Headlines for Monday, March 25, 2024

Kansas Lawmakers Consider Increased Penalties for Animal Abuse

TOPEKA, Kan. (KP) - A bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature would increase the penalties for abandoning an animal without providing for their proper care. It’s called Bowie’s Law and was named after a dog in Wichita whose owner abandoned him during below-zero temperatures. Christy Fischer, of the Wichita Animal Action League, says the dog would have died if he was not found. “Unfortunately, however, this defendant was charged with a misdemeanor because, under the current animal cruelty statute, our Sedgwick County District Attorney did not feel that they could charge with a felony," she said. In 2020, Bowie was left in a kennel near a dumpster during below-zero temperatures in Wichita. The person who abandoned him faced a misdemeanor. Fischer says miraculously, Bowie ultimately survived. “He absolutely would have died, which was supported by veterinary statements later on, if he had not been found simply by coincidence," she said. Under the bill, such abandonment could amount to a felony. The proposal would create a felony offense for such abandonment. Penalties would include up to 30 days in county jail and a fine of up to $5,000. Lawmakers seem to generally support the bill.

==========

Missing Overland Park Man’s Body Found in Lawrence Park

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The body of a missing Overland Park man has been discovered in a Lawrence park. KCTV reports that a hiker walking at Clinton Overlook Park Sunday evening called police after discovering what he thought was a body. Authorities later identified the body as that of 53-year-old David Kyle Kempker, of Overland Park. The man had been reported missing. Deputies had been searching Clinton State Park for Kempker since finding his vehicle there on March 20.

==========

No One Hurt After Weekend Gunfire Erupts in Downtown Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Gunfire erupted in downtown Lawrence early Sunday morning but police say no one was hurt. The late night argument happened outside of a bar just before 2 am Sunday in the 700 block of Massachusetts Street. KCTV reports that dozens of people in the area scattered when shots rang out. No one has been arrested but an investigation continues.

==========

2023-2024 Winter 4th Mildest on Record for Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) - Soil temperatures are warmer than usual in Kansas after one of the warmest winters on record. The Kansas News Service reports that this was the fourth-warmest winter on record for the state of Kansas - and the warmest February in 70 years. A weekly report from the assistant state climatologist at Kansas State University says average soil temperatures across the state are 3.6 degrees warmer than usual. K-State recently reminded farmers to pick their planting date with soil temperatures in mind. Spring is also proving warmer than usual so far. A few southern Kansas towns even hit 85 degrees in the first week of March.

==========

Willow Domestic Violence Center Featured in the KPR Community Spotlight for March

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - This month's KPR Community Spotlight is on the Willow Domestic Violence Center. Willow serves survivors of domestic violence in Douglas, Franklin and Jefferson counties and all of its services are provided free of charge. Christy Imel, director of external affairs for Willow, says survivors of domestic violence often find ways to hide their abuse from friends, family and colleagues. "I've had a number of people come up to me and say: 'Is domestic violence really an issue in our community?' And the answer is: Yes, absolutely it's an issue," she said. Willow operates more than one shelter for survivors and provides a 24-hour hotline for people who need help: (785) 843-3333. Learn more about Willow and the many services it provides.

Willow is holding its Bijoux fundraiser on Thursday, April 4 at the Cider Gallery in Lawrence.

==========

Kansas Senator Argues for More Higher-Ed Opportunities in Southwest Kansas

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas Senator Jerry Moran was recently in Garden City, stressing the importance of expanding degree opportunities in southwest Kansas. Southwest Kansas is the only part of the state lacking a university. The American Council on Education says that makes it a higher education desert. But now, Garden City Community College and Newman University in Wichita are launching a unique private-to-public institution partnership. This will allow students to earn their bachelor’s degree in Garden City. Senator Moran says this will encourage more students to stay in the region. “Often when we send our kids away, it's much harder to get them to return. We have momentum," he said. Program leaders say the partnership gives nontraditional students the opportunity to finish their degrees. It also can provide the region with trained professionals in areas where there are shortages, like education, nursing and agribusiness.

Jessica Bird, with Newman University, has been spearheading the effort. She says after students leave southwest Kansas to look for degree opportunities, many do not return. “The benefit to bringing degrees to this region is that we'll have highly trained folks who are willing and want to stay in the region," she said. Bird says the goal is to fill workforce gaps based on community needs. Bachelor’s degree options include education, business, nursing and agribusiness. Scholarships are available for students through these types of partnerships.

==========

Wichita Weighing an End to the Practice of Publishing Public Notices in Newspaper

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Wichita will consider ending its contract with the Eagle and McClatchy, the paper's parent company, to publish the city's public notices. If approved, Wichita will become one of the largest cities to do so. The Kansas News Service reports that the city spends $150 thousand dollars a year to publish its notices in The Eagle, its paper of record. Council members argued that they’d rather continue publishing notices on the city's website or find other publications. But other council members said that older members of the community still read the notices in the paper. Emily Bradbury is with the Kansas Press Association. She says publishing notices in the paper helps keep local governments accountable: “At the end of the day, it's about transparency, and we feel like we're advocates for the public. And we know, that transparency will be harmed, and the public will be harmed if the public notices are pulled from newspapers.” Council members will discuss the contract at their April 2nd meeting.

==========

K-State Falls, KU Still Playing at the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament

UNDATED (KPR) - The K-State women's basketball team was knocked out of the tournament Sunday by Colorado, 63-50. Meanwhile, the #8 seeded KU women are still playing. The Jayhawks have a 9 pm game Monday against top seed USC with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm.