KPR Community Spotlight: Americana Music Academy
This year - 2024 - we launched a brand-new program to help spread the word about local community organizations. KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Our November spotlighted partner is Americana Music Academy.
Americana Music Academy is a not-for-profit music school dedicated to providing music education and music-making opportunities for people of all ages. Founded in 2002, AMA's mission is to teach, promote, and support the advancement of all forms of American roots music and its influences. Over time, we’ve expanded to encompass a wide range of instruments and musical genres extending beyond those originating in the U.S. Ensuring affordability and accessibility is central to our identity. Our scholarship program provides financial assistance to individuals of all ages and backgrounds, and we operate a free instrument lending library for students and community members.
You can follow Americana Music Academy on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.
To learn more about KPR's Community Spotlight program, visit our webpage.