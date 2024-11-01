© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

KPR Community Spotlight: Americana Music Academy

Kansas Public Radio
Published November 1, 2024 at 4:54 AM CDT
Photo Credit: Peaty Romano
Americana Music Academy is home to more than 20 part-time instructors and 140 students of all ages. Ensuring affordability, accessibility, and building community are central to the work at AMA. (Pictured from left to right, Linda Tilton and Melinda Ball)

This year - 2024 - we launched a brand-new program to help spread the word about local community organizations. KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Our November spotlighted partner is Americana Music Academy.

Photo Credit: Peaty Romano
Greg Pelligreen leads a group of musicians in a beginners’ jam at the Inaugural Downtown Lawrence Music Crawl in 2024. Americana Music Academy created the annual music crawl to be a free, intergenerational community event that celebrates the diversity of music in Lawrence and the surrounding areas. The next Downtown Lawrence Music Crawl will take place in April 2025.

Americana Music Academy is a not-for-profit music school dedicated to providing music education and music-making opportunities for people of all ages. Founded in 2002, AMA's mission is to teach, promote, and support the advancement of all forms of American roots music and its influences. Over time, we’ve expanded to encompass a wide range of instruments and musical genres extending beyond those originating in the U.S. Ensuring affordability and accessibility is central to our identity. Our scholarship program provides financial assistance to individuals of all ages and backgrounds, and we operate a free instrument lending library for students and community members.

Photo Credit: Peaty Romano
Americana Music Academy is located at 1419 Massachusetts Street. Home to more than 20 part-time teachers and 140 students, AMA offers music lessons to students of all ages. AMA also hosts a monthly house concert series, weekly jam sessions, and a monthly women’s song circle.

You can follow Americana Music Academy on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

To learn more about KPR's Community Spotlight program, visit our webpage.
