Introducing: KPR's Community Spotlight

This fall - 2023 - we’re launching a brand-new program to help spread the word about local community organizations. KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. They will also have a small feature in our monthly enewsletter and on the KPR website at kansaspublicradio.org.

KPR’s Community program values organizations that share our commitment to the arts, education, health, well-being, sustainability and diversity of the areas we serve. By focusing on organizations that benefit our local communities, we hope to grow awareness of valuable services and programs in Northeast, East-Central and Southeast Kansas.



HERE’S HOW IT WORKS

Once per year - in 2023, the applications will be open in November - local organizations that serve the KPR listening area may apply to participate in the program.

One non-profit organization per month will be chosen to receive 100 free announcements in KPR’s “Run of Schedule” programming, or the equivalent of $2,000 of free advertising on Kansas Public Radio. These messages may be used as a general awareness campaign and not to promote a specific event.

KPR must follow a number of FCC guidelines for on-air messaging, so we will prepare three script options for the organization to choose from, and the organization may then opt to run any one or all three scripts, which will then be recorded for air during newsmagazines by KPR’s program director, or read live on-air by KPR’s local programming hosts.



WHO CAN APPLY

Applicants must be a local non-profit organization serving a community in our listening area.

Organizations who are chosen to be KPR Community Spotlight partners are not eligible for additional sponsorship in the calendar year in which they are chosen.

Partisan organizations or organizations that advance a particular religious belief or political cause are not eligible, as well as any organization that permits the exclusion of a group on the basis of race, color, ethnicity, religion, sex, national origin, age, ancestry, disability, status as a veteran, sexual orientation, marital status, parental status and gender identity.

Our program will be based on the calendar year, starting in 2024, so KPR will choose a total of 12 organizations.

Decisions regarding the selection of KPR’s Community Spotlight partners will be made by a committee of KPR Advisory Board members and staff. All organizations applying for the KPR Community Spotlight will be notified about the status of their request by the first week of December 2023.



HOW TO APPLY FOR KPR’S COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT

Applications are submitted through a form (CLICK HERE for FORM) that is only available November 1-30, 2023.

The deadline for submitting applications is November 30.

Applications accepted in November are considered for all months in 2024.

Please provide certification of the organization’s non-profit status and any additional information that would help inform KPR about the organization’s work by emailing KPR’s Director of Development, Joanna Fewins, upon completion of your application.



Questions?

For more information, contact us via email or call 785.864.2468.

