KPR Community Spotlight: O'Connell Children's Shelter

Last year we launched a new program to help spread the word about local community organizations, and we're nearing the end of our second year! KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Our December 2025 spotlighted partner is O'Connell Children's Shelter.

1 of 2 — The OCS garden program provides life skills and job skills to youth in our care_.jpg The O’Connell Children’s Shelter garden program provides life skills and job skills to the youth in our care.

(Photo Courtesy of O’Connell Children’s Shelter) 2 of 2 — Dedicated OCS staff teaming for success.jpg Dedicated O’Connell Children’s Shelter staff teaming up for success. (Photo Courtesy of O’Connell Children’s Shelter)

The mission of O'Connell Children's Shelter is to improve the lives of youth and families at risk in Douglas County/Northeast Kansas. Our areas of focus include programs for youth residential care, prevention efforts to strengthen families, and foster care. We work with:

• Youth and families, preventing further involvement with the juvenile justice system in our Fresh Start Kansas program

• Chronically absent students, improving school attendance via our truancy case management efforts

• Families in their homes, strengthening relationships and stability with our intensive family services

• Caregivers and youth improving communication, reducing conflict, and restoring family stability through functional family therapy

(Photo Courtesy of O’Connell Children’s Shelter) Hope grows as O’Connell Children’s Shelter looks to a bright future for staff and clients at this year’s groundbreaking event to launch their new Family Service Center, Elsie’s Place, in the summer of 2026.

You can follow O'Connell Children's Shelter on their website, on Instagram and Facebook.

To learn more about KPR's Community Spotlight program, visit our webpage.