signed a two-year contract extension. This coming season will be Brandon Schneider's 10th year at KU. Schneider has led the KU women to the postseason in each of the past three seasons.

World Remembers D-Day and the Kansas Man Who Planned the Invasion

UNDATED (KPR) - This week marks the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, one of the most pivotal battles of World War II. It was on June 6th, 1944 that American and allied forces landed on the beaches of Normandy, France to fight the occupying army of Nazi Germany. General Dwight Eisenhower, who grew up in Abilene, Kansas, planned the invasion and delivered a message to his troops before the battle. "The eyes of the world are upon you," he said. "The hope and prayers of liberty-loving people everywhere march with you." D-Day was the largest military invasion in history, involving thousands of ships, planes and soldiers. General Eisenhower later became the 34th president of the United States. Eisenhower's life and times are on display at his presidential museum and library in Abilene, where he and his wife are buried.

Listen to what general Dwight Eisenhower told his troops just before the D-Day invasion.

AP Source: Chiefs Backup Lineman Taken to Hospital After Cardiac Event During Team Meeting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs backup player B.J. Thompson was taken to a hospital in stable condition Thursday after the defensive lineman experienced a cardiac event during a team meeting, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the event, said team trainers and medical staff were able to react quickly and treat Thompson until paramedics arrived.

The Chiefs planned to wrap up their voluntary offseason workouts on Thursday, but a team spokesman said the practice would be pushed to Friday. That is when Chiefs coach Andy Reid and other players will speak to reporters.

The 27-year-old Thompson was a fifth-round pick of the Chiefs out of Stephen F. Austin in last year's draft. The only game Thompson appeared in was their regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, when Kansas City already had clinched its playoff spot and the game's outcome was meaningless. Thompson had two tackles in that game.

